Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Topic Options Rate This Topic #198095 - 10:44 AM First night in new center Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9510

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9510A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill



5-man team. We formerly had 4 and a sub. But, with the help of the



The team was impressed with the shot, (that was a lot of discussion all last year as the house repeatedly changed it). The shot held thru the night to the delight of all.



The food was good, as 3 come directly from work and eat at the lanes. And, the beer was reported to be about half price by the pitcher. I don't drink.



The new guy fit right in. Although younger, he does have his PBA card and bowls regionally. Rolls a mean ball. He was impressed as he did have concerns that he may out pace a new team. But, he did like the fact that a couple of us also had our PBA card once, in the past. And, were able to pace with him.



Don't know the results yet, as a couple of bowlers on the opponents were establishing average. But, it looks like we won 2 games and series.



It is a 33 point night. 5 points per game and 3 for series. With head to head points for 15 games, (3 gms X 5 bowlers).



I won all 3 of my games H2H, rolling 219-201-209. The new guy had 616 and 2 others on the team had a 61X series. So, fairly consistent across the team. Only 1 bowler had trouble with a new ball and spare pick ups.



Looking forward to this season. Last night was our first night for my team in a new center. I have bowled here before, but not any of my teammates.5-man team. We formerly had 4 and a sub. But, with the help of the Pro Shop operator, we got our 5th permanent bowler. And, this may work out pretty well.The team was impressed with the shot, (that was a lot of discussion all last year as the house repeatedly changed it). The shot held thru the night to the delight of all.The food was good, as 3 come directly from work and eat at the lanes. And, the beer was reported to be about half price by the pitcher. I don't drink.The new guy fit right in. Although younger, he does have his PBA card and bowls regionally. Rolls a mean ball. He was impressed as he did have concerns that he may out pace a new team. But, he did like the fact that a couple of us also had our PBA card once, in the past. And, were able to pace with him.Don't know the results yet, as a couple of bowlers on the opponents were establishing average. But, it looks like we won 2 games and series.It is a 33 point night. 5 points per game and 3 for series. With head to head points for 15 games, (3 gms X 5 bowlers).I won all 3 of my games H2H, rolling 219-201-209. The new guy had 616 and 2 others on the team had a 61X series. So, fairly consistent across the team. Only 1 bowler had trouble with a new ball and spare pick ups.Looking forward to this season.



Edited by Dennis Michael ( 10:48 AM ) _________________________

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #198098 - 12:35 PM Re: First night in new center Re: Dennis Michael] mmalsed

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/18/10

Posts: 1306

A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA Registered: 10/18/10Posts: 1306A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA very nice! Nice bowling on a team you enjoy! _________________________

Avg: 200

Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290

Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759



16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot



"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

Top #198110 - 09:23 AM Re: First night in new center Re: Dennis Michael] Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9510

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9510A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill First night of Thurs. And what a roller coaster. 190 - 230 - 160.



Just a perfect example of consistency.



Have to recognize when to move and/or change balls. Especially, in game 3.



2 open 10th frames didn't help. _________________________

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









Top #198111 - 02:29 PM Re: First night in new center Re: Dennis Michael] mmalsed

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/18/10

Posts: 1306

A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA Registered: 10/18/10Posts: 1306A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA I know - Sunday was 263, 219, 134. I blamed my knee! _________________________

Avg: 200

Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290

Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759



16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot



"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

Top #198115 - 08:51 AM Re: First night in new center Re: Dennis Michael] Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9510

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9510A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill 4 teams from old house Mon league left for the new house. And, 3 on thurs.



I wasn't the only one disgruntled.



New house had to turn teams down. 40 lanes are booked each nite. _________________________

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









Top

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel