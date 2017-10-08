BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#197993 - 08/10/17 11:07 AM Re: Lane Machine Breakdowns [Re: Dennis Michael]
W9JAB Offline
Action Bowler

Registered: 01/07/14
Posts: 263
A/S/L: 66/m/Il.
Dennis, are you talking about the center on rt.12 in Lake Zurich?
#197995 - 08/10/17 02:03 PM Re: Lane Machine Breakdowns [Re: BowlerBill]
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9499
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
Datsit.

And, the backhoe is still there. As of yesterday.
#197999 - 08/11/17 10:52 AM Re: Lane Machine Breakdowns [Re: BowlerBill]
W9JAB Offline
Action Bowler

Registered: 01/07/14
Posts: 263
A/S/L: 66/m/Il.
Have you ever called to see whatsup?
#198012 - 08/12/17 10:49 PM Re: Lane Machine Breakdowns [Re: BowlerBill]
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9499
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
not my job.

If someone wants to leave an idle machine for over a month, it's their problem.
#198022 - 08/15/17 06:24 PM Re: Lane Machine Breakdowns [Re: BowlerBill]
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9499
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
Yay, Yay!! Back hoe disappeared over the weekend. Was there about 6 weeks for a 3 day job.
#198023 - 08/15/17 07:12 PM Re: Lane Machine Breakdowns [Re: BowlerBill]
djp1080 Offline
High Roller

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 317
A/S/L: 70/m/IL
Progress!

#198024 - 08/16/17 10:00 AM Re: Lane Machine Breakdowns [Re: BowlerBill]
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9499
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
Now I find out the details.

There was a water main line break under the lot pavement. Brunswick has a preferred Contractor Plumber. However, he doesn't have a backhoe. So, Brunswick rented it for a month.

Whatever they saved in the Plumber price, I'm sure they spent on the rental. Probably more.

Typical.
#198065 - Today at 07:12 AM Re: Lane Machine Breakdowns [Re: BowlerBill]
BOSStull Offline
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1060
A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia
First week with the new machine Kegel The IKON. Instead of picking one the programmed patterns our center tried to make it like the usual shot and failed miserably. Center's response is may take a few weeks to get it right. So here we go again. Going to reload my bag based on last week.
#198066 - Today at 07:57 AM Re: Lane Machine Breakdowns [Re: BowlerBill]
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9499
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
WTH, why can't they use a pattern that the machine was set up for?

There are very few people who can set up a pattern properly. It's not only length and volume, but also the oil ratios at various points down the lane. why they go thru a hit and miss, trial and error is beyond me.

And, Kegel will come to the center to set up the machine. Testing other things like the lane surface density, and temps and humidity in the house. Temps and humidity are so diff from outside lanes to middle ones.

Then, the oil used has to match the lane surface. What oil works on one surface doesn't on another. Oil viscosity and fill-in flow vary with diff oils.

So dumb to try it yourself, when there are experts who do this ev day.

Good Luck.
#198067 - Today at 08:06 AM Re: Lane Machine Breakdowns [Re: BowlerBill]
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9499
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
OK, so the IKON comes with KOSI lane pattern software and a tech/trainer to set up the machine and teach mechanics. Included in the purchase. The machine holds 15 different patterns for use at a push of the button.

So, let's re-create the wheel. Why not?

Oh, and it's battery operated. Sure hope they got the larger battery for 40 lanes of oiling. Would be cool to see the machine die half way thru in mid lane application.


