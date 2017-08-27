BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#198073 - 08/27/17 07:05 AM Re: Lane Machine Breakdowns
BOSStull Online content
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1065
A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia
The simple solution would be to use one of the recreational patterns. I was told they were trying to use the same shot as before. It was clearly not the same by evidence of the scoring pace 24 >600 last week 5 >600 this week. No hold inside and out of bonds outside. Also back is the 18 in buffer no oil at the start of the pattern that was not there with the older Kegel.

I swapped out my Buzz PE this week and replaced with the GURU. What a mistake. GURU didn't come out of the bag and BUZZPE would of been the ball of choice. Won't make that mistake again. I suspect next week is going to be different but have no idea until we are on the lanes.
HG 300, HS 811

Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#198113 - 09/02/17 08:32 AM Re: Lane Machine Breakdowns
BOSStull Online content
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1065
A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia
Found out our league was the first time the center used the IKON. Lane man said last week conditions were due to not letting the buffer brush get the proper oil saturation. Shot was better this week. Used my NS for the set. Lanes really pretty consistent.
HG 300, HS 811

#198114 - 09/03/17 07:08 AM Re: Lane Machine Breakdowns
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9522
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
Using a Lane master Pearl and a polished LM Hybrid, just to keep the ball on the right side. 2 nites of league and averaging over 200. It's a start.

Match the revs and equipment to the lane condition and it seems to work.

Some having trouble with this shot. Stripped back end really snaps.
#198160 - 09/17/17 01:31 PM Re: Lane Machine Breakdowns
BOSStull Online content
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1065
A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia
Here we go again with our new KEGEL FLEX machine. Last week was OK. This week was horrendous. It was like a reverse block again.
HG 300, HS 811

#198165 - Yesterday at 10:01 AM Re: Lane Machine Breakdowns
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9522
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
It's not the machine. Someone tweaked it. Bet you 10 to 1.

BTW way. There has been no water in the center since Friday. Since, it is on a well, I assume the well pump went out. The Center can't get anyone to repair it unless Corporate approves them. They come back to work today, Monday, I guess.

So, for now, there are gallons of water next to each toilet to use to flush. And, bottled water in concession for drinking or coffee. This is ridiculous.

Bathrooms are disgustingly filthy.

Don't need the backhoe, need a bull dozer.

And, BTW, the septic field in the rear emits an odor that can be smelled in the front parking lot with a westerly wind. Bet that hasn't been pumped in ages.

I'd hate to be in the homes on the other side of the property.


#198175 - Today at 12:31 PM Re: Lane Machine Breakdowns
mmalsed Online content
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1312
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
just . . . wow.
