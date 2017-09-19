Sponsored Links







Hybrid Ball? BowlerBill

We bowled last night on some very dry conditions. A new teammate said I needed to buy a hybrid ball. He said they help or work better in the wet/dry conditions.

What are the advantages of the hybrid ball and which one does the forum recommend?



Re: Hybrid Ball? djp1080

I have both Storm and Hammer hybrid bowling balls.

Hybrid balls are coverstocks with a combination of solid and pearl reactive material to get some of the benefits of both. They off the mid lane reaction of a solid ball and the back end reaction of a pearl ball. The ball will clear the front end of the lane pretty cleanly.



Hybrid balls are available with shiny or matte finish. My Hy-Road is shiny, but my Reign On is 4000 grit both with the Storm R2S Hybrid coverstock. I keep them that way. I have a Hammer Dark Legend which used a compound finish somewhat shiny I guess, but it travelled down the lane a bit too far for me. I took the finish down to about 3000 grit without using any polish or compound on it.



When all else fails, I'll get out my Hy-Road and get back on track it seems.



Regarding wet-dry conditions I suppose there are numerous things to try. One being to find a better place on the lane to play like moving left with your feet if you're a righty. Another would be to move either to a hybrid ball like your friend was suggesting or even to a solid covered ball both of which will pick up a bit earlier on the lane to defeat the condition a bit.



Hope this helps...

Re: Hybrid Ball? BowlerBill

djp1080



It's funny. In week 1, we had much more oil on the lanes. So much so, I only moved one board the entire night. In G3, the conditions got over/under as several of us threw washouts late on shots we all thought would hook to the pocket.



I used a pin down storm Virtual Gravity my brother gave me. That ball worked all night and seemed to work well.



Week 2. Bowling on lanes 1 and 2, I started with the same Virtual gravity and could tell the lanes were hooking much more than the previous week. In practice, I moved 3 board left. By the middle of g1, I was another3 board left (now standing at 21 and targeting 15 to 7/8 down lane) (I also drift left 2 boards so the laydown was around 23.



I continued to move left and changed balls in G2 to a pin up mission x. I can generally keep moving left with this ball and target the 10 board down lane. This night, it started reading the lane way too soon so I switched to a Storm Code Red.



By the end of G3, I was standing at 32 and trying to target the 10/11 downlane. Most shots over hooked and some continued to skid out at times. I couldn't really find that right spot to play.



The code red will get through the heads pretty well but it hooks too much. I ran into problems where a small miss right and it would skid out. Miss a little left and it over hooks drastically.



Seeing this is what prompted my teammate to recommend a new ball. A problem is, I expected oil and brought the wrong equipment.



I have a Roto Grip Shatter that's worked well on dry conditions in the past. I plan to bring that next week and maybe my old purple Rhino Pro. It works good on dry conditions too.



The



It's funny. In week 1, we had much more oil on the lanes. So much so, I only moved one board the entire night. In G3, the conditions got over/under as several of us threw washouts late on shots we all thought would hook to the pocket.

I used a pin down storm Virtual Gravity my brother gave me. That ball worked all night and seemed to work well.

Week 2. Bowling on lanes 1 and 2, I started with the same Virtual gravity and could tell the lanes were hooking much more than the previous week. In practice, I moved 3 board left. By the middle of g1, I was another3 board left (now standing at 21 and targeting 15 to 7/8 down lane) (I also drift left 2 boards so the laydown was around 23.

I continued to move left and changed balls in G2 to a pin up mission x. I can generally keep moving left with this ball and target the 10 board down lane. This night, it started reading the lane way too soon so I switched to a Storm Code Red.

By the end of G3, I was standing at 32 and trying to target the 10/11 downlane. Most shots over hooked and some continued to skid out at times. I couldn't really find that right spot to play.

The code red will get through the heads pretty well but it hooks too much. I ran into problems where a small miss right and it would skid out. Miss a little left and it over hooks drastically.

Seeing this is what prompted my teammate to recommend a new ball. A problem is, I expected oil and brought the wrong equipment.

I have a Roto Grip Shatter that's worked well on dry conditions in the past. I plan to bring that next week and maybe my old purple Rhino Pro. It works good on dry conditions too.

The Pro Shop has been recommending that I buy a Honey Badger for several weeks now. He knew I was going to join this scratch league. Based on what he's seen me throw he might have been trying to get the right ball in my hands.

I appreciate the explanation on the Hybrids. Thanks Bill



Re: Hybrid Ball? djp1080

I have the Code Black and agree with you it can be a bit too strong. I had to take it down from being a polished surface to get it to pick up earlier on the lane. It would go too long and then snap practically behind the head pin.

Based upon what I'm reading from you is that you likely don't need as strong of equipment as you might think.

One ball that recently came out was Roto Grip's Hustle INK. It's a solid cover and polished. Looks like it should be smooth and may handle the conditions you're experiencing nicely.

Just thinking, your Code Red ball is a hybrid.

I have the Code Black and agree with you it can be a bit too strong. I had to take it down from being a polished surface to get it to pick up earlier on the lane. It would go too long and then snap practically behind the head pin.

Based upon what I'm reading from you is that you likely don't need as strong of equipment as you might think.

One ball that recently came out was Roto Grip's Hustle INK. It's a solid cover and polished. Looks like it should be smooth and may handle the conditions you're experiencing nicely.

Good luck...

Dennis Michael

I use a Lane Master, Xtreme Damage pearl, highly polished. And, a Hybrid Lane Master with a Vision cover, also polished.



The Pearl carries very long and snaps. The Hybrid goes long and arcs, actually hits stronger. Entry angles are different, with the pearl entering at a wider angle.



I find if I roll more in the oil, say over 15 out to 8, the Hybrid slides longer, and at times, may not make it back. While the pearl does splash on lighter hits, where the hybrid will leave a 2-10 or a bucket.



Re: Hybrid Ball? djp1080

Bought a Storm Torrent solid cover drilled 50 x 3 3/8 x 25 and it is beginning to become my favorite ball. It has plenty of motion on the backend, but it's a bit smoother. I tend to have more room both left and right. On a house shot I can play all three games with it.

This morning I brought out my Brunswick Black Beauty for spare shots. Haven't used it in about 3 years, enjoyed seeing it going down the alleys. It's over 50 years old and looks and feels almost like it was new. Nice new grips and slug.

But, that brings up a question. Every year, we see the "new and improved" balls being marketed. But, are they really?



I know, I went back to balls 6-9 years old and am having success, even on today's different lane conditions. I think I found out that a thorough cleaning and refinishing of the covers allowed the balls to operate as new. Maybe, a change to the cover with a different grit pad. There are so many variables that affect ball performance. The bowler has to be knowledgeable to understand what has to be done, and how to do it.



Re: Hybrid Ball? 82Boat69

A/S/L: 69/M/California If people looked closer at the details, they'd notice that new bowling balls are just old bowling balls renamed with minor differences.



Right now, the Storm 'Code Red' is a popular ball. The 'Code Red' has the exact same surface as the Storm 'Hy-Road' which was released at the end of 2008.



The Hy-Road weight block was symmetrical. It was called Inverted Fe² Technology and could produce 5-6 inches of flare.



The Code Red weight block is asymmetrical. It's called RAD4 and can produce more flare than a Hy-Road but only for those individuals who can deliver a ball with that much 'hand'.



For average folks, the performance of the 2 balls will be similar. However, the 'Code Red' will set them back a lot more $$'s. Hype! _________________________

Re: Hybrid Ball? djp1080

Yes, the Code Red and Hy-Road use the same cover. I should have waited and got the Code Red rather than the Black.

There is a definite difference between symmetrical and asymmetrical weight blocks. Even without that much hand as you say, you should be able to see it.

Over the last several years I've bought quite a few balls, mostly Storm. When my eyes saw the Hy-Road, it caught my eye and I liked it from the start. It looked like a "real" bowling ball just like my Black Beauty.

Yes, the Code Red and Hy-Road use the same cover. I should have waited and got the Code Red rather than the Black.

There is a definite difference between symmetrical and asymmetrical weight blocks. Even without that much hand as you say, you should be able to see it.

The Code Black makes a quick, sharp move on the dry boards. Some of the reviews on the Code Red indicate that it's around 4 to 5 boards stronger than the Hy-Road. It's a bit of hype I suppose, but it might be just the ticket for some. It's sure a nice color and I like the taste and smell of cinnamon in my coffee. So there!

Re: Hybrid Ball? BowlerBill

A/S/L: 55/m/Ca Originally Posted By: djp1080

I have the Code Black and agree with you it can be a bit too strong. I had to take it down from being a polished surface to get it to pick up earlier on the lane. It would go too long and then snap practically behind the head pin.

Based upon what I'm reading from you is that you likely don't need as strong of equipment as you might think.

One ball that recently came out was Roto Grip's Hustle INK. It's a solid cover and polished. Looks like it should be smooth and may handle the conditions you're experiencing nicely.

Just thinking, your Code Red ball is a hybrid.

I have the Code Black and agree with you it can be a bit too strong. I had to take it down from being a polished surface to get it to pick up earlier on the lane. It would go too long and then snap practically behind the head pin.

Based upon what I'm reading from you is that you likely don't need as strong of equipment as you might think.

One ball that recently came out was Roto Grip's Hustle INK. It's a solid cover and polished. Looks like it should be smooth and may handle the conditions you're experiencing nicely.

Good luck...



Yes. I reviewed the specs on the code red and found it is a hybrid. You are correct. I'm not looking for a ball that is as strong as the Code Red.



As another bowling approaching 60, I don't have the ball speed the young players have. The heads do get burned up from players all throwing in the same general area. I like balls that read the midlanes and finish strong.



