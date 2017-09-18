Sponsored Links







Hybrid Ball? BowlerBill

A/S/L: 55/m/Ca We bowled last night on some very dry conditions. A new teammate said I needed to buy a hybrid ball. He said they help or work better in the wet/dry conditions.



What are the advantages of the hybrid ball and which one does the forum recommend? _________________________

Re: Hybrid Ball? Re: BowlerBill] djp1080

A/S/L: 70/m/IL I have both Storm and Hammer hybrid bowling balls.

Hybrid balls are coverstocks with a combination of solid and pearl reactive material to get some of the benefits of both. They off the mid lane reaction of a solid ball and the back end reaction of a pearl ball. The ball will clear the front end of the lane pretty cleanly.



Hybrid balls are available with shiny or matte finish. My Hy-Road is shiny, but my Reign On is 4000 grit both with the Storm R2S Hybrid coverstock. I keep them that way. I have a Hammer Dark Legend which used a compound finish somewhat shiny I guess, but it travelled down the lane a bit too far for me. I took the finish down to about 3000 grit without using any polish or compound on it.



When all else fails, I'll get out my Hy-Road and get back on track it seems.



Regarding wet-dry conditions I suppose there are numerous things to try. One being to find a better place on the lane to play like moving left with your feet if you're a righty. Another would be to move either to a hybrid ball like your friend was suggesting or even to a solid covered ball both of which will pick up a bit earlier on the lane to defeat the condition a bit.



Hope this helps...

Re: Hybrid Ball? Re: djp1080] BowlerBill

djp1080



It's funny. In week 1, we had much more oil on the lanes. So much so, I only moved one board the entire night. In G3, the conditions got over/under as several of us threw washouts late on shots we all thought would hook to the pocket.



I used a pin down storm Virtual Gravity my brother gave me. That ball worked all night and seemed to work well.



Week 2. Bowling on lanes 1 and 2, I started with the same Virtual gravity and could tell the lanes were hooking much more than the previous week. In practice, I moved 3 board left. By the middle of g1, I was another3 board left (now standing at 21 and targeting 15 to 7/8 down lane) (I also drift left 2 boards so the laydown was around 23.



I continued to move left and changed balls in G2 to a pin up mission x. I can generally keep moving left with this ball and target the 10 board down lane. This night, it started reading the lane way too soon so I switched to a Storm Code Red.



By the end of G3, I was standing at 32 and trying to target the 10/11 downlane. Most shots over hooked and some continued to skid out at times. I couldn't really find that right spot to play.



The code red will get through the heads pretty well but it hooks too much. I ran into problems where a small miss right and it would skid out. Miss a little left and it over hooks drastically.



Seeing this is what prompted my teammate to recommend a new ball. A problem is, I expected oil and brought the wrong equipment.



I have a Roto Grip Shatter that's worked well on dry conditions in the past. I plan to bring that next week and maybe my old purple Rhino Pro. It works good on dry conditions too.



The



djp1080

It's funny. In week 1, we had much more oil on the lanes. So much so, I only moved one board the entire night. In G3, the conditions got over/under as several of us threw washouts late on shots we all thought would hook to the pocket.

I used a pin down storm Virtual Gravity my brother gave me. That ball worked all night and seemed to work well.

Week 2. Bowling on lanes 1 and 2, I started with the same Virtual gravity and could tell the lanes were hooking much more than the previous week. In practice, I moved 3 board left. By the middle of g1, I was another3 board left (now standing at 21 and targeting 15 to 7/8 down lane) (I also drift left 2 boards so the laydown was around 23.

I continued to move left and changed balls in G2 to a pin up mission x. I can generally keep moving left with this ball and target the 10 board down lane. This night, it started reading the lane way too soon so I switched to a Storm Code Red.

By the end of G3, I was standing at 32 and trying to target the 10/11 downlane. Most shots over hooked and some continued to skid out at times. I couldn't really find that right spot to play.

The code red will get through the heads pretty well but it hooks too much. I ran into problems where a small miss right and it would skid out. Miss a little left and it over hooks drastically.

Seeing this is what prompted my teammate to recommend a new ball. A problem is, I expected oil and brought the wrong equipment.

I have a Roto Grip Shatter that's worked well on dry conditions in the past. I plan to bring that next week and maybe my old purple Rhino Pro. It works good on dry conditions too.

The Pro Shop has been recommending that I buy a Honey Badger for several weeks now. He knew I was going to join this scratch league. Based on what he's seen me throw he might have been trying to get the right ball in my hands.

I appreciate the explanation on the Hybrids. Thanks Bill



Top

