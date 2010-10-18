Slow speed and weak release - matching up...

Not everyone can throw the ball hard and not everyone can put a lot of revs on it.
The article (what I was able to get started on before I had to run to put out a start-of-semester fire, LOL) talks about balance.
We have a number of 200+ bowlers in my league (which is a pretty good league - lots of true high-skill bowlers) and they span everything from the huge crankers (of which only one or two rank at the top) to the down and in with medium revs (of which quite a few are in the top) and a few who are slower and with medium revs.
ALL of these MATCH their revs and speed to the ball. It's like photography - you have the golden triangle (ISO, shutter speed, aperture) - one out of balance and you've lost the shot. The BEST bowlers match their game and ball to the lane. Their game is a match of revs, speed, and line.
Funny thing is, those who TRY to do big crank and big speed - they are nowhere near the top. The two real smooth natural ones, yes, but the ones who try to pull it off don't.
I'm not going to compare to the pros because of the lane conditions they use. ANY of them will dominate on house conditions - and they'll all play different games.
It's about balance and repeat-ability. Right now, I have a problem with all of that (my knee goes from fine to bad in 2 frames, and I never know which ones) but I am throwing three different lines at our lanes on Sunday evening and as long as my knee holds out, I can pull off decent 200s (263, 214 this week before my knee gave out) - I can balance my ball-speed, my medium revs (am actually taking revs OFF right now - easier on me - and my scores are going UP) and I can hold my line.
Point is - match the ball (surface for amount of hook, internals for shape of hook - which the USBC article did NOT touch on) to your game (ball speed, revs) and then roll the line that fits your game and you will score.
