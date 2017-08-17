Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Page 11 of 11 < 1 2 ... 9 10 11 Topic Options Rate This Topic #198033 - 11:02 PM Re: Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard! Re: Dennis Michael] nord





Registered: 10/27/11

Posts: 694

A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA Touring Pro ContenderRegistered: 10/27/11Posts: 694A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA

This sounds like a typical urethane degradation of reaction on modern oil conditions.

This has happened to me a quite a bit so I have learned to understand it when it happens.



Basically urethane will survive for one game on a normal house shot then the ball will get saturated with oil and lose its reaction.

You can



Unless you have 600 rpms like Jesper, you can not use that ball for the long term.



I have found the only way to get a good 3 game reaction is to roll the ball over second arrow out to 8 or 7 and back.

If you have the right matchup of grit on the ball and revs then you can get it to bounce back easy to the pocket all night.



As an example of when urethane rules, at Poway two weeks ago I used my Grizz at 320 Scotch-Brite.

Remember this ball is just a pancake weight block and I had it drilled old school with CG right in the palm so there would be zero flare or backend. Basically all cover with no dynamics.

I was able to play over 12 out to 9, 8 or 7 (didn't matter, had room) all night and that ball would set and roll right into the pocket like a laser guided bomb. Carry was amazing and kinda scary.

It was sweeps and I bowled a no tap 300 on the first game. But note: I had only 4 no tap strikes, I had 8 real strikes with the Grizz. I had 7 real ones in a row.

Poway is an example of lanes with a short pattern and lighter volume. Even at 320 grit the Grizz just glided out to the breakpoint and then glided back with ultimate smoothness and zero overreaction or underreaction.

I did not move a millimeter for the whole set.

I never enjoyed a ball more in my whole bowling experience as the Grizz on that day.

I have decided to join a new league at Poway starting September 15th and I will only use the Grizz for the whole season and see how I do.

I really love the Vintage game and Poway is a place where I can play that ancient sport style.





This sounds like a typical urethane degradation of reaction on modern oil conditions.This has happened to me a quite a bit so I have learned to understand it when it happens.Basically urethane will survive for one game on a normal house shot then the ball will get saturated with oil and lose its reaction.You can wipes the hell out of it but it will still look shiny and the reaction is gone. Now it is super touchy and will over under like crazy.Unless you have 600 rpms like Jesper, you can not use that ball for the long term.I have found the only way to get a good 3 game reaction is to roll the ball over second arrow out to 8 or 7 and back.If you have the right matchup of grit on the ball and revs then you can get it to bounce back easy to the pocket all night.As an example of when urethane rules, at Poway two weeks ago I used my Grizz at 320 Scotch-Brite.Remember this ball is just a pancake weight block and I had it drilled old school with CG right in the palm so there would be zero flare or backend. Basically all cover with no dynamics.I was able to play over 12 out to 9, 8 or 7 (didn't matter, had room) all night and that ball would set and roll right into the pocket like a laser guided bomb. Carry was amazing and kinda scary.It was sweeps and I bowled a no tap 300 on the first game. But note: I had only 4 no tap strikes, I had 8 real strikes with the Grizz. I had 7 real ones in a row.Poway is an example of lanes with a short pattern and lighter volume. Even at 320 grit the Grizz just glided out to the breakpoint and then glided back with ultimate smoothness and zero overreaction or underreaction.I did not move a millimeter for the whole set.I never enjoyed a ball more in my whole bowling experience as the Grizz on that day.I have decided to join a new league at Poway starting September 15th and I will only use the Grizz for the whole season and see how I do.I really love the Vintage game and Poway is a place where I can play that ancient sport style.



Attachments











Edited by nord ( 11:08 PM ) _________________________

High Game: 259 bowled with The Hardwick Rubber Ball at Poway Bowl.

High Series: 621

Kearny House Avg: 177

Parkway House Avg. 177



Arsenal

Visionary Midnight Scorcher

Hammer Widow Spare

Billy Hardwick Rubber Ball

Columbia Scout Reactive

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top Page 11 of 11 < 1 2 ... 9 10 11

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel