#198106 - 08/30/17 01:10 PM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
|
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4552
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
|
A bit late getting this thread started, but I think everyone knows it can be used to post updates on your leagues, including your scores. We'll have a separate honor score thread.
I should be back in my Wednesday (5-man) and Sunday (trios) leagues, but three of my Wednesday teammates are trying to form their own team and one isn't sure which of his leagues he's staying with, so I'm likely to have new teammates on Wednesday night.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-ZoneCareer Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 152 HS: 456 HG: 161
Sunday Niters - Avg: 166 HS: 498 HG: 174
Composite Avg: 155The Tenth Board
: My bowling blogRichie's BowlSK profile
Legend
Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#198112 - 09/02/17 01:33 AM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 503
A/S/L: 33/M/Mass
|
Good luck this season Richie, hopefully you'll get a good group of guys and/or gals to bowl with on Wednesdays.
I'm bowling at a Brunswick Zone this season after the center I bowled at last year closed. Was a little squeamish about bowling at a BAMF center, but this was the best option for my teammates as well as myself because of the location and because they have a Sunday night league. Despite my initial reservations, it's been a good experience there so far. I got recruited to be on a good team in the competitive Friday night league and I was added to the roster for the UBA team out of that house as well. The Friday league started tonight.
Shot 185+280+223=688 to start the league. Struggled in game 1 with carry, started off with makeable spares and then tried to slow my speed down to get the ball to transition quicker and left a 6-8 split on what I thought was a good shot. Moved 2&2 right and proceeded to leave a pocket 7-9. I was going to go to another ball when my teammate told me I needed to get the ball to face up to the pocket, so instead of trying to reduce my speed I focused on getting a little more rotation and that worked out really well. 6 pin in the 2nd frame on a miss inside was the only miscue of the 2nd game.
3rd game I had a chance to go off the sheet for 260 but ended up missing badly inside in the 9th frame and left a 6,7,10 split. Struck out for 223 which was good enough to take 3 out of 4 points in the head-to-head (won the total by just 3 pins and he struck out in the 10th as well).
_________________________
High Game: 300 (4)
High Series: 774
Current Arsenal: DV8 Grudge, Pyramid Antidote, Radical Ridiculous Asym, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength
#198126 - 09/06/17 11:43 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4552
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
My Week 1 bowling, frame-by-frame
(Linked to BowlSK sheet)
I was sort of getting a feel for these lanes, noticing that the backend reaction was a bit more than I'm used to. The weird part of my spare game tonight was that I only made the one 7 pin on the left side, but every makeable spare on the right side.Result
: 145-150-161=456Average (3 games)
: 152Next week's AVG+1 score
: 462
My new teammate Brian bowled the best of us tonight, but we won't know about points at least until the weekend.
#198127 - 09/07/17 08:02 AM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
2X Virtual League Champion
Registered: 10/19/07
Posts: 798
A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville
soooo....of the 5 leagues I was in last year, I only have committed to one. Saturday afternoon singles.
There is a golfers league that my uncle runs on Thursday AMs that...well calling it a league is giving it all the best. LoL It is more a loose association. Non-sanctioned, show up if you want...It doesn't start until the last week of October. Singles with blind draws for doubles and triples. Your doubles partner comes from the first blind draw for triples and lane assignment, and pays the best. You redraw at the beginning of each game for lane/team. You could end up on the same pair with the same guys, but all that is unlikely. The best part is if you get a triple you get a dime from everyone. LoL Euchre is played afterwards. A fun group. I will probably show up there more than not. I ran it for the last few weeks last year, when unc was in the hospital for a heart operation...he was bowling again less than 3 weeks after!
My senior travel team folded up around me...the other 4 all dropped...I quit Sunday AM singles in favor of doing other things on Sunday (NFL, bowling tournaments?) and my brother and I dropped the dbls league in favor of finding something a little more competitive, which I laid on him, as he is a working man and I am not...he hasn't come up with anything (yet)...[shrug]
updates as events warrant
#198129 - 09/07/17 04:40 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Regional Pro Contender
Registered: 12/21/12
Posts: 558
A/S/L: 57/male/newcastle:uk
Yep didn't realize how much effect hurting my ankle over the summer would have, timing way out, pleased in some ways this wasn't for the VL 141--124--156. Seemed to get it together in the third but a string of 10 pins which I missed either side put pay to that. Can only get better hopefully.
#198130 - 09/08/17 11:48 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 503
A/S/L: 33/M/Mass
Good stuff all, great to see some activity in this thread in the early going.
Week 2 of my Friday league tonight and had a great night with 258+259+237=754. Left only single pins and converted them all to stay clean. Really felt like I had a legit shot at 800 going into the 3rdand even after starting with 9/ but had trouble consistently carrying the 7 in the last game. Still, I'll take the 237.
Had the high series on the pair and team pretty easily took 22 of the 30 points, with me sweeping my head-to-head opponent which ended up being a vacant. Really happy with the start and I think the work I put in during the summer is paying off, but also bowling on a really easy condition and I have the gift of being left-handed. In all honesty I'm the 4th best bowler on my team.
#198132 - Yesterday at 09:31 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4552
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
My Week 1 bowling, frame-by-frame
(Linked to BowlSK sheet)
Two better games tonight than any of them Wednesday night, but I certainly hope missing spares on the left side doesn't become a recurring theme this year. I'm still perfect on the year on my right side makeables.Result
: 166-158-174=498Average (3 games)
: 166Next week's AVG+1 score
: 504Composite average (6 games)
: 155
The points for total pins might have been interesting if I'd been able to max out my 10th frame third game, but, as it was, we only won the first game.
#198133 - Yesterday at 10:11 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 503
A/S/L: 33/M/Mass
Alright Richie, looks like you're still getting used to the new pattern they put out but a good sign that you're covering your right side spares. Started my Sunday night league as well and got off to a great start with the front 7. After that however it didn't go as well as I hoped with scores of 247, 224, and 187 for 659. Good news is we took all 8 and we were able to fill our vacancy.
Our new bowler is another left hander and it appeared that there was some carry down because my ball had trouble transitioning in the 2nd and 3rd games. Missing two 7 pins didn't help either but wasn't expecting that to happen and just didn't make the right adjustments. I'll have to make sure to bring a stronger ball next week to make it easier on myself.
