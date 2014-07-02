|
|
|
|
|
#184958 - 02/07/14 05:00 PM
Help with unknown Rhino
|
Bantam
Registered: 09/15/13
Posts: 11
A/S/L: 18/m/Brazil
|
Hey guys. Do you know what Rhino is this? I've heard it's urethane but I don't know.
I'm thinking about getting a urethane ball and this (or the grey rhino which I'm pretty sure it's urethane) may be my choice.
(These aren't pics of the ball I'm looking at, but it's just like this one)
_________________________
Arsenal:
Heavy oil: Storm Paradigm Domination (@2000)
Benchmark: Storm Spit Fire (@2000 wet sand)
Skid-Flip: None
Dry lanes: Hammer Turbo Diesel ("A", polished)
|
Top
|
|
|
|
Sponsored Links
Legend
Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
|
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#184969 - 02/08/14 08:07 AM
Re: Help with unknown Rhino
[Re: Igor Lopes]
|
2x Virtual League Champion
Registered: 04/09/09
Posts: 3824
A/S/L: 50s/M/MD
|
At first glance, it looks like one of the following balls:http://www.bowlingball.com/products/bowling-balls/Brunswick/6662/Rhino-Pro-Purple.htmlhttp://www.bowlingball.com/products/bowling-balls/Brunswick/3799/Rhino-RE-Desert-Sky.html
But, a closer look at the label suggests it could be the following ball, which is urethane:http://www.bowlingball.com/products/bowling-balls/Brunswick/3838/Rhino-Cobalt-Blue.html
Note that these balls are not even on Brunswick website's retired balls list any more. If you are looking for a mild reaction, any of the above would probably do.
_________________________
USBC (2008-2016):
300s: 9
800s: 7
House: 239
Sport: 210
PBA (2014-2015): $850
Heavy: Nano, HyperCell, Eternal Cell
Medium: IQ Tour, Tour SiC, Tag
Light: Spare+, Tank, Rebel Tank
Spares: WD
Internet advice is offered free, as is, at your own risk.
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#184970 - 02/08/14 08:36 AM
Re: Help with unknown Rhino
[Re: Joe Bowler]
|
Pro of the Year Contender
Registered: 01/06/13
Posts: 705
A/S/L: 46 Male, Malta NY
|
I kinda thought "wine Rhino" (urethane) but unsure.
_________________________
Thug, Vandal Smash, Diva Divine, Diva, Diva Pearl, Hooligan, Maxim, Super Natural,
2015-2016 House Average 218 Summer 2015 House Average 220 2014-2015 House Average 218, 2013-2014 House Average 214 2013-14 PBAX Average 201
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#184971 - 02/08/14 09:05 AM
Re: Help with unknown Rhino
[Re: Igor Lopes]
|
2x Virtual League Champion
Registered: 04/09/09
Posts: 3824
A/S/L: 50s/M/MD
|
The following old thread may have some additional info:http://www.
ball reviews .com/brunswick/late-80s-to-mid-90s-brunswick-equipment-t261196.0.html
_________________________
USBC (2008-2016):
300s: 9
800s: 7
House: 239
Sport: 210
PBA (2014-2015): $850
Heavy: Nano, HyperCell, Eternal Cell
Medium: IQ Tour, Tour SiC, Tag
Light: Spare+, Tank, Rebel Tank
Spares: WD
Internet advice is offered free, as is, at your own risk.
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#184972 - 02/08/14 09:40 AM
Re: Help with unknown Rhino
[Re: Igor Lopes]
|
Bantam
Registered: 09/15/13
Posts: 11
A/S/L: 18/m/Brazil
|
It's definitely not a Rhino Pro, and I wouldn't say it's a Wine Rhino because of the logo color.
I think I'll pass this one and try to get the Grey Rhino. I'm looking for a Urethane ball to throw to the first board on tough conditions, but I can't find a newer one for a better price.
Do you think it's worth getting an old piece (like the Grey) instead?
_________________________
Arsenal:
Heavy oil: Storm Paradigm Domination (@2000)
Benchmark: Storm Spit Fire (@2000 wet sand)
Skid-Flip: None
Dry lanes: Hammer Turbo Diesel ("A", polished)
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#184975 - 02/08/14 10:58 AM
Re: Help with unknown Rhino
[Re: Igor Lopes]
|
2x Virtual League Champion
Registered: 04/09/09
Posts: 3824
A/S/L: 50s/M/MD
|
My first choice for a urethane ball would be a Storm Natural Pearl or Super Natural for their modern dynamic core and updated urethane formula. You should be able to find one new online under $100.
_________________________
USBC (2008-2016):
300s: 9
800s: 7
House: 239
Sport: 210
PBA (2014-2015): $850
Heavy: Nano, HyperCell, Eternal Cell
Medium: IQ Tour, Tour SiC, Tag
Light: Spare+, Tank, Rebel Tank
Spares: WD
Internet advice is offered free, as is, at your own risk.
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#184976 - 02/08/14 11:18 AM
Re: Help with unknown Rhino
[Re: Igor Lopes]
|
Pro of the Year Contender
Registered: 01/06/13
Posts: 705
A/S/L: 46 Male, Malta NY
|
Yeah, upon further review I wouldn't be surprised if the ball in the picture was plastic.
I seem to recall the grey Rhino was a fairly strong urethane ball "back in the day". I haven't rolled any old urethanes for quite a long time. My sense of things is that, while back in the 80's a Black Rhino might have seemed quite different from a Gray or Gold Rhino, when measured against today's conditions I expect the differences between them would be more subtle. My last old-school urethane was a Blue Pearl Hammer (Faball), I loved it back then but I think today it would be closer to a plastic ball in performance, but the solids... IMO, pretty similar to each other.
I rarely if ever get my Storm Natural out these days, prefer to move inside and chase the oil line in with a reactive but your lane conditions could be far different.
Edited by RickSchott (02/08/14 11:20 AM)
_________________________
Thug, Vandal Smash, Diva Divine, Diva, Diva Pearl, Hooligan, Maxim, Super Natural,
2015-2016 House Average 218 Summer 2015 House Average 220 2014-2015 House Average 218, 2013-2014 House Average 214 2013-14 PBAX Average 201
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#184978 - 02/08/14 11:35 AM
Re: Help with unknown Rhino
[Re: 56bird]
|
2x Virtual League Champion
Registered: 04/09/09
Posts: 3824
A/S/L: 50s/M/MD
|
I rarely if ever get my Storm Natural out these days, prefer to move inside and chase the oil line in with a reactive but your lane conditions could be far different.
One of the lane conditions where a urethane ball helps is when you make the move inside to chase the oil line with your reactive ball only to find there is no more oil/hold in the middle, and instead it hooks more. The urethane ball will allow you to move further outside to get the ball down the lane without overreacting to the friction. Sometimes, it is the result of depletion, but more often it is just the nature of bowling on a shorter pattern, with lighter oil, on a high friction surface (ex: wood).
_________________________
USBC (2008-2016):
300s: 9
800s: 7
House: 239
Sport: 210
PBA (2014-2015): $850
Heavy: Nano, HyperCell, Eternal Cell
Medium: IQ Tour, Tour SiC, Tag
Light: Spare+, Tank, Rebel Tank
Spares: WD
Internet advice is offered free, as is, at your own risk.
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#184983 - 02/08/14 03:03 PM
Re: Help with unknown Rhino
[Re: Joe Bowler]
|
Bantam
Registered: 09/15/13
Posts: 11
A/S/L: 18/m/Brazil
|
One of the lane conditions where a urethane ball helps is when you make the move inside to chase the oil line with your reactive ball only to find there is no more oil/hold in the middle, and instead it hooks more. The urethane ball will allow you to move further outside to get the ball down the lane without overreacting to the friction. Sometimes, it is the result of depletion, but more often it is just the nature of bowling on a shorter pattern, with lighter oil, on a high friction surface (ex: wood).
Yup. I bowl a lot on shorter sport patterns and I miss a urethane ball to use the extreme outside of the pattern to create angle with no fear of wet/dry.
The problem is, here where I live a brand new bowling ball costs a whole salary (because of shipping and taxes) and I'm just a student. It would take years to get one.
That's why I really don't know if I should wait or get the Grey Rhino.
_________________________
Arsenal:
Heavy oil: Storm Paradigm Domination (@2000)
Benchmark: Storm Spit Fire (@2000 wet sand)
Skid-Flip: None
Dry lanes: Hammer Turbo Diesel ("A", polished)
|
Top
|
|
|
|
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything
on Amazon.com
or eBay
please use these links to go to the web sites.
This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all!
The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com
and eBay
will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.