Topic Options Rate This Topic #198106 - 01:10 PM Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread Richie V.

Virtual League Secretary,

Virtual League Champion x4



Registered: 02/21/08

Posts: 4550

A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA Registered: 02/21/08Posts: 4550A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA A bit late getting this thread started, but I think everyone knows it can be used to post updates on your leagues, including your scores. We'll have a separate honor score thread.



I should be back in my Wednesday (5-man) and Sunday (trios) leagues, but three of my Wednesday teammates are trying to form their own team and one isn't sure which of his leagues he's staying with, so I'm likely to have new teammates on Wednesday night.

Arsenal (all 15 lb.)

Alpha Crux

Marvel Pearl

IQ Tour Fusion

Reign of Fire

Tropical Breeze

Fast

T-Zone



Career Highs

Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)

Book: 186

Series: 707

Game: 288



Current

Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 174 HS: 615 HG: 244

Sunday Niters - Avg: 177 HS: 639 HG: 248

Composite Avg: 175



: My bowling blog

Richie's BowlSK profile

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #198112 - 01:33 AM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread Re: Richie V.] wronghander

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 04/04/12

Posts: 501

A/S/L: 33/M/Mass Registered: 04/04/12Posts: 501A/S/L: 33/M/Mass Good luck this season Richie, hopefully you'll get a good group of guys and/or gals to bowl with on Wednesdays.



I'm bowling at a Brunswick Zone this season after the center I bowled at last year closed. Was a little squeamish about bowling at a BAMF center, but this was the best option for my teammates as well as myself because of the location and because they have a Sunday night league. Despite my initial reservations, it's been a good experience there so far. I got recruited to be on a good team in the competitive Friday night league and I was added to the roster for the UBA team out of that house as well. The Friday league started tonight.



Shot 185+280+223=688 to start the league. Struggled in game 1 with carry, started off with makeable spares and then tried to slow my speed down to get the ball to transition quicker and left a 6-8 split on what I thought was a good shot. Moved 2&2 right and proceeded to leave a pocket 7-9. I was going to go to another ball when my teammate told me I needed to get the ball to face up to the pocket, so instead of trying to reduce my speed I focused on getting a little more rotation and that worked out really well. 6 pin in the 2nd frame on a miss inside was the only miscue of the 2nd game.



3rd game I had a chance to go off the sheet for 260 but ended up missing badly inside in the 9th frame and left a 6,7,10 split. Struck out for 223 which was good enough to take 3 out of 4 points in the head-to-head (won the total by just 3 pins and he struck out in the 10th as well). _________________________

High Game: 300 (4)

High Series: 774



Current Arsenal: DV8 Grudge, Pyramid Antidote, Radical Ridiculous Asym, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength

Top

Tweet

Preview

