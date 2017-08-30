Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread

Good luck this season Richie, hopefully you'll get a good group of guys and/or gals to bowl with on Wednesdays.
I'm bowling at a Brunswick Zone this season after the center I bowled at last year closed. Was a little squeamish about bowling at a BAMF center, but this was the best option for my teammates as well as myself because of the location and because they have a Sunday night league. Despite my initial reservations, it's been a good experience there so far. I got recruited to be on a good team in the competitive Friday night league and I was added to the roster for the UBA team out of that house as well. The Friday league started tonight.
Shot 185+280+223=688 to start the league. Struggled in game 1 with carry, started off with makeable spares and then tried to slow my speed down to get the ball to transition quicker and left a 6-8 split on what I thought was a good shot. Moved 2&2 right and proceeded to leave a pocket 7-9. I was going to go to another ball when my teammate told me I needed to get the ball to face up to the pocket, so instead of trying to reduce my speed I focused on getting a little more rotation and that worked out really well. 6 pin in the 2nd frame on a miss inside was the only miscue of the 2nd game.
3rd game I had a chance to go off the sheet for 260 but ended up missing badly inside in the 9th frame and left a 6,7,10 split. Struck out for 223 which was good enough to take 3 out of 4 points in the head-to-head (won the total by just 3 pins and he struck out in the 10th as well).
