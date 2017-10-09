BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Coaching And Equipment » The Pro Shop » Storm Hy-Road Surface
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#198136 - Today at 03:18 AM Storm Hy-Road Surface
82Boat69 Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 477
A/S/L: 69/M/California
I purchased a 'used' Hy-Road to experiment with. I really like the ball's performance but noticed that wherever I bowl, this ball picks up gunk from the pit :-)

Not only does it pick up gunk, but normal cleaning agents hardly touch these smears. I use Power House ball cleaner, but I may as well be using water.

I polished my Hy-Road hoping it would help, but no joy. Anybody have the same ball and problem? What do you clean it with?
_________________________
14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
14 lb Storm Lock : 65 x 5 x 65 Polished
15 lb Storm Hy-Road : 65 x 3-3/8 x 25 Polished
15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: 1979 Version

325 RPM'a @ 16 MPH

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Storm Hy-Road Surface
by 82Boat69 - Today at 03:18 AM
Track My Roll Product
by 82Boat69 - Today at 03:02 AM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
by wronghander - 09/10/17 10:11 PM
Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard!
by nord - 09/09/17 11:39 PM
Oh boy! Oh boy! Oh BOY!!!
by 6_ball_man - 09/07/17 09:54 AM
Interesting Week... almost four 300 games
by 82Boat69 - 09/06/17 02:14 PM
my first ball(s) fitting experiences
by Dennis Michael - 09/04/17 05:57 PM
First night in new center
by Dennis Michael - 09/04/17 08:51 AM
Lane Machine Breakdowns
by Dennis Michael - 09/03/17 07:08 AM
Slow speed and weak release - matching up...
by djp1080 - 08/31/17 11:53 AM
Honor scores 2017-18
by Richie V. - 08/30/17 01:14 PM
Should I extend VL sign-up to get 11 bowlers?
by wronghander - 08/28/17 08:38 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.