First night in new center

Last night was our first night for my team in a new center. I have bowled here before, but not any of my teammates.
5-man team. We formerly had 4 and a sub. But, with the help of the Pro Shop
operator, we got our 5th permanent bowler. And, this may work out pretty well.
The team was impressed with the shot, (that was a lot of discussion all last year as the house repeatedly changed it). The shot held thru the night to the delight of all.
The food was good, as 3 come directly from work and eat at the lanes. And, the beer was reported to be about half price by the pitcher. I don't drink.
The new guy fit right in. Although younger, he does have his PBA card and bowls regionally. Rolls a mean ball. He was impressed as he did have concerns that he may out pace a new team. But, he did like the fact that a couple of us also had our PBA card once, in the past. And, were able to pace with him.
Don't know the results yet, as a couple of bowlers on the opponents were establishing average. But, it looks like we won 2 games and series.
It is a 33 point night. 5 points per game and 3 for series. With head to head points for 15 games, (3 gms X 5 bowlers).
I won all 3 of my games H2H, rolling 219-201-209. The new guy had 616 and 2 others on the team had a 61X series. So, fairly consistent across the team. Only 1 bowler had trouble with a new ball and spare pick ups.
Looking forward to this season.