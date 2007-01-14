BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#198081 - Today at 08:39 AM Re: Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard! [Re: nord]
Mkirchie
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 689
A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey
Originally Posted By: nord
Bowling needs to gain its respect back like it had in the old days.
I think that begins at the league level.
But if the houses don't care, then people in league are not educated and never learn to respect the game.

I agree, we've had a lot of people join the league who likely were bowling in their first league. Some had stayed, most have quit after a year or two. I would say that only a few who have stayed have actively tried to improve and learn more. I'm not expecting everyone to become really serious about the game, but I also don't understand how you could show up every week and not try to improve and learn at all.

One thing that always amazes me is how non-bowlers don't comprehend/know that more serious bowlers are doing something different than the recreational bowler who shows up once a year. In other words, I think that most of them feel that even serious bowlers are just rolling a ball down a lane carelessly and there is no skill, precision, or strategy involved to get more strikes/make spares.

I also agree with nord about the perks. The only league bowler perk we get is $1 off open bowling.

Mark
#198082 - Today at 09:08 AM Re: Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard! [Re: Mkirchie]
82Boat69
Team USA Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 470
A/S/L: 69/M/California
Almost everyone I know who has bowled for many years started in a junior program. Where I grew up, there were 2 programs and we all bowled in both.

I don't see many kids bowling. They're more interested in electronic games, social media, etc.

Where I bowl high school kids bowl to fulfill their PE requirement, but there's no effort to teach or learn. A waste of time if you ask me.

Without young people coming along, I'd say tough times are coming for bowling well into the future.

Why actually bowl when you can sit on your butt and bowl on your iPhone? LOL!
#198083 - Today at 12:03 PM Re: Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard! [Re: 82Boat69]
mmalsed
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1302
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
Originally Posted By: 82Boat69
I bowl in a senior scratch league and every year at the league meeting I make a motion we have a urethane/plastic week once each month. No takers. I then make a motion to shoot a sport-shot once each month. Again, no takers.

Egos die hard :-)


I am not sure it's ego - if I were bowling for an enjoyable night out (which is mostly what my leagues are) then I really don't want to bowl in a semi-masochistic fashion. smile I did not go to the Open for an enjoyable weekend. LOL

I would LOVE to see a competitive, match-point, semi-sport shot league (maybe sport, maybe just a touch less than sport as an introduction. . . make the shot "hard" without going full sadistic. . . you know?) - I would definitely consider bowling in that, especially if it were not all about money (keep it reasonably priced. . .) - it would be nice. I could bowl with my family on the recreational league, and then bowl on the competitive league.
#198085 - Today at 12:34 PM Re: Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard! [Re: 82Boat69]
champ
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 2096
A/S/L: 30/M/AZ
Originally Posted By: 82Boat69
Without young people coming along, I'd say tough times are coming for bowling well into the future.


It isn't young people, and it isn't bowling. Its an across the board societal shift away from community/participation.

I've participated in competitive highpower rifle shooting, softball leagues, track and field, my brother is a golfer, my sister plays tennis, my best friend is very into competitive darts and pool...

Everyone is complaining about the same things bowling is. Its across the board. Every participatory sport is hurting for members, teams, and/or venues to have their fun. And when I go on forums for other hobbies I'm involved in, I have to remind those people of the same thing. Its not just "us" its "all of us."

Heck, I hear the same is true at churches, movie theaters, amusement parks, you name it.

People are less interested in leaving their house. It started with home air conditioners, continued with computer, video games, and the internet, and advances more with free two-day delivery of anything you could possibly want.

So the good news is, we don't have to fix bowling. We just have to fix our society wink
