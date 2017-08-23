BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Coaching And Equipment » The Pro Shop » Slow speed and weak release - matching up...
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#198091 - Today at 06:44 PM Slow speed and weak release - matching up...
djp1080 Offline
High Roller

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 318
A/S/L: 70/m/IL
There have been a number of posts relating to this type of thing and some have found a way around these issues, but I came across this article that I found interesting:
http://www.bowlingcoach.com/CEOct02.pdf

Might help some... Good luck!

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Should I extend VL sign-up to get 11 bowlers?
by wronghander - Today at 08:38 PM
Slow speed and weak release - matching up...
by djp1080 - Today at 06:44 PM
Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard!
by goobee - Today at 05:54 PM
Balls with no filler
by mmalsed - Today at 12:05 PM
Lane Machine Breakdowns
by BOSStull - Yesterday at 07:05 AM
Interesting Week... almost four 300 games
by BowlerBill - 08/23/17 02:44 PM
2017 USBC Open Championships
by champ - 08/21/17 03:11 PM
Brunswick "The Grizz" Vintage Urethane ball
by ExBronxiteBowler - 08/16/17 01:55 PM
Loving the sport patterns
by wronghander - 08/14/17 09:52 PM
Sign-up for fall VL closes Aug. 20
by Richie V. - 08/13/17 09:56 PM
Other sports that use a ball
by BOSStull - 08/13/17 09:31 AM
Oh boy! Oh boy! Oh BOY!!!
by goobee - 08/10/17 12:25 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.