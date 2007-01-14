BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#198033 - Yesterday at 11:02 PM Re: Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard! [Re: Dennis Michael]
nord
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 10/27/11
Posts: 694
A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA

This sounds like a typical urethane degradation of reaction on modern oil conditions.
This has happened to me a quite a bit so I have learned to understand it when it happens.

Basically urethane will survive for one game on a normal house shot then the ball will get saturated with oil and lose its reaction.
You can wipes the hell out of it but it will still look shiny and the reaction is gone. Now it is super touchy and will over under like crazy.

Unless you have 600 rpms like Jesper, you can not use that ball for the long term.

I have found the only way to get a good 3 game reaction is to roll the ball over second arrow out to 8 or 7 and back.
If you have the right matchup of grit on the ball and revs then you can get it to bounce back easy to the pocket all night.

As an example of when urethane rules, at Poway two weeks ago I used my Grizz at 320 Scotch-Brite.
Remember this ball is just a pancake weight block and I had it drilled old school with CG right in the palm so there would be zero flare or backend. Basically all cover with no dynamics.
I was able to play over 12 out to 9, 8 or 7 (didn't matter, had room) all night and that ball would set and roll right into the pocket like a laser guided bomb. Carry was amazing and kinda scary.
It was sweeps and I bowled a no tap 300 on the first game. But note: I had only 4 no tap strikes, I had 8 real strikes with the Grizz. I had 7 real ones in a row.
Poway is an example of lanes with a short pattern and lighter volume. Even at 320 grit the Grizz just glided out to the breakpoint and then glided back with ultimate smoothness and zero overreaction or underreaction.
I did not move a millimeter for the whole set.
I never enjoyed a ball more in my whole bowling experience as the Grizz on that day.
I have decided to join a new league at Poway starting September 15th and I will only use the Grizz for the whole season and see how I do.
I really love the Vintage game and Poway is a place where I can play that ancient sport style.




Edited by nord (Yesterday at 11:08 PM)
_________________________
High Game: 259 bowled with The Hardwick Rubber Ball at Poway Bowl.
High Series: 621
Kearny House Avg: 177
Parkway House Avg. 177

Arsenal
Visionary Midnight Scorcher
Hammer Widow Spare
Billy Hardwick Rubber Ball
Columbia Scout Reactive

#198034 - Today at 06:39 AM Re: Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard! [Re: nord]
Mkirchie
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 683
A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey
Originally Posted By: nord
Basically urethane will survive for one game on a normal house shot then the ball will get saturated with oil and lose its reaction.
You can wipes the hell out of it but it will still look shiny and the reaction is gone. Now it is super touchy and will over under like crazy.

I'm going back a few years but the season when I had my best look with urethane I did not experience this issue on a THS. I was wiping by ball every shot with a wipes it dry pad and I would not describe myself as bowling in any way like Jesper in terms of ball speed and rev rate.

I believe that one of the reasons is that I never had either of my urethane balls sanded to a low grit. I'm thinking the difference in grit is the reason that I did not experience the same issues that you have. There are likely other center related factors, it is interesting to see how we all have these different experiences.

Mark
_________________________
Current Average - 225
HG-300(10)
HS-789

#198038 - Today at 03:37 PM Re: Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard! [Re: nord]
Dennis Michael
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9495
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
Interesting comment, Nord. I used my Urethane ball for first game in league last week. 210, clean game. Then, I couldn't pick up a spare in game 2. The ball did different things to me. I had no confidence in it, so put it away. Finished with another 210 in game 3 with my normal ball. But, a low game in the middle killed my series.

Not only did it do weird things on spare shots, the first ball didn't finish either. So, this is oil absorption? didn't know.

In first game, the ball settled in the pocket nicely. If not a strike, a makable 1 pin spare. Game 2 found the ball sliding too much and leaving buckets. If I moved, I left right side pins. Picked a couple of buckets, once leaving the 5 and another the 8, and 2 6 pins off the 6-10. Oh, slid past the 7 to the right too. It went haywire in game 2.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




