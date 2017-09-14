#198156 - 12:07 AM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread Re: Richie V.] wronghander

Second game actually started with a double but then something changed and I started leaving right side spares (either 6-10 or 10 pin). My teammate said I was throwing it too slowly (usually I have the opposite problem) but my speed changes didn't work, nor did moving in and going into the 10th frame I was clean but still only had the 2 strikes. Went out to my car and got my Brute Strength and managed to strike out with it, needing strikes in the 10th & 11th to win the head-to-head point.



3rd game got off to a slow start but stayed clean and then started to string them toward the end of the game, had a chance to strike out to get into the 240s but didn't get it off my hand right and ended up leaving a 4,7,10 split and ending the night with an open and another game in the two-teens.



Still managed to keep my average at 240 which means next week I'll be bowling scratch with this being the last week that the book averages were used. Managed to win all 4 of my individual points going up against an absent bowler.



Originally Posted By: Dennis Michael IDK who comes up with this oil pattern for Brunswick, but it caters to those with too much speed and no hand. If you are slower and have ball rotation, it hurts you.

299+213+214=726 tonight. Started out very promising and was locked in from the start. However started getting some anxiety in the 10th frame and even though I've been in this spot before and have 4 300s I couldn't help it. Threw a good enough shot in the 10th and tripped a 6 pin in the 11th to stay alive, but my knees really started to shake by the last ball and it caused me to roll it too slowly and it broke right through the headpin, somehow only leaving the 7 pin.

Second game actually started with a double but then something changed and I started leaving right side spares (either 6-10 or 10 pin). My teammate said I was throwing it too slowly (usually I have the opposite problem) but my speed changes didn't work, nor did moving in and going into the 10th frame I was clean but still only had the 2 strikes. Went out to my car and got my Brute Strength and managed to strike out with it, needing strikes in the 10th & 11th to win the head-to-head point.

3rd game got off to a slow start but stayed clean and then started to string them toward the end of the game, had a chance to strike out to get into the 240s but didn't get it off my hand right and ended up leaving a 4,7,10 split and ending the night with an open and another game in the two-teens.

Still managed to keep my average at 240 which means next week I'll be bowling scratch with this being the last week that the book averages were used. Managed to win all 4 of my individual points going up against an absent bowler.

Originally Posted By: Dennis Michael IDK who comes up with this oil pattern for Brunswick, but it caters to those with too much speed and no hand. If you are slower and have ball rotation, it hurts you.

Haven't really experienced this at my local Brunswick Zone, but also haven't seen any bowlers there that are that speed dominant with no hand. I am slightly speed dominant but I have to play around 10 and make sure I turn it a bit to carry the 7 pin. If I try to play straight up the outside the ball wants to hook at my feet and I can't control it. But as long as I get the right rotation on it, the pattern is very forgiving.

