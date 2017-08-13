#198029 - 09:24 AM Re: Balls with no filler Re: Dennis Michael] BOSStull

Originally Posted By: Dennis Michael



To me, the clear Vice oval grips feel softer. I bought a bag of each finger size that the PS keeps, just for me.



Originally Posted By: djp1080 Dennis, So you've felt a difference in various colors of finger grips from Vise. It was suggested to me to go to ovals and I've never gone back to the lifts.

I only use clear and like Dennis my PS he does not stock clear. I order in bulk for $1.25 each and change them out every so often depending on usage.

Originally Posted By: djp1080 Dennis, So you've felt a difference in various colors of finger grips from Vise. It was suggested to me to go to ovals and I've never gone back to the lifts.

I only use clear and like Dennis my PS he does not stock clear. I order in bulk for $1.25 each and change them out every so often depending on usage.

Finger Grips absorb hand and lane oil with each game bowled altering texture and size. The clear seems to have more texture to them and hold their texture longer without becoming slick over time. I just checked mine today. Out of 8 balls I checked that I have used over the last 6 months 4 sets need replacing. With clear you can see the oil absorption without removing the grips. They will have a brown tint to them and in some cases shrink inward. Boy was my Arctic Sniper needing a change. Spare ball seems to roll over the fingers a lot.



