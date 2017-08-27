#198186 - 01:31 PM Re: Lane Machine Breakdowns Re: BowlerBill] Dennis Michael





Thank god. Corporate approved a contractor, who replaced the pump in an hour.

That was tuesday. The Health Department came in to sample the well water for Human consumption, tues afternoon. It will be a couple of days before they can see the results and water can be turned back on.



In the mean time, there still are gallons of water next to the toilets. None to drink. No coffee, no soda, as they ran out of bottled water. And, the spending budget is over drawn.



When they turned the building water on, a toilet was stuck on open and flooded the room. The employees are charged with cleaning bathrooms, and no one wants to do that one without a bucket of water and lots of disinfectant.



The toilets were filled with multiple uses and not enough water to flush. Gallons of water just don't create the pressure to flush properly.



So glad I don't bowl there any more. I do bowl in the Sr League on tues at noon. And, you don't want to tick off a bunch of Sr's. They have a tendency to tell you what they think.



BTW, the Regional Mgr came in Tues, and I gave him a piece of my mind. He now avoids me. Time to send an email to Corporate.



