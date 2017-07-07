|
Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#197824 - 07/07/17 11:34 PM
Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships
[Re: dalion]
Team USA Contender
Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 470
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
Yes, I see it now. I also see the estimated low to cash numbers have actually dropped. I don't think I've ever seen that happen
I'm actually not surprised, I found Singles/Doubles to be much harder than Team. Many folks may have had trouble on Day 2 as well.
#197827 - 07/08/17 01:38 PM
Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships
[Re: champ]
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4543
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
If you haven't seen, Belmo made his OC debut this week, and did it in an unusual way that was actually pretty cool: He wasn't sure how it worked, so he just put his name on the sub board and connected with a group from Naples, FL (who were looking for a sub on the board as he was filling out his sub slip). Belmo ended up 16th in all-events.
#197828 - 07/08/17 04:33 PM
Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships
[Re: champ]
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4543
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
Adding Riggs' write-up about Belmo's appearance, which includes an interview with Richard Belcher, who was captain of the group Belmo landed with.https://www.11thframe.com/oc/article/953...-subbing-with-a
#197869 - 07/18/17 01:38 PM
Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships
[Re: champ]
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4543
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
I didn't see what time, but I thought I saw that the lane conditions for the Open would be revealed today, and I thought I also saw an interview with Chris Barnes was involved.
#197870 - 07/18/17 05:03 PM
Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships
[Re: champ]
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4543
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
And here they are...
Team: http://usbcongress.http.internapcdn.net/...mOilPattern.pdf
38', 29.45 mL total oil, 1.79:1 L, 1.79:1 R (middle track ratios slightly different L-R)
Minors: http://usbcongress.http.internapcdn.net/...SOilPattern.pdf
41', 29.71 mL total oil, 1.93:1 L, 2:21:1 R
Both patterns were asymmetrical, but it was less pronounced on the team pattern. Jeff Richgels speculated that they were using a new oil (he mentioned Kegel Current, which was being tested at this year's Hoosier Classic collegiate tournament), but they were actually using Fire, which breaks down quicker than the Ice oil recently used in the tournament.
Thoughts?
#198035 - Today at 10:46 AM
Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships
[Re: champ]
2X Virtual League Champion
Registered: 10/19/07
Posts: 789
A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville
I couldn't even manage to hit 500 for any set, but got a check for 145$. $120 was for team event, so, obviously I was riding on the back of my teammates (THANKS, folks!)
There was $25 for something I don't know what it was.
The initials before the amount were OCPtfStSg...sooooooo...Open Championship, then I am lost....it said 0 for score and 0 for place. Any guesses? I got some bracket money on site (VERY surprised at that)but minus for the bet(s).
#198037 - Today at 03:11 PM
Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships
[Re: champ]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 2095
A/S/L: 30/M/AZ
I'm going to get a couple hundred bucks back. Cashed in team, singles, and all-events. This will be the best my team has done in four consecutive tries at it. Looking forward to getting the checks.
