BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Coaching And Equipment » The Pro Shop » Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard!
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Page 14 of 14 < 1 2 ... 12 13 14
Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#198101 - Today at 03:27 PM Re: Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard! [Re: Dennis Michael]
goobee Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 473
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
Originally Posted By: Dennis Michael
That's a pretty large league. Especially when most lanes around here don't exceed 40 lanes.

I guess I'm kind of traditional. I prefer a league of 34 weeks duration and 18 teams. In this way, you get to bowl every team twice during the year. Add a week for a playoff.

My league last year was so large (32 teams), I didn't even know who rolled in the playoff. As I never bowled against either of them through the year.


It's a 40-lane house. Not sure what will happen in the event of mechanical breakdown (and Murphy's Law guarantees that will happen) other than postponements and make-up games.

There will be 3 position rounds from what I understand and at least 3 byes. It's going to be a long season.
_________________________
Primary

14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2
15lbs Motiv Venom Shock
14lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Weak)
15lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Agg)

Secondary

15lbs Blend10 OSW
15lbs Motiv Venom Panic
15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank

Spare

15lbs Faball Nail

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
Page 14 of 14 < 1 2 ... 12 13 14



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Slow speed and weak release - matching up...
by djp1080 - 1 second ago
Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard!
by goobee - Today at 03:27 PM
First night in new center
by mmalsed - Today at 12:35 PM
Should I extend VL sign-up to get 11 bowlers?
by wronghander - Yesterday at 08:38 PM
Balls with no filler
by mmalsed - Yesterday at 12:05 PM
Lane Machine Breakdowns
by BOSStull - 08/27/17 07:05 AM
Interesting Week... almost four 300 games
by BowlerBill - 08/23/17 02:44 PM
2017 USBC Open Championships
by champ - 08/21/17 03:11 PM
Brunswick "The Grizz" Vintage Urethane ball
by ExBronxiteBowler - 08/16/17 01:55 PM
Loving the sport patterns
by wronghander - 08/14/17 09:52 PM
Sign-up for fall VL closes Aug. 20
by Richie V. - 08/13/17 09:56 PM
Other sports that use a ball
by BOSStull - 08/13/17 09:31 AM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.