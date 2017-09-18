Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Topic Options Rate This Topic #198170 - 07:59 PM PRODIGY BOWLERS TOUR -- 09-16-2017 "BOWLAPALOOZA" Brownswick

Bantam



Registered: 03/28/17

Posts: 10

A/S/L: 64/M/Georgia



https://youtu.be/S-sgOi7C2XU Our best episode ever. Each match either comes down to the 10th frame or has you on the edge of your seat for other reasons. Bowling should always be this much fun.

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #198172 - 12:22 AM Re: PRODIGY BOWLERS TOUR -- 09-16-2017 "BOWLAPALOOZA" Re: Brownswick] Brownswick

Bantam



Registered: 03/28/17

Posts: 10

A/S/L: 64/M/Georgia



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UoOcMwd8gvk Sorry, had to re-upload the video. So here's the corrected link:

Top #198184 - 11:20 AM Re: PRODIGY BOWLERS TOUR -- 09-16-2017 "BOWLAPALOOZA" Re: Brownswick] W9JAB





Registered: 01/07/14

Posts: 264

A/S/L: 66/m/Il. Action BowlerRegistered: 01/07/14Posts: 264A/S/L: 66/m/Il. Im unsubscribing from the PRODIGY BOWLERS channel, as this channel has a creepy pedophilic feel to it.

Now I what to be perfectly clear, Im not making any accusations,

Just an observation.

As a parent and former investigator, I find that adults who inject them selfs into venues were children are prevalent, P.E. teachers, Little League coaches, Pee Wee football, and the like, disturbing.

The red flags really fly especially when said adults do not have children of there own in the program their involved with.

They can appear as up standing members of the community, such as Congressman Dennis Hastert or Coach Jerry Sandusky, until proven different, the benefit of doubt must prevail.

Once again, not an accusation, but a observation, guided by instinct and experience. _________________________

L/T 48

Code Black

Top

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel