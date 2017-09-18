BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Miscellaneous » The Bowler's Lounge » PRODIGY BOWLERS TOUR -- 09-16-2017 "BOWLAPALOOZA"
#198170 - 09/18/17 07:59 PM PRODIGY BOWLERS TOUR -- 09-16-2017 "BOWLAPALOOZA"
Brownswick Offline
Bantam

Registered: 03/28/17
Posts: 10
A/S/L: 64/M/Georgia
Our best episode ever. Each match either comes down to the 10th frame or has you on the edge of your seat for other reasons. Bowling should always be this much fun.

https://youtu.be/S-sgOi7C2XU

Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#198172 - Yesterday at 12:22 AM Re: PRODIGY BOWLERS TOUR -- 09-16-2017 "BOWLAPALOOZA" [Re: Brownswick]
Brownswick Offline
Bantam

Registered: 03/28/17
Posts: 10
A/S/L: 64/M/Georgia
Sorry, had to re-upload the video. So here's the corrected link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UoOcMwd8gvk

#198184 - Today at 11:20 AM Re: PRODIGY BOWLERS TOUR -- 09-16-2017 "BOWLAPALOOZA" [Re: Brownswick]
W9JAB Offline
Action Bowler

Registered: 01/07/14
Posts: 264
A/S/L: 66/m/Il.
Im unsubscribing from the PRODIGY BOWLERS channel, as this channel has a creepy pedophilic feel to it.
Now I what to be perfectly clear, Im not making any accusations,
Just an observation.
As a parent and former investigator, I find that adults who inject them selfs into venues were children are prevalent, P.E. teachers, Little League coaches, Pee Wee football, and the like, disturbing.
The red flags really fly especially when said adults do not have children of there own in the program their involved with.
They can appear as up standing members of the community, such as Congressman Dennis Hastert or Coach Jerry Sandusky, until proven different, the benefit of doubt must prevail.
Once again, not an accusation, but a observation, guided by instinct and experience.
_________________________
L/T 48
Code Black

