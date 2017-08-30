Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread

soooo....of the 5 leagues I was in last year, I only have committed to one. Saturday afternoon singles.

There is a golfers league that my uncle runs on Thursday AMs that...well calling it a league is giving it all the best. LoL It is more a loose association. Non-sanctioned, show up if you want...It doesn't start until the last week of October. Singles with blind draws for doubles and triples. Your doubles partner comes from the first blind draw for triples and lane assignment, and pays the best. You redraw at the beginning of each game for lane/team. You could end up on the same pair with the same guys, but all that is unlikely. The best part is if you get a triple you get a dime from everyone. LoL Euchre is played afterwards. A fun group. I will probably show up there more than not. I ran it for the last few weeks last year, when unc was in the hospital for a heart operation...he was bowling again less than 3 weeks after!



My senior travel team folded up around me...the other 4 all dropped...I quit Sunday AM singles in favor of doing other things on Sunday (NFL, bowling tournaments?) and my brother and I dropped the dbls league in favor of finding something a little more competitive, which I laid on him, as he is a working man and I am not...he hasn't come up with anything (yet)...[shrug]



updates as events warrant

on hiatus until fall leagues start

I have WAY too much equipment

now generating ideas to build myself a ball rack...sheesh