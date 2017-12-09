Track My Roll Product

Every sport is inundate with gadgets that allegedly/potentially will help a person's game. This device is no different.
The question that needs to be answered; Armed with the information provided by this device, how will a bowler use that information and what impact will it have on a bowler's delivery/game/average?
Where I bowl we have the newest Brunswick Vector scoring package. It gives immediate statistics based on a person's last delivery and also provides detailed statistics for all deliveries by game and by series.
Do I need an app to tell me I throw the ball too fast or too slow, or do I already know that? The Vector system will tell me what percent of single pin and multiple pin spares I make. Will knowing this percent make me a better spare shooter? No! Only practice will make me a better spare shooter.
Unfortunately, bowling has been reduced to ball speed and RPM's and the ability to match these 2 variables to a given lane oil pattern.
The only way for a bowler to learn to throw a ball faster with more rev's and seamlessly adjust to constantly changing lane conditions, is to 'actually' throw bowling balls. That ability can't be purchased in an app store.
Bowling is a great sport because it gives a bowler immediate feedback in real-time :-) Ringing 10's, flat 10's, 4 pins, 8 pins, and just about every other spare combination speak volumes about what a bowler is doing right or wrong......if they know how to interpret what the pins are telling them.
It's called 'experience' and it can't be purchased.
If you want to help yourself, don't buy a phone app. Instead, have a friend do a video of you throwing a bowling ball that can be viewed in super slow motion or stop-frame. Make a list of everything you can see that's being done right. Now make a list of everything that's being done wrong. Now, make a plan to minimize your weaknesses and optimize your strengths.
Watch your ball's reaction. Can you see all 3 phases of ball motion? If not, why not? Are you using the right ball with the proper drilling for your delivery? No app can tell you that answer.
What are your ball speed, rev-rate, axis-tilt and axis rotation? Don't know? Go to your video and find out. Too many buy bowling equipment based on marketing/ball name recognition, versus, what is the best ball for that person at their current skill level on the lanes they bowl? If you're one, change. Become your own Guru and surround yourself with others like-minded.
The best bowlers in the world don't use phone apps. They have personal trainers, coaches and ball-reps. Most of us won't have or can't afford such perks. But we can find others to help us and we can in turn help whomever needs it.
Take your $20 and have someone make a good video of you bowling. Put it on a big screen and frame forward. Everything you need to know is in that video.
