Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard!

Originally Posted By: Dennis Michael That's a pretty large league. Especially when most lanes around here don't exceed 40 lanes.



I guess I'm kind of traditional. I prefer a league of 34 weeks duration and 18 teams. In this way, you get to bowl every team twice during the year. Add a week for a playoff.



My league last year was so large (32 teams), I didn't even know who rolled in the playoff. As I never bowled against either of them through the year.



It's a 40-lane house. Not sure what will happen in the event of mechanical breakdown (and Murphy's Law guarantees that will happen) other than postponements and make-up games.



It's a 40-lane house. Not sure what will happen in the event of mechanical breakdown (and Murphy's Law guarantees that will happen) other than postponements and make-up games.

There will be 3 position rounds from what I understand and at least 3 byes. It's going to be a long season.

This week we were doing our little Norquist Cup tournament at Poway bowl. We do this every thursday while waiting for the next season of league to start.

We also do the Vintage Cup at the same time where you can only use a plastic or rubber ball. High game out of three wins each cup.

No practice or warmup is allowed. You just get up and bowl and what happens, happens.



Well this time we had a big surprise.

I was up first and was using my AMF Angle Plus urethane ball.

I stood right foot on 17 and rolled over 11 1/2 out to 9 breakpoint.

The ball never made it further than 15 feet before it hooked hard and rolled right to the 7 pin!

Each bowler had pretty much the same experience!

No oil! Or actually, virtually no oil.

We all paused and I asked everyone if I should go ask them to oil the pair for us. They know us and definitely would do that for us.

Everyone looked at each other, these are the best bowlers in our league, then they all said, "No, this is more challenging and fun, let's see what we can do with it!"



So we bowled three games on the burn.

I used urethane and eventually used my Judge with the low flare layout, stood with right foot on 25 and rolled over third arrow out to 11 (had to stay inside of 10 or super hook would occur) and back.



Scores were super low, splits were in great supply and we all had a ton of fun jumping way out of our comfort zone!

The low of the night was a 117 and the high a 182. I missed the win by 5 pins closing with a 178. My doubles partner was the winner with that 182.



Note though: He has a 227 average and I have a 176 average on a THS, but on this burnt out condition we were neck and neck.



So there is something to be said for making the condition "sadistic" so it rewards shot making rather than modern tech and higher revs.



And even though his game was brought way down by this condition he was not upset about it, he welcomed the challenge and the chance to grow as a player by trying to find a way to the pocket. _________________________

