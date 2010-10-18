Slow speed and weak release - matching up...

Sponsored Links







djp1080











http://www.bowlingcoach.com/CEOct02.pdf



Might help some... Good luck! There have been a number of posts relating to this type of thing and some have found a way around these issues, but I came across this article that I found interesting:Might help some... Good luck!

Dennis Michael









A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9505A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Interesting. Written in layman's language and pretty easy to understand.



It does illustrate the physics behind modern day bowling. It's not just a rubber ball, drilled with the ball label centered. As my 1960 balls were drilled.



I still think my method of buying balls holds true. Just understand the RG and the Diff. The higher the RG, the longer the length of the slide. And, the lower the Diff, the more arc you achieve.



Find what suits you, and stay with it. Then, only the friction of the cover stock is your variable. You can get very different ball paths from Dull, to pearl covers, and 300 to 4000 grit finishes.



82Boat69









A/S/L: 69/M/California If the studies the USBC has presented are to be believed, 90% of a ball's motion is controlled by the surface of the ball combined with the surface of the lanes.



Couple this with the physics formula that says more speed and more RPM's, as the ball encounters friction, gives it more hitting power and bowling is rendered down into some pretty simple values.



Our sport's nomenclature has expanded dramatically from the 50's and 60's, but to score has become simple.



Take any aggressive ball, wind it up and throw it hard. 17 MPH is better than 15. 20 is better than 17. 400 RPM's is better than 200 and 600 is better than 400. The rest of the minutia surrounding the game will only provide incremental increases in pin-carry and average.



mmalsed









A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA Registered: 10/18/10Posts: 1305A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA Not everyone can throw the ball hard and not everyone can put a lot of revs on it.



The article (what I was able to get started on before I had to run to put out a start-of-semester fire, LOL) talks about balance.



We have a number of 200+ bowlers in my league (which is a pretty good league - lots of true high-skill bowlers) and they span everything from the huge crankers (of which only one or two rank at the top) to the down and in with medium revs (of which quite a few are in the top) and a few who are slower and with medium revs.



ALL of these MATCH their revs and speed to the ball. It's like photography - you have the golden triangle (ISO, shutter speed, aperture) - one out of balance and you've lost the shot. The BEST bowlers match their game and ball to the lane. Their game is a match of revs, speed, and line.



Funny thing is, those who TRY to do big crank and big speed - they are nowhere near the top. The two real smooth natural ones, yes, but the ones who try to pull it off don't.



I'm not going to compare to the pros because of the lane conditions they use. ANY of them will dominate on house conditions - and they'll all play different games.



It's about balance and repeat-ability. Right now, I have a problem with all of that (my knee goes from fine to bad in 2 frames, and I never know which ones) but I am throwing three different lines at our lanes on Sunday evening and as long as my knee holds out, I can pull off decent 200s (263, 214 this week before my knee gave out) - I can balance my ball-speed, my medium revs (am actually taking revs OFF right now - easier on me - and my scores are going UP) and I can hold my line.





Point is - match the ball (surface for amount of hook, internals for shape of hook - which the USBC article did NOT touch on) to your game (ball speed, revs) and then roll the line that fits your game and you will score. _________________________

djp1080











I like the idea of using a 2/1 move to the left, but he specifically mentions only taking it to 1/0.5 to the left. I'll have to try that tomorrow night. Trying to think about keeping track of half a board though might be too challenging for this old coot. Dennis, Glad that you enjoyed the post. On his website there are several other articles listed which are pretty good reading. Don't know if the author is still around coaching, but he's got some decent articles there.I like the idea of using a 2/1 move to the left, but he specifically mentions only taking it to 1/0.5 to the left. I'll have to try that tomorrow night. Trying to think about keeping track of half a board though might be too challenging for this old coot.

