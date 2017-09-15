I have both Storm and Hammer hybrid bowling balls.
Hybrid balls are coverstocks with a combination of solid and pearl reactive material to get some of the benefits of both. They off the mid lane reaction of a solid ball and the back end reaction of a pearl ball. The ball will clear the front end of the lane pretty cleanly.
Hybrid balls are available with shiny or matte finish. My Hy-Road is shiny, but my Reign On is 4000 grit both with the Storm R2S Hybrid coverstock. I keep them that way. I have a Hammer Dark Legend which used a compound finish somewhat shiny I guess, but it travelled down the lane a bit too far for me. I took the finish down to about 3000 grit without using any polish or compound on it.
When all else fails, I'll get out my Hy-Road and get back on track it seems.
Regarding wet-dry conditions I suppose there are numerous things to try. One being to find a better place on the lane to play like moving left with your feet if you're a righty. Another would be to move either to a hybrid ball like your friend was suggesting or even to a solid covered ball both of which will pick up a bit earlier on the lane to defeat the condition a bit.
Hope this helps...
djp1080
It's funny. In week 1, we had much more oil on the lanes. So much so, I only moved one board the entire night. In G3, the conditions got over/under as several of us threw washouts late on shots we all thought would hook to the pocket.
I used a pin down storm Virtual Gravity my brother gave me. That ball worked all night and seemed to work well.
Week 2. Bowling on lanes 1 and 2, I started with the same Virtual gravity and could tell the lanes were hooking much more than the previous week. In practice, I moved 3 board left. By the middle of g1, I was another3 board left (now standing at 21 and targeting 15 to 7/8 down lane) (I also drift left 2 boards so the laydown was around 23.
I continued to move left and changed balls in G2 to a pin up mission x. I can generally keep moving left with this ball and target the 10 board down lane. This night, it started reading the lane way too soon so I switched to a Storm Code Red.
By the end of G3, I was standing at 32 and trying to target the 10/11 downlane. Most shots over hooked and some continued to skid out at times. I couldn't really find that right spot to play.
The code red will get through the heads pretty well but it hooks too much. I ran into problems where a small miss right and it would skid out. Miss a little left and it over hooks drastically.
Seeing this is what prompted my teammate to recommend a new ball. A problem is, I expected oil and brought the wrong equipment.
I have a Roto Grip Shatter that's worked well on dry conditions in the past. I plan to bring that next week and maybe my old purple Rhino Pro. It works good on dry conditions too.
The Pro Shop
has been recommending that I buy a Honey Badger for several weeks now. He knew I was going to join this scratch league. Based on what he's seen me throw he might have been trying to get the right ball in my hands.
I appreciate the explanation on the Hybrids. Thanks Bill