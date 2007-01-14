Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard!

Without young people coming along, I'd say tough times are coming for bowling well into the future.
It isn't young people, and it isn't bowling. Its an across the board societal shift away from community/participation.
I've participated in competitive highpower rifle shooting, softball leagues, track and field, my brother is a golfer, my sister plays tennis, my best friend is very into competitive darts and pool...
Everyone is complaining about the same things bowling is. Its across the board. Every participatory sport is hurting for members, teams, and/or venues to have their fun. And when I go on forums for other hobbies I'm involved in, I have to remind those people of the same thing. Its not just "us" its "all of us."
Heck, I hear the same is true at churches, movie theaters, amusement parks, you name it.
People are less interested in leaving their house. It started with home air conditioners, continued with computer
, video games, and the internet, and advances more with free two-day delivery of anything you could possibly want.
So the good news is, we don't have to fix bowling. We just have to fix our society