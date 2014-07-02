#184978 - 11:35 AM Re: Help with unknown Rhino Re: 56bird] Joe Bowler





Registered: 04/09/09

Posts: 3824

A/S/L: 50s/M/MD 2x Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 04/09/09Posts: 3824A/S/L: 50s/M/MD Originally Posted By: RickSchott I rarely if ever get my Storm Natural out these days, prefer to move inside and chase the oil line in with a reactive but your lane conditions could be far different.

One of the lane conditions where a urethane ball helps is when you make the move inside to chase the oil line with your reactive ball only to find there is no more oil/hold in the middle, and instead it hooks more. The urethane ball will allow you to move further outside to get the ball down the lane without overreacting to the friction. Sometimes, it is the result of depletion, but more often it is just the nature of bowling on a shorter pattern, with lighter oil, on a high friction surface (ex: wood). One of the lane conditions where a urethane ball helps is when you make the move inside to chase the oil line with your reactive ball only to find there is no more oil/hold in the middle, and instead it hooks more. The urethane ball will allow you to move further outside to get the ball down the lane without overreacting to the friction. Sometimes, it is the result of depletion, but more often it is just the nature of bowling on a shorter pattern, with lighter oil, on a high friction surface (ex: wood). _________________________

USBC (2008-2016):

300s: 9

800s: 7

House: 239

Sport: 210



PBA (2014-2015): $850



Heavy: Nano, HyperCell, Eternal Cell

Medium: IQ Tour, Tour SiC, Tag

Light: Spare+, Tank, Rebel Tank

Spares: WD



Internet advice is offered free, as is, at your own risk.

Top