Slow speed and weak release - matching up...

I would say I am a perfect example of a player with slow speed and a weak release.

150 rpms

12mph off my hand.



The main problem I have on house shots with virtually any ball is that I cannot play up second arrow with any consistency.

If I miss right even half a board the ball will go through the nose.

But If I miss inside the ball usually does not hook much and will hit weakly.

Even with very weak balls, unless there is a ton of oil, I cannot consistently get the ball to hold the track playing a down and in 10-10 shot.



Recently I have started using the strongest ball I have and moving in (right foot on 17-18) and playing over 12 or 13 out to 10 and back.

I am keeping the ball in the oil the whole time.

This increases my entry angle and margin for error and helps me stay away from flat 10s.



I would say I am a perfect example of a player with slow speed and a weak release.

150 rpms

12mph off my hand.

The main problem I have on house shots with virtually any ball is that I cannot play up second arrow with any consistency.

If I miss right even half a board the ball will go through the nose.

But If I miss inside the ball usually does not hook much and will hit weakly.

Even with very weak balls, unless there is a ton of oil, I cannot consistently get the ball to hold the track playing a down and in 10-10 shot.

Recently I have started using the strongest ball I have and moving in (right foot on 17-18) and playing over 12 or 13 out to 10 and back.

I am keeping the ball in the oil the whole time.

This increases my entry angle and margin for error and helps me stay away from flat 10s.

I am using my Visionary Midnight Scorcher Particle Urethane ball at 320 grit and it arcs very smoothly on this line and has no trouble rolling back and carrying or leaving something makable.

A/S/L: 69/M/California Even if you throw your ball slow, it will still pass through the 3 phases of ball motion. Skid, hook and roll.



In your mind, try to see those 3 phases as separate segments of the lane, each with it's own length.



If you use an aggressive surface, your skid phase may be relatively normal, but with a slow ball speed, your hook phase will be quite short, followed by a longer than normal roll phase as friction overpowers your RPM's.



Visually, you'll see your ball skid fairly straight, make a sudden move left and then begin to roll. Any error, left, right or in your speed, can cause problems.



So, with your ball selection, you need to choose a ball that will give you a normal skid, a longer hook phase, and a shorter roll phase.



What I'm going to tell you may seem harsh, but it's an honest assessment. Based on where you are in your game, you need to concentrate on spares, not strikes.



You will get strikes, but never enough to make that a major consideration in ball selection. I would stay away from balls with an aggressive surface. I would also stay away from urethane.



I recommend you go with a plastic ball that has a weight block. Plastic will give you a longer skid phase, a longer hook phase and a shorter roll phase. You may even carry more hits, but don't expect that.



What you will be able to do is control the pocket a little better and only leave yourself with single pin or easier pin combinations, which you can then pick up.



As you become a better spare shooter, your average will tick upwards. Unless you can increase speed and RPM's, striking more will be difficult. _________________________

