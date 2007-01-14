Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard!

This sounds like a typical urethane degradation of reaction on modern oil conditions.
This has happened to me a quite a bit so I have learned to understand it when it happens.
Basically urethane will survive for one game on a normal house shot then the ball will get saturated with oil and lose its reaction.
You can wipes
the hell out of it but it will still look shiny and the reaction is gone. Now it is super touchy and will over under like crazy.
Unless you have 600 rpms like Jesper, you can not use that ball for the long term.
I have found the only way to get a good 3 game reaction is to roll the ball over second arrow out to 8 or 7 and back.
If you have the right matchup of grit on the ball and revs then you can get it to bounce back easy to the pocket all night.
As an example of when urethane rules, at Poway two weeks ago I used my Grizz at 320 Scotch-Brite.
Remember this ball is just a pancake weight block and I had it drilled old school with CG right in the palm so there would be zero flare or backend. Basically all cover with no dynamics.
I was able to play over 12 out to 9, 8 or 7 (didn't matter, had room) all night and that ball would set and roll right into the pocket like a laser guided bomb. Carry was amazing and kinda scary.
It was sweeps and I bowled a no tap 300 on the first game. But note: I had only 4 no tap strikes, I had 8 real strikes with the Grizz. I had 7 real ones in a row.
Poway is an example of lanes with a short pattern and lighter volume. Even at 320 grit the Grizz just glided out to the breakpoint and then glided back with ultimate smoothness and zero overreaction or underreaction.
I did not move a millimeter for the whole set.
I never enjoyed a ball more in my whole bowling experience as the Grizz on that day.
I have decided to join a new league at Poway starting September 15th and I will only use the Grizz for the whole season and see how I do.
I really love the Vintage game and Poway is a place where I can play that ancient sport style.