Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard!

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9499A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Had our Monday nite meeting 2 weeks ago. Made a motion to start early cause we face Labor day, Christmas and New years this year. It was voted down. They would rather shorten the league by 3 weeks.



Haven't even started and the concern was when do we finish. _________________________

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA Touring Pro ContenderRegistered: 10/27/11Posts: 698A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA Originally Posted By: 82Boat69 I bowl in a senior scratch league and every year at the league meeting I make a motion we have a urethane/plastic week once each month. No takers. I then make a motion to shoot a sport-shot once each month. Again, no takers.

Egos die hard :-)

Lol! Sad... Lol! Sad... _________________________

A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA Touring Pro ContenderRegistered: 10/27/11Posts: 698A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA Originally Posted By: Dennis Michael Had our Monday nite meeting 2 weeks ago. Made a motion to start early cause we face Labor day, Christmas and New years this year. It was voted down. They would rather shorten the league by 3 weeks.



Haven't even started and the concern was when do we finish.



Also sad... Also sad... _________________________

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9499A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill I'm so unhappy in this house. Lane machine breakdowns. Bad personnel. Not a bowler friendly atmosphere. Candy, popcorn and other stuff on the lane.



They cater to parties rather then bowlers. I asked the desk to turn the volume down on speakers playing very loud music. I was told, the kids liked the music loud. I responded with, so you would rather cater to a once a year kid then a 4-5 time a week bowler?



Then I got a phone call from a teammate. Asking if I would consider moving to another house. Since, it is a house I already bowl on thursday, I jumped at the chance for Monday as well. He told me all 5 team members now agree to move.



That surprised me. I'm new, but this team bowled together for over 8 years in this house. Very surprised they would consider moving. So, instead of waiting til Sept 11 to start, we start this Monday, Aug 28. Woohoo. And, 35 weeks instead of 32.



The kicker was, the old house raised the lineage fees to $12.65 per night, while the new house gave the league a 2 year contract for $9.25. The same fee per nite of $25. But, an extra $3.40 per nite in the prize fund per person.



And, the league pays out twice a year based on team points. Once at first half end before Christmas, and the second time at season end, plus rolloff prize money.



Oh, and other perks. The House pays sanction fees foe all bowlers. Free give aways weekly for appetizer trays. Drink tickets for holidays. Pizza if all strikes in 5th frame and $1 coupon for all strikes in any other frame. They hold brackets, and other pots weekly. Survivor and strike pots.



Oh, I didn't know, but the beer is 1/3 less. $3 per bottle for bucket of 5. Unfortunately, my Coke is more as it's in another County with a Soda tax on sugar. _________________________

Dennnis, if you don't mind me asking, in your 5 person leagues how long does it generally take to bowl all 3 games? The main complaint about our league is that it takes too long. Now, it is not a money league but there is a decent chunk of 200+ average bowlers. I understand that people want to socialize, I will too. However, I don't forget where I am and why I am there while others seem to get very lost. Last season we started at 6:30 and generally got done past 9:30. I think there were a few times I was close to leaving the center at 10:00. It's a Friday night league and the center was getting annoyed because there would be a wait for open bowling.



Mark It really seems to me that leagues do not like change. We had our league meeting yesterday. We're a 5 person league that has lost a lot of teams over the last few years, I believe I have mentioned this before. We've tried a few times to change to a 4 person team and it gets voted down. At the end of last season, I tried to present some alternate scoring systems such as match play, peterson points, or a system based on total team scores along with head to head team matchups. My goal was to try to offer something different that might attract new interest in the league and give teams a way to earn points other than just beating the other team on their pair. There was very little interest in change. It's no big deal personally to me, however I should have known based on past history. I'm sure the interest in the type of tournament that nord described at my center would be very low. I would want to do it, however I'd have to obtain a ball to use.Dennnis, if you don't mind me asking, in your 5 person leagues how long does it generally take to bowl all 3 games? The main complaint about our league is that it takes too long. Now, it is not a money league but there is a decent chunk of 200+ average bowlers. I understand that people want to socialize, I will too. However, I don't forget where I am and why I am there while others seem to get very lost. Last season we started at 6:30 and generally got done past 9:30. I think there were a few times I was close to leaving the center at 10:00. It's a Friday night league and the center was getting annoyed because there would be a wait for open bowling.Mark _________________________

Current Average - 225

HG-300(10)

HS-789

