Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard!

I'm so unhappy in this house. Lane machine breakdowns. Bad personnel. Not a bowler friendly atmosphere. Candy, popcorn and other stuff on the lane.
They cater to parties rather then bowlers. I asked the desk to turn the volume down on speakers playing very loud music. I was told, the kids liked the music loud. I responded with, so you would rather cater to a once a year kid then a 4-5 time a week bowler?
Then I got a phone call from a teammate. Asking if I would consider moving to another house. Since, it is a house I already bowl on thursday, I jumped at the chance for Monday as well. He told me all 5 team members now agree to move.
That surprised me. I'm new, but this team bowled together for over 8 years in this house. Very surprised they would consider moving. So, instead of waiting til Sept 11 to start, we start this Monday, Aug 28. Woohoo. And, 35 weeks instead of 32.
The kicker was, the old house raised the lineage fees to $12.65 per night, while the new house gave the league a 2 year contract for $9.25. The same fee per nite of $25. But, an extra $3.40 per nite in the prize fund per person.
And, the league pays out twice a year based on team points. Once at first half end before Christmas, and the second time at season end, plus rolloff prize money.
Oh, and other perks. The House pays sanction fees foe all bowlers. Free give aways weekly for appetizer trays. Drink tickets for holidays. Pizza if all strikes in 5th frame and $1 coupon for all strikes in any other frame. They hold brackets, and other pots weekly. Survivor and strike pots.
Oh, I didn't know, but the beer is 1/3 less. $3 per bottle for bucket of 5. Unfortunately, my Coke is more as it's in another County with a Soda tax on sugar.
