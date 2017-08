#197870 - 05:03 PM Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships Re: champ] Richie V.

38', 29.45 mL total oil, 1.79:1 L, 1.79:1 R (middle track ratios slightly different L-R)



Minors:



41', 29.71 mL total oil, 1.93:1 L, 2:21:1 R



Both patterns were asymmetrical, but it was less pronounced on the team pattern. Jeff Richgels speculated that they were using a new oil (he mentioned Kegel Current, which was being tested at this year's Hoosier Classic collegiate tournament), but they were actually using Fire, which breaks down quicker than the Ice oil recently used in the tournament.



Team: 38', 29.45 mL total oil, 1.79:1 L, 1.79:1 R (middle track ratios slightly different L-R)

Minors: 41', 29.71 mL total oil, 1.93:1 L, 2:21:1 R

Both patterns were asymmetrical, but it was less pronounced on the team pattern. Jeff Richgels speculated that they were using a new oil (he mentioned Kegel Current, which was being tested at this year's Hoosier Classic collegiate tournament), but they were actually using Fire, which breaks down quicker than the Ice oil recently used in the tournament.

Thoughts?

