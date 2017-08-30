Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread

Sponsored Links







A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA Registered: 02/21/08Posts: 4551A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA A bit late getting this thread started, but I think everyone knows it can be used to post updates on your leagues, including your scores. We'll have a separate honor score thread.



I should be back in my Wednesday (5-man) and Sunday (trios) leagues, but three of my Wednesday teammates are trying to form their own team and one isn't sure which of his leagues he's staying with, so I'm likely to have new teammates on Wednesday night.

A/S/L: 33/M/Mass Registered: 04/04/12Posts: 501A/S/L: 33/M/Mass Good luck this season Richie, hopefully you'll get a good group of guys and/or gals to bowl with on Wednesdays.



I'm bowling at a Brunswick Zone this season after the center I bowled at last year closed. Was a little squeamish about bowling at a BAMF center, but this was the best option for my teammates as well as myself because of the location and because they have a Sunday night league. Despite my initial reservations, it's been a good experience there so far. I got recruited to be on a good team in the competitive Friday night league and I was added to the roster for the UBA team out of that house as well. The Friday league started tonight.



Shot 185+280+223=688 to start the league. Struggled in game 1 with carry, started off with makeable spares and then tried to slow my speed down to get the ball to transition quicker and left a 6-8 split on what I thought was a good shot. Moved 2&2 right and proceeded to leave a pocket 7-9. I was going to go to another ball when my teammate told me I needed to get the ball to face up to the pocket, so instead of trying to reduce my speed I focused on getting a little more rotation and that worked out really well. 6 pin in the 2nd frame on a miss inside was the only miscue of the 2nd game.



3rd game I had a chance to go off the sheet for 260 but ended up missing badly inside in the 9th frame and left a 6,7,10 split. Struck out for 223 which was good enough to take 3 out of 4 points in the head-to-head (won the total by just 3 pins and he struck out in the 10th as well). _________________________

I was sort of getting a feel for these lanes, noticing that the backend reaction was a bit more than I'm used to. The weird part of my spare game tonight was that I only made the one 7 pin on the left side, but every makeable spare on the right side.



Result : 145-150-161=456

Average (3 games) : 152

Next week's AVG+1 score : 462



My new teammate Brian bowled the best of us tonight, but we won't know about points at least until the weekend. My Week 1 bowling, frame-by-frame (Linked to BowlSK sheet)I was sort of getting a feel for these lanes, noticing that the backend reaction was a bit more than I'm used to. The weird part of my spare game tonight was that I only made the one 7 pin on the left side, but every makeable spare on the right side.: 145-150-161=456: 152: 462My new teammate Brian bowled the best of us tonight, but we won't know about points at least until the weekend.

A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville Registered: 10/19/07Posts: 798A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville soooo....of the 5 leagues I was in last year, I only have committed to one. Saturday afternoon singles.

There is a golfers league that my uncle runs on Thursday AMs that...well calling it a league is giving it all the best. LoL It is more a loose association. Non-sanctioned, show up if you want...It doesn't start until the last week of October. Singles with blind draws for doubles and triples. Your doubles partner comes from the first blind draw for triples and lane assignment, and pays the best. You redraw at the beginning of each game for lane/team. You could end up on the same pair with the same guys, but all that is unlikely. The best part is if you get a triple you get a dime from everyone. LoL Euchre is played afterwards. A fun group. I will probably show up there more than not. I ran it for the last few weeks last year, when unc was in the hospital for a heart operation...he was bowling again less than 3 weeks after!



My senior travel team folded up around me...the other 4 all dropped...I quit Sunday AM singles in favor of doing other things on Sunday (NFL, bowling tournaments?) and my brother and I dropped the dbls league in favor of finding something a little more competitive, which I laid on him, as he is a working man and I am not...he hasn't come up with anything (yet)...[shrug]



Yep didn't realize how much effect hurting my ankle over the summer would have, timing way out, pleased in some ways this wasn't for the VL 141--124--156. Seemed to get it together in the third but a string of 10 pins which I missed either side put pay to that. Can only get better hopefully.

