BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Coaching And Equipment » The Pro Shop » Storm Hy-Road Surface
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#198136 - 09/12/17 03:18 AM Storm Hy-Road Surface
82Boat69 Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 482
A/S/L: 69/M/California
I purchased a 'used' Hy-Road to experiment with. I really like the ball's performance but noticed that wherever I bowl, this ball picks up gunk from the pit :-)

Not only does it pick up gunk, but normal cleaning agents hardly touch these smears. I use Power House ball cleaner, but I may as well be using water.

I polished my Hy-Road hoping it would help, but no joy. Anybody have the same ball and problem? What do you clean it with?
_________________________
14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
14 lb Storm Lock : 65 x 5 x 65 Polished
15 lb Storm Hy-Road : 65 x 3-3/8 x 25 Polished
15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: 1979 Version

325 RPM'a @ 16 MPH

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#198137 - 09/12/17 08:51 AM Re: Storm Hy-Road Surface [Re: 82Boat69]
6_ball_man Offline
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/19/07
Posts: 801
A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville

I have a Hy-Road, at a 2k dull surface and haven't noticed that is any worse than any other ball, as far as picking up gunk. I use nothing but 90% rubbing alcohol on my stuff - cheap at a drug or dollar store, and I am good with the results I get with it. I clean my junk (so to speak) after the session it got used on, before packing up to leave. NOTE: rubbing alcohol is one of the few things that it is legal to use AT ANY TIME. A lot of other preparations are restricted to use only between session or not at all. The USBC website has a page that lists commercial or industrial solvents and their legal status. For instance, MEK and acetone are banned entirely, as they effect the chemical composition of the ball surface.
Good luck, and let us know what your solution was!
_________________________
on hiatus until fall leagues start
I have WAY too much equipment
now generating ideas to build myself a ball rack...sheesh

Top
#198138 - 09/12/17 09:49 AM Re: Storm Hy-Road Surface [Re: 82Boat69]
djp1080 Offline
High Roller

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 326
A/S/L: 70/m/IL
I have two Hy-Roads. My guess is that since they're shiny almost black polished balls, that you're seeing much of what you're getting on all of your equipment. It's just that you don't notice it as much.
At the house I normally bowl at I have no issue with dirt or grime; however, if I go to three other houses near me, they're all quite dirty especially from the ball returns.
As for me I use a mixture of LA's Awesome degreaser (one part) and alcohol (three to four parts). Get them at the dollar store. Also, use a shammy between shots. Use Storm's Reacta Shine on them as well. Shine them up after 9 games or more. The Reacta Shine has some grit in it which cleans up belt marks and such.
Hope this helps...

Top
#198139 - 09/12/17 10:28 AM Re: Storm Hy-Road Surface [Re: djp1080]
82Boat69 Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 482
A/S/L: 69/M/California
Like all bowlers, I'm use to getting all kinds of smudges on my equipment. I've just never owned a ball that collects so much grime so quickly and I've never had so much trouble removing that grime. I also have 2 Storm 'Locks' that I used during the same sessions and neither collected any dirt. That's why I thought my problem was ball related. The Hy-Road is much more tacky on the surface than the 'Locks'.

Searched the internet and found a number of complaints about the R2S cover stock collecting grime. I guess the tackier a surface is, the more grime it picks up.
_________________________
14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
14 lb Storm Lock : 65 x 5 x 65 Polished
15 lb Storm Hy-Road : 65 x 3-3/8 x 25 Polished
15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: 1979 Version

325 RPM'a @ 16 MPH

Top
#198143 - 09/12/17 06:27 PM Re: Storm Hy-Road Surface [Re: 82Boat69]
djp1080 Offline
High Roller

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 326
A/S/L: 70/m/IL
I didn't look it up, but going by memory, the Lock ball is a matte finish solid coverstock ball, isn't it? You have it listed as polished. I wonder what polish you're using on it.
The Hy-Road is a hybrid and I believe they use Step 2 compound to yield what they call a 1500 grit finish.
I've used Powerhouse's Clean n'Sheen on my Hy-Road and it works about as well as Reacta Shine. What ever polish you use on the Hy-Road, I'd recommend a company's factory finish unless you'd like to have the Hy-Road go longer down the lane for you.
Good luck...

Top
#198144 - 09/12/17 06:43 PM Re: Storm Hy-Road Surface [Re: djp1080]
82Boat69 Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 482
A/S/L: 69/M/California
I polish all my balls to keep them from soaking up too much oil. I usually use Extender Polish. It also helps me keep my RPM's up and keeps the back-ends from jumping.
_________________________
14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
14 lb Storm Lock : 65 x 5 x 65 Polished
15 lb Storm Hy-Road : 65 x 3-3/8 x 25 Polished
15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: 1979 Version

325 RPM'a @ 16 MPH

Top
#198146 - 09/12/17 07:37 PM Re: Storm Hy-Road Surface [Re: 82Boat69]
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9522
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
When I clean balls, I use paper towels. That really shows the dirt from the surface that got removed. It is also the recommended way to clean, as listed on many cleaner bottles.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




Top
#198180 - Yesterday at 07:09 PM Re: Storm Hy-Road Surface [Re: 82Boat69]
BOSStull Offline
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1065
A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia
I only bought a Hyroad back in June so I am kind of still experimenting. I used the recommended ReactaShine to clean and polish but I did not like the resulting effect. The ball was pushing too far down the lane not getting into a roll and lane motion I desire. I knocked off the shine and tried 4000 grit. Only problem the next week of bowling the lanes was screwed not the normal house shot to compare to. But at 4000 I was able to play line that resulted in a little success. Posting to state Reacta Shine as a cleaner between sessions may not be a good option for all bowlers especially ones with a little speed.
_________________________

HG 300, HS 811

https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/





Top



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
What a Disparity
by goobee - 0 seconds ago
Hybrid Ball?
by BowlerBill - Yesterday at 07:12 PM
Storm Hy-Road Surface
by BOSStull - Yesterday at 07:09 PM
Track My Roll Product
by goobee - Yesterday at 07:01 PM
Lane Machine Breakdowns
by mmalsed - Yesterday at 12:31 PM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
by mmalsed - Yesterday at 12:29 PM
Slow speed and weak release - matching up...
by mmalsed - Yesterday at 12:16 PM
PRODIGY BOWLERS TOUR -- 09-16-2017 "BOWLAPALOOZA"
by Brownswick - Yesterday at 12:22 AM
Riverside Lanes, Laughlin, Nv?
by BowlerBill - 09/18/17 12:08 AM
Oh boy! Oh boy! Oh BOY!!!
by 6_ball_man - 09/15/17 01:41 PM
Help with unknown Rhino
by jeff bruce - 09/12/17 12:40 PM
Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard!
by nord - 09/09/17 11:39 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.