Interesting Week... almost four 300 games
#198120 - 09/04/17 06:10 PM Re: Interesting Week... almost four 300 games
Dennis Michael
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9512
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
hahaha. Glad you agree.

The story went. My Cousin has a restaurant in DesMoines. I've eaten there and really NOT a fan.

Well, a few years ago, he sent me his menu on Facebook, which I criticized openly. Only to find out, he sent that to all of his patrons. And, here I was, his cousin, criticizing his food to all of his customers.

Of course, I was the bad guy.

Haven't been on Facebook since.
#198121 - Yesterday at 12:52 AM Re: Interesting Week... almost four 300 games
Fin09
Fin09 Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 01/07/08
Posts: 1150
A/S/L: 51/M/Virginia Beach, VA
That stuff gets forgotten quicker than you realize. Maybe some other patrons shared your opinion on the menu and helped refine it. Yes men don't help fix anything.
#198122 - Yesterday at 09:31 PM Re: Interesting Week... almost four 300 games
goobee
goobee Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 475
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
There is so much "manufactured" drama on Facebook, most of the time I just ignore 90% of posts.
#198123 - Yesterday at 11:55 PM Re: Interesting Week... almost four 300 games
82Boat69
82Boat69 Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 475
A/S/L: 69/M/California
'Manufactured' is being kind :-) Facebook is a 'virtual' world where 'reality' is suspended in favor of cheap 'voyeurism :-)

After all, how important is it to be 'liked/disliked' by people you've never met? Even worse, consider how many people are not who they say they are, just to be liked by others who aren't who they say they are either :-)
#198124 - Today at 01:54 PM Re: Interesting Week... almost four 300 games
goobee
goobee Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 475
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
The ones that I especially ignore are the posts where people "test" to see if people are reading their posts completely and if not, they are going to start defriending people. Are they that starved for attention?
#198125 - Today at 02:14 PM Re: Interesting Week... almost four 300 games
82Boat69
82Boat69 Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 475
A/S/L: 69/M/California
Interestingly, on Facebook, people invite stalking that if done in person would be consider intrusive at the least and illegal at its worst :-)

Exhibitionism, narcissism and voyeurism are all considered unseemly if done in person but are allowed if done 'virtually'. What does that say about the hypocrisy of political correctness.

Maybe Facebook is the last true place where 'freedom of expression' is/can be practiced :-)

Of course, just about everything we see on Facebook gets done here on Bowling Community too :-) Just without the pictures :-)
