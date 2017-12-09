Track My Roll Product

Sponsored Links







Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 478

goobee



http://trackmyroll.com/



I'm thinking about picking up the app but before I plunk down 20 bux I thought I hear from you guys. What do you guys think about this?

Primary



14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2

15lbs Motiv Venom Shock

14lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Weak)

15lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Agg)



Secondary



15lbs Blend10 OSW

15lbs Motiv Venom Panic

15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank



Spare



15lbs Faball Nail

A/S/L: 69/M/California Every sport is inundate with gadgets that allegedly/potentially will help a person's game. This device is no different.



The question that needs to be answered; Armed with the information provided by this device, how will a bowler use that information and what impact will it have on a bowler's delivery/game/average?



Where I bowl we have the newest Brunswick Vector scoring package. It gives immediate statistics based on a person's last delivery and also provides detailed statistics for all deliveries by game and by series.



Do I need an app to tell me I throw the ball too fast or too slow, or do I already know that? The Vector system will tell me what percent of single pin and multiple pin spares I make. Will knowing this percent make me a better spare shooter? No! Only practice will make me a better spare shooter.



Unfortunately, bowling has been reduced to ball speed and RPM's and the ability to match these 2 variables to a given lane oil pattern.



The only way for a bowler to learn to throw a ball faster with more rev's and seamlessly adjust to constantly changing lane conditions, is to 'actually' throw bowling balls. That ability can't be purchased in an app store.



Bowling is a great sport because it gives a bowler immediate feedback in real-time :-) Ringing 10's, flat 10's, 4 pins, 8 pins, and just about every other spare combination speak volumes about what a bowler is doing right or wrong......if they know how to interpret what the pins are telling them.



It's called 'experience' and it can't be purchased.



If you want to help yourself, don't buy a phone app. Instead, have a friend do a video of you throwing a bowling ball that can be viewed in super slow motion or stop-frame. Make a list of everything you can see that's being done right. Now make a list of everything that's being done wrong. Now, make a plan to minimize your weaknesses and optimize your strengths.



Watch your ball's reaction. Can you see all 3 phases of ball motion? If not, why not? Are you using the right ball with the proper drilling for your delivery? No app can tell you that answer.



What are your ball speed, rev-rate, axis-tilt and axis rotation? Don't know? Go to your video and find out. Too many buy bowling equipment based on marketing/ball name recognition, versus, what is the best ball for that person at their current skill level on the lanes they bowl? If you're one, change. Become your own Guru and surround yourself with others like-minded.



The best bowlers in the world don't use phone apps. They have personal trainers, coaches and ball-reps. Most of us won't have or can't afford such perks. But we can find others to help us and we can in turn help whomever needs it.



82Boat69

wow - how negative can you get?



Here's my reaction:



A: Need a demo. If I'm going to spend PREMIUM money on an app (and $20 is premium for any phone app) I need to try it first. Especially when I can only see two reviews and one says it doesn't work and the other says it may not be all that accurate.



B: If it works, it could be priceless. Here's why:



That guy that says he's throwing the same line every time - SHOW ME. (yeah, that's me too! LOL) While I can't put up the PVC practice dealie at most centers, or put tape down on the lane, I CAN video. I've used several video apps, but this one automatically tracking my line could be amazing.



Accurate speed tracking? Yes please. We all know that the bowling centers' speed trackers are questionable. I only use them for consistency, and even then they're questionable. I've timed shots that were different by at least a few tenths but showed as the same on the screen. . . hmmm . . .but this calculates it so it should be accurate. NOW I can see consistency.



82 - you mentioned the three phases? While you can't see it specifically from the ball track, if you compare it with the video, you can definitely get it. In fact, a good experienced bowler should be able to infer it pretty accurately from the ball track (and then verify it with the video). Again - GREAT feedback for both the bowler and the PSO.



For comparison!!! Oh My Word! Take your equipment out, roll each ball 5 or 6 times and log the tracks - then you can reasonably compare the shape of your balls' tracks. REALLY - what's the difference between A and B?



Laydown, position at every 5 feet, including break point. . .



Seriously, if there were a demo, I'd use it. If it worked on my phone (the only complaint) then I'd buy it. TONS of GREAT info on here.



Is it perfect? No. Does it show everything? No.



IT'S ON A PHONE. It's not TRYING to show everything. Holy cow. It's trying to show very specific information about how your ball works. I can see it being VERY beneficial.



It's not TRYING to replace a video of the bowler's swing. It's not TRYING to replace the PAP/rev-rate/axis information. It DOES have accurate ball speed.



The lanes I bowl on have a CATS system that tracks this. And, I check it almost every ball rolled. Especially, on an errant ball rolled.



I helps me make adjustments to speed, line up, and entry angle. Even to the point of a ball change.



The fact that I can keep this data for different balls is a distinct advantage. And, even compare it to the same ball on different lanes. Invaluable info.



Since, I do bowl at different centers, I often reload my ball bag with equipment that is center specific, because of oil differences. This makes my decision simpler.



