Page 2 of 2





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9512

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9512
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill



The story went. My Cousin has a restaurant in DesMoines. I've eaten there and really NOT a fan.



Well, a few years ago, he sent me his menu on



Of course, I was the bad guy.



Haven't been on hahaha. Glad you agree.The story went. My Cousin has a restaurant in DesMoines. I've eaten there and really NOT a fan.Well, a few years ago, he sent me his menu on Facebook , which I criticized openly. Only to find out, he sent that to all of his patrons. And, here I was, his cousin, criticizing his food to all of his customers.Of course, I was the bad guy.Haven't been on Facebook since.

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Re: Interesting Week... almost four 300 games

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 01/07/08

Posts: 1150

Registered: 01/07/08
Posts: 1150
A/S/L: 51/M/Virginia Beach, VA

That stuff gets forgotten quicker than you realize. Maybe some other patrons shared your opinion on the menu and helped refine it. Yes men don't help fix anything.

Experience is something you get immediately after you need it most



Bowl up a Storm!

Re: Interesting Week... almost four 300 games





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 474

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 474
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California

There is so much "manufactured" drama on Facebook , most of the time I just ignore 90% of posts.

Primary



14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2

15lbs Motiv Venom Shock

14lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Weak)

15lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Agg)



Secondary



15lbs Blend10 OSW

15lbs Motiv Venom Panic

15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank



Spare



15lbs Faball Nail

Re: Interesting Week... almost four 300 games

Team USA Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 474

A/S/L: 69/M/California



'Manufactured' is being kind :-) Facebook is a 'virtual' world where 'reality' is suspended in favor of cheap 'voyeurism :-)After all, how important is it to be 'liked/disliked' by people you've never met? Even worse, consider how many people are not who they say they are, just to be liked by others who aren't who they say they are either :-)

14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

14 lb Storm Lock : 65 x 5 x 65 Polished

15 lb Storm Hy-Road : 65 x 3-3/8 x 25 Polished

15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: 1979 Version



325 RPM'a @ 16 MPH

Page 2 of 2

