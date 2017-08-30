BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#198106 - 08/30/17 01:10 PM Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
Richie V. Offline
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4551
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
A bit late getting this thread started, but I think everyone knows it can be used to post updates on your leagues, including your scores. We'll have a separate honor score thread.

I should be back in my Wednesday (5-man) and Sunday (trios) leagues, but three of my Wednesday teammates are trying to form their own team and one isn't sure which of his leagues he's staying with, so I'm likely to have new teammates on Wednesday night.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 174 HS: 615 HG: 244
Sunday Niters - Avg: 177 HS: 639 HG: 248
Composite Avg: 175

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#198112 - 09/02/17 01:33 AM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread [Re: Richie V.]
wronghander Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 501
A/S/L: 33/M/Mass
Good luck this season Richie, hopefully you'll get a good group of guys and/or gals to bowl with on Wednesdays.

I'm bowling at a Brunswick Zone this season after the center I bowled at last year closed. Was a little squeamish about bowling at a BAMF center, but this was the best option for my teammates as well as myself because of the location and because they have a Sunday night league. Despite my initial reservations, it's been a good experience there so far. I got recruited to be on a good team in the competitive Friday night league and I was added to the roster for the UBA team out of that house as well. The Friday league started tonight.

Shot 185+280+223=688 to start the league. Struggled in game 1 with carry, started off with makeable spares and then tried to slow my speed down to get the ball to transition quicker and left a 6-8 split on what I thought was a good shot. Moved 2&2 right and proceeded to leave a pocket 7-9. I was going to go to another ball when my teammate told me I needed to get the ball to face up to the pocket, so instead of trying to reduce my speed I focused on getting a little more rotation and that worked out really well. 6 pin in the 2nd frame on a miss inside was the only miscue of the 2nd game.

3rd game I had a chance to go off the sheet for 260 but ended up missing badly inside in the 9th frame and left a 6,7,10 split. Struck out for 223 which was good enough to take 3 out of 4 points in the head-to-head (won the total by just 3 pins and he struck out in the 10th as well).
_________________________
High Game: 300 (4)
High Series: 774

Current Arsenal: DV8 Grudge, Pyramid Antidote, Radical Ridiculous Asym, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength

#198126 - Yesterday at 11:43 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread [Re: Richie V.]
My Week 1 bowling, frame-by-frame (Linked to BowlSK sheet)

I was sort of getting a feel for these lanes, noticing that the backend reaction was a bit more than I'm used to. The weird part of my spare game tonight was that I only made the one 7 pin on the left side, but every makeable spare on the right side.

Result: 145-150-161=456
Average (3 games): 152
Next week's AVG+1 score: 462

My new teammate Brian bowled the best of us tonight, but we won't know about points at least until the weekend.
