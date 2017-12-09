Sponsored Links







Storm Hy-Road Surface

A/S/L: 69/M/California I purchased a 'used' Hy-Road to experiment with. I really like the ball's performance but noticed that wherever I bowl, this ball picks up gunk from the pit :-)



Not only does it pick up gunk, but normal cleaning agents hardly touch these smears. I use Power House ball cleaner, but I may as well be using water.



I polished my Hy-Road hoping it would help, but no joy. Anybody have the same ball and problem? What do you clean it with? _________________________

Re: Storm Hy-Road Surface

I have a Hy-Road, at a 2k dull surface and haven't noticed that is any worse than any other ball, as far as picking up gunk. I use nothing but 90% rubbing alcohol on my stuff - cheap at a drug or dollar store, and I am good with the results I get with it. I clean my junk (so to speak) after the session it got used on, before packing up to leave. NOTE: rubbing alcohol is one of the few things that it is legal to use AT ANY TIME. A lot of other preparations are restricted to use only between session or not at all. The USBC website has a page that lists commercial or industrial solvents and their legal status. For instance, MEK and acetone are banned entirely, as they effect the chemical composition of the ball surface.

Good luck, and let us know what your solution was! _________________________

Re: Storm Hy-Road Surface

A/S/L: 70/m/IL I have two Hy-Roads. My guess is that since they're shiny almost black polished balls, that you're seeing much of what you're getting on all of your equipment. It's just that you don't notice it as much.

At the house I normally bowl at I have no issue with dirt or grime; however, if I go to three other houses near me, they're all quite dirty especially from the ball returns.

As for me I use a mixture of LA's Awesome degreaser (one part) and alcohol (three to four parts). Get them at the dollar store. Also, use a shammy between shots. Use Storm's Reacta Shine on them as well. Shine them up after 9 games or more. The Reacta Shine has some grit in it which cleans up belt marks and such.

Hope this helps...

Re: Storm Hy-Road Surface

A/S/L: 69/M/California Like all bowlers, I'm use to getting all kinds of smudges on my equipment. I've just never owned a ball that collects so much grime so quickly and I've never had so much trouble removing that grime. I also have 2 Storm 'Locks' that I used during the same sessions and neither collected any dirt. That's why I thought my problem was ball related. The Hy-Road is much more tacky on the surface than the 'Locks'.



Searched the internet and found a number of complaints about the R2S cover stock collecting grime. I guess the tackier a surface is, the more grime it picks up. _________________________

Re: Storm Hy-Road Surface

A/S/L: 70/m/IL I didn't look it up, but going by memory, the Lock ball is a matte finish solid coverstock ball, isn't it? You have it listed as polished. I wonder what polish you're using on it.

The Hy-Road is a hybrid and I believe they use Step 2 compound to yield what they call a 1500 grit finish.

I've used Powerhouse's Clean n'Sheen on my Hy-Road and it works about as well as Reacta Shine. What ever polish you use on the Hy-Road, I'd recommend a company's factory finish unless you'd like to have the Hy-Road go longer down the lane for you.

Good luck...

Re: Storm Hy-Road Surface

A/S/L: 69/M/California I polish all my balls to keep them from soaking up too much oil. I usually use Extender Polish. It also helps me keep my RPM's up and keeps the back-ends from jumping. _________________________

Re: Storm Hy-Road Surface





When I clean balls, I use paper towels. That really shows the dirt from the surface that got removed. It is also the recommended way to clean, as listed on many cleaner bottles.

