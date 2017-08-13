BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Coaching And Equipment » The Pro Shop » Balls with no filler
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Page 2 of 2 < 1 2
Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#198017 - 08/13/17 08:02 PM Re: Balls with no filler [Re: Dennis Michael]
djp1080 Offline
High Roller

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 317
A/S/L: 70/m/IL
Dennis, So you've felt a difference in various colors of finger grips from Vise. It was suggested to me to go to ovals and I've never gone back to the lifts. Usually ask for orange and blue finger grips, but have some yellow or white, too. Not familiar with the clear ones. Perhaps I ought to order some for myself. Each ball I have uses a slug in the thumb...

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#198018 - 08/13/17 08:29 PM Re: Balls with no filler [Re: Mkirchie]
Dennis Michael Online jestera
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9502
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
I did ask Vise, they admitted the clear are softer.

I had developed calluses on my finger tips from the lifts. Changed, and they went away.


Edited by Dennis Michael (08/13/17 08:42 PM)
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




Top
#198020 - 08/13/17 10:23 PM Re: Balls with no filler [Re: djp1080]
Mkirchie Offline
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 688
A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey
Originally Posted By: djp1080
It was suggested to me to go to ovals and I've never gone back to the lifts.

Before I started switching my own grips, I had mine replaced in ball one time and the Pro Shop operator at the time put in the Turbo Quad ovals with the textured mesh. I hadn't asked for them, I had always used lifts before then. They were already glued in and I didn't want to be a bother, so I didn't say anything. It turned out that I really liked it and have stayed that way since.

Mark
_________________________
Current Average - 225
HG-300(10)
HS-789

Top
#198029 - 08/20/17 09:24 AM Re: Balls with no filler [Re: Dennis Michael]
BOSStull Offline
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1062
A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia
Originally Posted By: Dennis Michael


To me, the clear Vice oval grips feel softer. I bought a bag of each finger size that the PS keeps, just for me.


Originally Posted By: djp1080
Dennis, So you've felt a difference in various colors of finger grips from Vise. It was suggested to me to go to ovals and I've never gone back to the lifts.

I only use clear and like Dennis my PS he does not stock clear. I order in bulk for $1.25 each and change them out every so often depending on usage.
Finger Grips absorb hand and lane oil with each game bowled altering texture and size. The clear seems to have more texture to them and hold their texture longer without becoming slick over time. I just checked mine today. Out of 8 balls I checked that I have used over the last 6 months 4 sets need replacing. With clear you can see the oil absorption without removing the grips. They will have a brown tint to them and in some cases shrink inward. Boy was my Arctic Sniper needing a change. Spare ball seems to roll over the fingers a lot.
_________________________

HG 300, HS 811

https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/





Top
#198030 - 08/20/17 11:40 AM Re: Balls with no filler [Re: BOSStull]
djp1080 Offline
High Roller

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 317
A/S/L: 70/m/IL
Boss, Sounds like you found a pretty good deal for grips. Do you buy them on-line?
BTW. Thanks for the info from all of you. Quite interesting...

Top
#198031 - 08/20/17 08:09 PM Re: Balls with no filler [Re: djp1080]
BOSStull Offline
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1062
A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia
Originally Posted By: djp1080
Boss, Sounds like you found a pretty good deal for grips. Do you buy them on-line?
BTW. Thanks for the info from all of you. Quite interesting...
EBAY LINK You may have to ciopy and paste in browser. Clicking on link will not go from the forum for some reason??
http://stores.ebay.com/Up-Your-Alley-Pro-Shop?_trksid=p2047675.l2563
_________________________

HG 300, HS 811

https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/





Top
#198032 - 08/20/17 08:15 PM Re: Balls with no filler [Re: BOSStull]
BOSStull Offline
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1062
A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia
Originally Posted By: BOSStull
Originally Posted By: djp1080
Boss, Sounds like you found a pretty good deal for grips. Do you buy them on-line?
BTW. Thanks for the info from all of you. Quite interesting...
EBAY LINK You may have to copy and paste in your browser. Clicking on link will not go from the forum for some unknown reason??
http://stores.ebay.com/Up-Your-Alley-Pro-Shop?_trksid=p2047675.l2563
_________________________

HG 300, HS 811

https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/





Top
#198039 - 08/21/17 03:41 PM Re: Balls with no filler [Re: Mkirchie]
Dennis Michael Online jestera
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9502
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
I got mine directly from the vise rep. I was in Pro Shop when he came in. And, he knows my Pro Shop doesn't buy Vise. So, I gave him my order, which he booked to my Pro Shop. I paid the Pro Shop.

Was a new customer for him, and I got a deal.

I bought 4 bags of each finger size. Changed over most of my equipment.


Edited by Dennis Michael (08/21/17 03:44 PM)
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




Top
#198074 - Yesterday at 08:06 AM Re: Balls with no filler [Re: Mkirchie]
BOSStull Offline
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1062
A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia
Picking up my no filler original Yeah Baby tomorrow from my PS. I had the span and pitches changed and removable thumb installed. This is my stronger option to the NS in my bag. It has been a long process in converting all my equipment to removable thumbs and span changes but I am almost there. It will be like getting a new ball since I have not used in a long time..
_________________________

HG 300, HS 811

https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/





Top
#198080 - 29 minutes 23 seconds ago Re: Balls with no filler [Re: Mkirchie]
Dennis Michael Online jestera
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9502
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
I changed over bout half year ago. And now, am thinking of a couple other balls to change as well. Came to the conclusion. It's not the ball that stopped working. It's the operator.

Balls are so different at 17 mph then they are at 12.5. so, change the ball to match the speed and revs.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




Top
Page 2 of 2 < 1 2



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Balls with no filler
by Dennis Michael - 08/28/17 01:38 AM
Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard!
by nord - 08/27/17 11:06 PM
Lane Machine Breakdowns
by BOSStull - 08/27/17 07:05 AM
Should I extend VL sign-up to get 11 bowlers?
by 6_ball_man - 08/26/17 08:52 AM
Interesting Week... almost four 300 games
by BowlerBill - 08/23/17 02:44 PM
2017 USBC Open Championships
by champ - 08/21/17 03:11 PM
Brunswick "The Grizz" Vintage Urethane ball
by ExBronxiteBowler - 08/16/17 01:55 PM
Loving the sport patterns
by wronghander - 08/14/17 09:52 PM
Sign-up for fall VL closes Aug. 20
by Richie V. - 08/13/17 09:56 PM
Other sports that use a ball
by BOSStull - 08/13/17 09:31 AM
Oh boy! Oh boy! Oh BOY!!!
by goobee - 08/10/17 12:25 PM
Frozen rope with a twist
by W9JAB - 08/10/17 11:02 AM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.