Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard!

Originally Posted By: nord Bowling needs to gain its respect back like it had in the old days.

I think that begins at the league level.

But if the houses don't care, then people in league are not educated and never learn to respect the game.

I agree, we've had a lot of people join the league who likely were bowling in their first league. Some had stayed, most have quit after a year or two. I would say that only a few who have stayed have actively tried to improve and learn more. I'm not expecting everyone to become really serious about the game, but I also don't understand how you could show up every week and not try to improve and learn at all.



One thing that always amazes me is how non-bowlers don't comprehend/know that more serious bowlers are doing something different than the recreational bowler who shows up once a year. In other words, I think that most of them feel that even serious bowlers are just rolling a ball down a lane carelessly and there is no skill, precision, or strategy involved to get more strikes/make spares.



I also agree with nord about the perks. The only league bowler perk we get is $1 off open bowling.



A/S/L: 69/M/California Almost everyone I know who has bowled for many years started in a junior program. Where I grew up, there were 2 programs and we all bowled in both.



I don't see many kids bowling. They're more interested in electronic games, social media, etc.



Where I bowl high school kids bowl to fulfill their PE requirement, but there's no effort to teach or learn. A waste of time if you ask me.



Without young people coming along, I'd say tough times are coming for bowling well into the future.



Why actually bowl when you can sit on your butt and bowl on your iPhone? LOL! _________________________

A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA Registered: 10/18/10Posts: 1302A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA Originally Posted By: 82Boat69 I bowl in a senior scratch league and every year at the league meeting I make a motion we have a urethane/plastic week once each month. No takers. I then make a motion to shoot a sport-shot once each month. Again, no takers.



Egos die hard :-)



I am not sure it's ego - if I were bowling for an enjoyable night out (which is mostly what my leagues are) then I really don't want to bowl in a semi-masochistic fashion. I did not go to the Open for an enjoyable weekend. LOL



Originally Posted By: 82Boat69 Without young people coming along, I'd say tough times are coming for bowling well into the future.

It isn't young people, and it isn't bowling. Its an across the board societal shift away from community/participation.



It isn't young people, and it isn't bowling. Its an across the board societal shift away from community/participation.



I've participated in competitive highpower rifle shooting, softball leagues, track and field, my brother is a golfer, my sister plays tennis, my best friend is very into competitive darts and pool...



Everyone is complaining about the same things bowling is. Its across the board. Every participatory sport is hurting for members, teams, and/or venues to have their fun. And when I go on forums for other hobbies I'm involved in, I have to remind those people of the same thing. Its not just "us" its "all of us."



Heck, I hear the same is true at churches, movie theaters, amusement parks, you name it.



People are less interested in leaving their house. It started with home air conditioners, continued with



THS's become a strike-fest where even poor spare shooters can excel. Taking the block off the lane or removing the technology isn't masochistic, it's challenging :-)

My biggest league is 8 team trios and I think this year we'll be down to 7 and that's the largest league in the house.

8 from that league make up teams for the doubles as partners

There's other leagues on during the week, singles again quite a few from the trios, and another 2 doubles. House has leagues on 5 times a week but 70% of bowlers bowl in two or more, so not massive depth of players.



Think it's more a case of people don't want to commit to doing something every week, whatever the option is _________________________

My league changed houses and went from 31 teams to 40. Length went from 32 weeks to 42. This is a Vegas league so most of the bowlers are average to above average. It's possible to grow it seems. We begin the season on Sept 9.

