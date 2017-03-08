BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Coaching And Equipment » Beginner Help » my first ball(s) fitting experiences
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Page 2 of 2 < 1 2
Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#197954 - 08/03/17 05:10 PM Re: my first ball(s) fitting experiences [Re: J_w73]
DG Offline
League Bowler

Registered: 03/27/06
Posts: 58
A/S/L: California
Originally Posted By: J_w73
.25 difference in pitch is quite a bit and it can make all the difference in the world. I am currently at 3/16 reverse at 4 3/4 span. I have tried to go more forward in the thumb, but even 1/16 of an inch more forward makes me hang up and not be able to get out of the ball.. so I have stuck with 3/16 which I can get out of with no issues.


With regards to hung up thumb it seems to me that thumb pitch is nearly as relevant as thumb hole size.I understand drillers spend a bit of time checking a customer's thumb size, but I am not sure how a driller determines a suitable thumb pitch.

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#197957 - 08/04/17 10:43 AM Re: my first ball(s) fitting experiences [Re: DG]
Richie V. Offline
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4550
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
DG, pitches, particularly in the thumb, can be experimented with, and that's easily done these days because the driller can just put a slug in the ball, which can be drilled out when another adjustment is made.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 174 HS: 615 HG: 244
Sunday Niters - Avg: 177 HS: 639 HG: 248
Composite Avg: 175

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

Top
#197959 - 08/04/17 05:21 PM Re: my first ball(s) fitting experiences [Re: Richie V.]
DG Offline
League Bowler

Registered: 03/27/06
Posts: 58
A/S/L: California
Originally Posted By: Richie V.
DG, pitches, particularly in the thumb, can be experimented with, and that's easily done these days because the driller can just put a slug in the ball, which can be drilled out when another adjustment is made.


Yes, the second driller did install a thumb slug and changed the ball's original .25" forward pitch to be zero pitch.

Top
#197960 - 08/05/17 01:50 PM Re: my first ball(s) fitting experiences [Re: DG]
Richie V. Offline
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4550
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
I guess my real point was that thumb pitches are subject to trial, coming down to what works for you & your game. I was happy I only needed one change of pitches to get to what I'm comfortable with.


Edited by Richie V. (08/05/17 01:51 PM)
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 174 HS: 615 HG: 244
Sunday Niters - Avg: 177 HS: 639 HG: 248
Composite Avg: 175

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

Top
#197964 - 08/05/17 03:02 PM Re: my first ball(s) fitting experiences [Re: Richie V.]
DG Offline
League Bowler

Registered: 03/27/06
Posts: 58
A/S/L: California
Originally Posted By: Richie V.
I guess my real point was that thumb pitches are subject to trial, coming down to what works for you & your game. I was happy I only needed one change of pitches to get to what I'm comfortable with.


Ritchie,

What is your current thumb pitch, and do your ball's have a thumb slug ?

DG

Top
#197965 - 08/06/17 12:14 PM Re: my first ball(s) fitting experiences [Re: DG]
Richie V. Offline
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4550
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
DG, like you, I have 0 forward/reverse, and all of my balls except my spare ball have slugs. When I first had a slug, I liked the way my thumb came out of the ball so much that all of my strike balls have them now.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 174 HS: 615 HG: 244
Sunday Niters - Avg: 177 HS: 639 HG: 248
Composite Avg: 175

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

Top
#197966 - 08/06/17 02:06 PM Re: my first ball(s) fitting experiences [Re: Richie V.]
djp1080 Offline
High Roller

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 322
A/S/L: 70/m/IL
My first reactive resin ball was drilled zero thumb pitch and no slug. At the time I didn't realize it, but I have been squeezing the ball for years with the reverse pitch that I had in my Brunswick LT48. Switched to a reactive ball so that I might get some hook. smile
The reactive ball's coverstock was a bit rough and I eventually tore up the back of my thumb due to the squeezing that I didn't need to do. Just a bad habit.
The PSO put in a slug for me and it was much better, but I was still squeezing. Next the PSO gave me some protective HADA tape to see if that would help and, of course, it helped a bunch.
It wasn't until I asked the PSO to redrill for forward thumb pitch and began to experiment with a tiered tape on the front of the thumb hole that I started to keep my thumb much straighter to clear the hole.
Unfortunately it took me quite a while to retrain myself to get away from a full roller, squeezing and muscling the ball down the alley to actually allowing the ball to come of my hand cleanly and get a few revs on it. Things get better if you work at it and find yourself a good coach to work with.

Top
#198116 - Yesterday at 11:15 AM Re: my first ball(s) fitting experiences [Re: Richie V.]
6_ball_man Offline
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/19/07
Posts: 796
A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville
Originally Posted By: Richie V.
I guess my real point was that thumb pitches are subject to trial, coming down to what works for you & your game. I was happy I only needed one change of pitches to get to what I'm comfortable with.


I was not so lucky. A decade, or a dozen years or so ago, the ball drillers all decided that instead of the stretched grip we had all been using for some time, people needed shorter spans. OK. But at that time they failed to realize that shorter spans require thumb pitch adjustments.
When I became tired of dropping the ball, (which took longer than it should have) I did some research, dragged a ball I trusted out of the closet, and went to my driller. That summer, we replaced the slug SIX times until I got to someplace I was comfortable with. Yes, I paid for each one...it was worth it to me as an experiment.

I forget/don't have the paper work to tell my old span and pitches, but right now my thumb is 7/16" forward. Some is due to lack of flexibility in my grip fingers requiring away pitch for them. They are plenty strong, just not so flexible.

Once I was comfortable, I had them make a mold of the thumb, pitch and all. ALL the balls I have drilled since have had a copy of that mold installed. Even my spare ball. They all feel identical, and I like it that way.

my method may not be for every bowler nor driller, but it seems to have worked for me. YMMV
LoL
_________________________
on hiatus until fall leagues start
I have WAY too much equipment
now generating ideas to build myself a ball rack...sheesh

Top
#198117 - Yesterday at 01:24 PM Re: my first ball(s) fitting experiences [Re: 6_ball_man]
djp1080 Offline
High Roller

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 322
A/S/L: 70/m/IL
I experienced the stretched finger tip grip and reverse pitched thumb hole. I suppose I was influenced by the name "Pro Shop" when I walked into a bowling center. This guy must be a professional. Never questioned them.
After a number of years I decided to purchase an LT48 from a new Pro Shop. This time the young fellow asked if I'd like finger inserts. Wow! This fixed the blood blistering I had on my finger tips.
Thirty years later I bought my first reactive resin ball, 300T. Asked this PSO plenty of questions. He explained that he'd use a relaxed finger tip drilling. Yea! What a difference.
Problem though was that he didn't use a thumb slug and I was used to hold onto the ball with dear life fearing I'd still drop the ball as before like you mentioned. I was knuckling the ball with my muscled toss down the lane. Tore up the back of my thumb pretty badly.
Switched to the slug and the PSO gave me some HADA tape for protection. Took some lessons.
Been learning ever since.
Interesting that you and I have some of the same balls. 300T, Hy-Road, IQ Tour 30 and the Mix (black / blue). Great minds think alike. smile
Enjoyed your post. My grip feels like a glove now with a forward pitch thumb hole and reverse finger pitches, too!
Good luck!

Top
#198119 - Yesterday at 05:57 PM Re: my first ball(s) fitting experiences [Re: DG]
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9512
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
Two things.

If you shorten your span, you have to pitch your thumb forward.

And, if you reverse pitch your fingers, it needs to be shortened as well.

If you don't, you will have a gap or void between your ball and your hand. This will require you to grip the ball to hold it.

The forward thumb pitch kind of offsets the shorter span. But, the old school of thought said the closer edge of the finger holes to your thumb was to be at the joint of the last knuckle. Today, the thought is to have the close edge between the 2 knuckles of your finger. So, your last knuckle centers in the hole with fingers extended and thumb in.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




Top
Page 2 of 2 < 1 2



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Interesting Week... almost four 300 games
by Fin09 - Today at 12:52 AM
my first ball(s) fitting experiences
by Dennis Michael - Yesterday at 05:57 PM
First night in new center
by Dennis Michael - Yesterday at 08:51 AM
Lane Machine Breakdowns
by Dennis Michael - 09/03/17 07:08 AM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
by wronghander - 09/02/17 01:33 AM
Slow speed and weak release - matching up...
by djp1080 - 08/31/17 11:53 AM
Honor scores 2017-18
by Richie V. - 08/30/17 01:14 PM
Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard!
by goobee - 08/29/17 03:27 PM
Should I extend VL sign-up to get 11 bowlers?
by wronghander - 08/28/17 08:38 PM
Balls with no filler
by mmalsed - 08/28/17 12:05 PM
2017 USBC Open Championships
by champ - 08/21/17 03:11 PM
Brunswick "The Grizz" Vintage Urethane ball
by ExBronxiteBowler - 08/16/17 01:55 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.