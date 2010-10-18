BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Amateur Bowling » Leagues & Sport Bowling » First night in new center
#198095 - Today at 10:44 AM First night in new center
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9505
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
Last night was our first night for my team in a new center. I have bowled here before, but not any of my teammates.

5-man team. We formerly had 4 and a sub. But, with the help of the Pro Shop operator, we got our 5th permanent bowler. And, this may work out pretty well.

The team was impressed with the shot, (that was a lot of discussion all last year as the house repeatedly changed it). The shot held thru the night to the delight of all.

The food was good, as 3 come directly from work and eat at the lanes. And, the beer was reported to be about half price by the pitcher. I don't drink.

The new guy fit right in. Although younger, he does have his PBA card and bowls regionally. Rolls a mean ball. He was impressed as he did have concerns that he may out pace a new team. But, he did like the fact that a couple of us also had our PBA card once, in the past. And, were able to pace with him.

Don't know the results yet, as a couple of bowlers on the opponents were establishing average. But, it looks like we won 2 games and series.

It is a 33 point night. 5 points per game and 3 for series. With head to head points for 15 games, (3 gms X 5 bowlers).

I won all 3 of my games H2H, rolling 219-201-209. The new guy had 616 and 2 others on the team had a 61X series. So, fairly consistent across the team. Only 1 bowler had trouble with a new ball and spare pick ups.

Looking forward to this season.


Edited by Dennis Michael (Today at 10:48 AM)
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#198098 - Today at 12:35 PM Re: First night in new center [Re: Dennis Michael]
mmalsed Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1305
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
very nice! Nice bowling on a team you enjoy!
