Slow speed and weak release - matching up...

Even if you throw your ball slow, it will still pass through the 3 phases of ball motion. Skid, hook and roll.
In your mind, try to see those 3 phases as separate segments of the lane, each with it's own length.
If you use an aggressive surface, your skid phase may be relatively normal, but with a slow ball speed, your hook phase will be quite short, followed by a longer than normal roll phase as friction overpowers your RPM's.
Visually, you'll see your ball skid fairly straight, make a sudden move left and then begin to roll. Any error, left, right or in your speed, can cause problems.
So, with your ball selection, you need to choose a ball that will give you a normal skid, a longer hook phase, and a shorter roll phase.
What I'm going to tell you may seem harsh, but it's an honest assessment. Based on where you are in your game, you need to concentrate on spares, not strikes.
You will get strikes, but never enough to make that a major consideration in ball selection. I would stay away from balls with an aggressive surface. I would also stay away from urethane.
I recommend you go with a plastic ball that has a weight block. Plastic will give you a longer skid phase, a longer hook phase and a shorter roll phase. You may even carry more hits, but don't expect that.
What you will be able to do is control the pocket a little better and only leave yourself with single pin or easier pin combinations, which you can then pick up.
As you become a better spare shooter, your average will tick upwards. Unless you can increase speed and RPM's, striking more will be difficult.
