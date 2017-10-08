#198066 - 07:57 AM Re: Lane Machine Breakdowns Re: BowlerBill] Dennis Michael





WTH, why can't they use a pattern that the machine was set up for?



There are very few people who can set up a pattern properly. It's not only length and volume, but also the oil ratios at various points down the lane. why they go thru a hit and miss, trial and error is beyond me.



And, Kegel will come to the center to set up the machine. Testing other things like the lane surface density, and temps and humidity in the house. Temps and humidity are so diff from outside lanes to middle ones.



Then, the oil used has to match the lane surface. What oil works on one surface doesn't on another. Oil viscosity and fill-in flow vary with diff oils.



So dumb to try it yourself, when there are experts who do this ev day.



