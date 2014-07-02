BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#184958 - 02/07/14 05:00 PM Help with unknown Rhino
Igor Lopes Offline
Bantam

Registered: 09/15/13
Posts: 11
A/S/L: 18/m/Brazil
Hey guys. Do you know what Rhino is this? I've heard it's urethane but I don't know.
I'm thinking about getting a urethane ball and this (or the grey rhino which I'm pretty sure it's urethane) may be my choice.



(These aren't pics of the ball I'm looking at, but it's just like this one)
Arsenal:

Heavy oil: Storm Paradigm Domination (@2000)
Benchmark: Storm Spit Fire (@2000 wet sand)
Skid-Flip: None
Dry lanes: Hammer Turbo Diesel ("A", polished)

Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#184969 - 02/08/14 08:07 AM Re: Help with unknown Rhino [Re: Igor Lopes]
Joe Bowler Offline
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 04/09/09
Posts: 3824
A/S/L: 50s/M/MD
At first glance, it looks like one of the following balls:
http://www.bowlingball.com/products/bowling-balls/Brunswick/6662/Rhino-Pro-Purple.html
http://www.bowlingball.com/products/bowling-balls/Brunswick/3799/Rhino-RE-Desert-Sky.html

But, a closer look at the label suggests it could be the following ball, which is urethane:
http://www.bowlingball.com/products/bowling-balls/Brunswick/3838/Rhino-Cobalt-Blue.html

Note that these balls are not even on Brunswick website's retired balls list any more. If you are looking for a mild reaction, any of the above would probably do.
USBC (2008-2016):
300s: 9
800s: 7
House: 239
Sport: 210

PBA (2014-2015): $850

Heavy: Nano, HyperCell, Eternal Cell
Medium: IQ Tour, Tour SiC, Tag
Light: Spare+, Tank, Rebel Tank
Spares: WD

Internet advice is offered free, as is, at your own risk.

#184970 - 02/08/14 08:36 AM Re: Help with unknown Rhino [Re: Joe Bowler]
56bird Offline
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 01/06/13
Posts: 705
A/S/L: 46 Male, Malta NY
I kinda thought "wine Rhino" (urethane) but unsure.
Thug, Vandal Smash, Diva Divine, Diva, Diva Pearl, Hooligan, Maxim, Super Natural,
2015-2016 House Average 218 Summer 2015 House Average 220 2014-2015 House Average 218, 2013-2014 House Average 214 2013-14 PBAX Average 201

#184971 - 02/08/14 09:05 AM Re: Help with unknown Rhino [Re: Igor Lopes]
Joe Bowler Offline
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 04/09/09
Posts: 3824
A/S/L: 50s/M/MD
The following old thread may have some additional info:
http://www. ball reviews .com/brunswick/late-80s-to-mid-90s-brunswick-equipment-t261196.0.html
USBC (2008-2016):
300s: 9
800s: 7
House: 239
Sport: 210

PBA (2014-2015): $850

Heavy: Nano, HyperCell, Eternal Cell
Medium: IQ Tour, Tour SiC, Tag
Light: Spare+, Tank, Rebel Tank
Spares: WD

Internet advice is offered free, as is, at your own risk.

#184972 - 02/08/14 09:40 AM Re: Help with unknown Rhino [Re: Igor Lopes]
Igor Lopes Offline
Bantam

Registered: 09/15/13
Posts: 11
A/S/L: 18/m/Brazil
It's definitely not a Rhino Pro, and I wouldn't say it's a Wine Rhino because of the logo color.
I think I'll pass this one and try to get the Grey Rhino. I'm looking for a Urethane ball to throw to the first board on tough conditions, but I can't find a newer one for a better price.

Do you think it's worth getting an old piece (like the Grey) instead?
Arsenal:

Heavy oil: Storm Paradigm Domination (@2000)
Benchmark: Storm Spit Fire (@2000 wet sand)
Skid-Flip: None
Dry lanes: Hammer Turbo Diesel ("A", polished)

#184975 - 02/08/14 10:58 AM Re: Help with unknown Rhino [Re: Igor Lopes]
Joe Bowler Offline
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 04/09/09
Posts: 3824
A/S/L: 50s/M/MD
My first choice for a urethane ball would be a Storm Natural Pearl or Super Natural for their modern dynamic core and updated urethane formula. You should be able to find one new online under $100.
USBC (2008-2016):
300s: 9
800s: 7
House: 239
Sport: 210

PBA (2014-2015): $850

Heavy: Nano, HyperCell, Eternal Cell
Medium: IQ Tour, Tour SiC, Tag
Light: Spare+, Tank, Rebel Tank
Spares: WD

Internet advice is offered free, as is, at your own risk.

#184976 - 02/08/14 11:18 AM Re: Help with unknown Rhino [Re: Igor Lopes]
56bird Offline
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 01/06/13
Posts: 705
A/S/L: 46 Male, Malta NY
Yeah, upon further review I wouldn't be surprised if the ball in the picture was plastic.

I seem to recall the grey Rhino was a fairly strong urethane ball "back in the day". I haven't rolled any old urethanes for quite a long time. My sense of things is that, while back in the 80's a Black Rhino might have seemed quite different from a Gray or Gold Rhino, when measured against today's conditions I expect the differences between them would be more subtle. My last old-school urethane was a Blue Pearl Hammer (Faball), I loved it back then but I think today it would be closer to a plastic ball in performance, but the solids... IMO, pretty similar to each other.

I rarely if ever get my Storm Natural out these days, prefer to move inside and chase the oil line in with a reactive but your lane conditions could be far different.


Edited by RickSchott (02/08/14 11:20 AM)
Thug, Vandal Smash, Diva Divine, Diva, Diva Pearl, Hooligan, Maxim, Super Natural,
2015-2016 House Average 218 Summer 2015 House Average 220 2014-2015 House Average 218, 2013-2014 House Average 214 2013-14 PBAX Average 201

#184978 - 02/08/14 11:35 AM Re: Help with unknown Rhino [Re: 56bird]
Joe Bowler Offline
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 04/09/09
Posts: 3824
A/S/L: 50s/M/MD
Originally Posted By: RickSchott
I rarely if ever get my Storm Natural out these days, prefer to move inside and chase the oil line in with a reactive but your lane conditions could be far different.

One of the lane conditions where a urethane ball helps is when you make the move inside to chase the oil line with your reactive ball only to find there is no more oil/hold in the middle, and instead it hooks more. The urethane ball will allow you to move further outside to get the ball down the lane without overreacting to the friction. Sometimes, it is the result of depletion, but more often it is just the nature of bowling on a shorter pattern, with lighter oil, on a high friction surface (ex: wood).
USBC (2008-2016):
300s: 9
800s: 7
House: 239
Sport: 210

PBA (2014-2015): $850

Heavy: Nano, HyperCell, Eternal Cell
Medium: IQ Tour, Tour SiC, Tag
Light: Spare+, Tank, Rebel Tank
Spares: WD

Internet advice is offered free, as is, at your own risk.

#184983 - 02/08/14 03:03 PM Re: Help with unknown Rhino [Re: Joe Bowler]
Igor Lopes Offline
Bantam

Registered: 09/15/13
Posts: 11
A/S/L: 18/m/Brazil
Originally Posted By: Joe Bowler
One of the lane conditions where a urethane ball helps is when you make the move inside to chase the oil line with your reactive ball only to find there is no more oil/hold in the middle, and instead it hooks more. The urethane ball will allow you to move further outside to get the ball down the lane without overreacting to the friction. Sometimes, it is the result of depletion, but more often it is just the nature of bowling on a shorter pattern, with lighter oil, on a high friction surface (ex: wood).


Yup. I bowl a lot on shorter sport patterns and I miss a urethane ball to use the extreme outside of the pattern to create angle with no fear of wet/dry.
The problem is, here where I live a brand new bowling ball costs a whole salary (because of shipping and taxes) and I'm just a student. It would take years to get one.
That's why I really don't know if I should wait or get the Grey Rhino.
Arsenal:

Heavy oil: Storm Paradigm Domination (@2000)
Benchmark: Storm Spit Fire (@2000 wet sand)
Skid-Flip: None
Dry lanes: Hammer Turbo Diesel ("A", polished)

#198140 - Today at 12:40 PM Re: Help with unknown Rhino [Re: Joe Bowler]
jeff bruce Offline
Bumper Bowler

Registered: 09/12/17
Posts: 1
A/S/L: 56/m/mich
Originally Posted By: Joe Bowler
At first glance, it looks like one of the following balls:
http://www.bowlingball.com/products/bowling-balls/Brunswick/6662/Rhino-Pro-Purple.html
http://www.bowlingball.com/products/bowling-balls/Brunswick/3799/Rhino-RE-Desert-Sky.html

But, a closer look at the label suggests it could be the following ball, which is urethane:
http://www.bowlingball.com/products/bowling-balls/Brunswick/3838/Rhino-Cobalt-Blue.html

Note that these balls are not even on Brunswick website's retired balls list any more. If you are looking for a mild reaction, any of the above would probably do.


It's none of the above, that's for sure. Not an old Wine from 1986 either. It's a plastic Rhino from 1995, white engraving filler! Urethane Rhino's from the late 80's were orange filler. Reactives were lime green filled.

