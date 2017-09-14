Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Page 2 of 2 < 1 2 Topic Options Rate This Topic #198152 - 12:55 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread Re: Richie V.] Richie V.

Virtual League Secretary,

Virtual League Champion x4



Registered: 02/21/08

Posts: 4553

A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA Registered: 02/21/08Posts: 4553A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA Dennis, it's wronghander who's bowling @ the Brunswick house here (in Lowell, MA). I'm still at a private house, which just changed ownership, but the upside is that they're going to sink a lot into renovations. I'm told we're even getting a Flex machine.

Arsenal (all 15 lb.)

Alpha Crux

Marvel Pearl

IQ Tour Fusion

Reign of Fire

Tropical Breeze

Fast

T-Zone



Career Highs

Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)

Book: 186

Series: 707

Game: 288



Current

Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 152 HS: 456 HG: 161

Sunday Niters - Avg: 166 HS: 498 HG: 174

Composite Avg: 159



: My bowling blog

Richie's BowlSK profile _________________________Alpha CruxMarvel PearlIQ Tour FusionReign of FireTropical BreezeFastT-ZoneAvg.: 197 (Summer 2008)Book: 186Series: 707Game: 288Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 152 HS: 456 HG: 161Sunday Niters - Avg: 166 HS: 498 HG: 174Composite Avg: 159 The Tenth Board : My bowling blog

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #198154 - 06:48 AM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread Re: Richie V.] Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9520

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9520A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Odd night. Rolled ev other ball well. Even had a 4 bagger with a brooklyn in the middle. One ball would be strong and the next slid. And, had 2 opens in each game. Two 10's to the left, chopped a 6 off a 10 2X's. And, with my spare ball. Gotta fix my spare shooting. It really sucks.



Rolled 209-190-209. Right about my average so far.



Used my Hybrid ball all night. There was no carrydown, but the backends were pretty dry, stripped. I needed the longer slide to get farther downlane.



Good thing, we won all 3 for the 3rd consecutive nite. _________________________

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









Top #198156 - 12:07 AM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread Re: Richie V.] wronghander

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 04/04/12

Posts: 504

A/S/L: 33/M/Mass Registered: 04/04/12Posts: 504A/S/L: 33/M/Mass



Second game actually started with a double but then something changed and I started leaving right side spares (either 6-10 or 10 pin). My teammate said I was throwing it too slowly (usually I have the opposite problem) but my speed changes didn't work, nor did moving in and going into the 10th frame I was clean but still only had the 2 strikes. Went out to my car and got my Brute Strength and managed to strike out with it, needing strikes in the 10th & 11th to win the head-to-head point.



3rd game got off to a slow start but stayed clean and then started to string them toward the end of the game, had a chance to strike out to get into the 240s but didn't get it off my hand right and ended up leaving a 4,7,10 split and ending the night with an open and another game in the two-teens.



Still managed to keep my average at 240 which means next week I'll be bowling scratch with this being the last week that the book averages were used. Managed to win all 4 of my individual points going up against an absent bowler.



Originally Posted By: Dennis Michael IDK who comes up with this oil pattern for Brunswick, but it caters to those with too much speed and no hand. If you are slower and have ball rotation, it hurts you.

Haven't really experienced this at my local Brunswick Zone, but also haven't seen any bowlers there that are that speed dominant with no hand. I am slightly speed dominant but I have to play around 10 and make sure I turn it a bit to carry the 7 pin. If I try to play straight up the outside the ball wants to hook at my feet and I can't control it. But as long as I get the right rotation on it, the pattern is very forgiving. 299+213+214=726 tonight. Started out very promising and was locked in from the start. However started getting some anxiety in the 10th frame and even though I've been in this spot before and have 4 300s I couldn't help it. Threw a good enough shot in the 10th and tripped a 6 pin in the 11th to stay alive, but my knees really started to shake by the last ball and it caused me to roll it too slowly and it broke right through the headpin, somehow only leaving the 7 pin.Second game actually started with a double but then something changed and I started leaving right side spares (either 6-10 or 10 pin). My teammate said I was throwing it too slowly (usually I have the opposite problem) but my speed changes didn't work, nor did moving in and going into the 10th frame I was clean but still only had the 2 strikes. Went out to my car and got my Brute Strength and managed to strike out with it, needing strikes in the 10th & 11th to win the head-to-head point.3rd game got off to a slow start but stayed clean and then started to string them toward the end of the game, had a chance to strike out to get into the 240s but didn't get it off my hand right and ended up leaving a 4,7,10 split and ending the night with an open and another game in the two-teens.Still managed to keep my average at 240 which means next week I'll be bowling scratch with this being the last week that the book averages were used. Managed to win all 4 of my individual points going up against an absent bowler.Haven't really experienced this at my local Brunswick Zone, but also haven't seen any bowlers there that are that speed dominant with no hand. I am slightly speed dominant but I have to play around 10 and make sure I turn it a bit to carry the 7 pin. If I try to play straight up the outside the ball wants to hook at my feet and I can't control it. But as long as I get the right rotation on it, the pattern is very forgiving. _________________________

High Game: 300 (4)

High Series: 774



Current Arsenal: DV8 Grudge, Pyramid Antidote, Radical Ridiculous Asym, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength

Top #198157 - 04:34 AM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread Re: Richie V.] Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9520

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9520A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Wronghander, nice shooting.



Let me put it this way. I have 30 years on you and go back to the days of wood lanes and shellac for 60 feet. Back then, speed was a killer. Your ball would just slide all the way. It was paramount to get your ball to roll right off your hand. So, developing a strong hand and release was the key. There were no oil patterns, as they would dry mop the lanes before use to remove any dust.



Now, I didn't bowl for 26 years, raising kids and had competition from soccer and baseball, scouts and whatever. So, what happened in those years, I had to read about. And, I was absolutely amazed at the changes in this game, to both lanes, surfaces and equipment.



At that time, I was an ABC member and bowled regionally. Sponsored by the House I bowled in. Chicago, where I lived, had a pretty strong Traveling, Classic League, which I bowled in. We bowled for the House against other House teams. Some fairly strong bowlers came out of that league. One, I still occasionally see, Carmen Salvino, you may remember.



But, in reading about this game development, even you can see how the lane makers and the ball manufacturers competed to produce higher scores. Long oil killed and shorter patterns produced higher results. Stripped back ends gave you a hook, regardless of the ball. Bowlers now bank off the dry and don't roll the ball. Internal weights give you a hook and ball drilling to produce that hook became an art, taking advantage of the offset weight inside. Ball covers produce more friction as an additional assist.



Don't get me wrong, anyone rolling 12 consecutive strikes is doing just what the game objective is and that's consistency and accuracy. And, I applaud them.



I bowled with a noted Gold level Coach, now in his 80's. And, he will talk your ear off about the old days. He also accepts any challenger to bowl with one condition. The lanes are to be oiled for the entire 60 feet. No one accepts that condition. Why, because the slide phase of the ball path has become the most important facet of the game. Just listen to tutorials by Mo Pinel and you will hear this loud and clear. And, this is something that people with speed and no hand have success with. Their scores have come up, and that should be satisfying to bowlers.



But, then again, I look at things like the number of bowlers today compared to the number 30 years ago. And the USBC membership has dropped by more then half.

I look at the number of Bowling Lanes and that had been reduced by as many as 90% in some areas. Chicago had 265 bowling alleys in the phone book in 1965 and today, there are 15.



All of those changes that were designed to increase bowler's satisfaction have come at the same time that the actual bowler numbers have dropped radically.



But still, you bowl on what the lanes give you. And, if that's a bank, a produced hook, and you can match your equipment to that condition, more power to you.



In the 1960's, the lane conditions of regular bowling were very consistent, and all bowlers bowled on the same conditions as the Pros. Today, Sport patterns are designed to give the bowler a better challenge, and only a handful of actual bowlers accept that challenge. So, there has become a distinct difference between the average bowler and the pro.



Those who have mastered the consistency and accuracy will succeed. While others, hopefully, enjoy the night out. And, if the lanes and/or the equipment produce scores, they are happy. _________________________

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









Top #198158 - Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread Re: Dennis Michael] Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9520

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9520A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Originally Posted By: Dennis Michael

I bowled with a noted Gold level Coach, now in his 80's. And, he will talk your ear off about the old days. He also accepts any challenger to bowl with one condition. The lanes are to be oiled for the entire 60 feet. No one accepts that condition. Why, because the slide phase of the ball path has become the most important facet of the game. Just listen to tutorials by Mo Pinel and you will hear this loud and clear. And, this is something that people with speed and no hand have success with. Their scores have come up, and that should be satisfying to bowlers.





Let me clarify this. The slide phase is important to manage where your ball meets friction on the lane. Whether you roll straight up 10 or over 4th arrow is a matter of style and revs. But, your ball will hook as it hits friction. On a totally oiled lane, 60', you get no friction. Thus, the bowler has to know how to roll the ball. Long oil Sport patterns have always been the hardest. Yet, that was what the old days were. Slick all the way down. Let me clarify this. The slide phase is important to manage where your ball meets friction on the lane. Whether you roll straight up 10 or over 4th arrow is a matter of style and revs. But, your ball will hook as it hits friction. On a totally oiled lane, 60', you get no friction. Thus, the bowler has to know how to roll the ball. Long oil Sport patterns have always been the hardest. Yet, that was what the old days were. Slick all the way down. _________________________

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









Top Page 2 of 2 < 1 2

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel