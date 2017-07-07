BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#197820 - 07/07/17 05:13 PM Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships
dalion
Junior Master

Registered: 05/15/15
Posts: 31
A/S/L: 46/M/VA
Yes, I see it now. I also see the estimated low to cash numbers have actually dropped. I don't think I've ever seen that happen
#197824 - 07/07/17 11:34 PM Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships
goobee
goobee Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 470
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
Originally Posted By: dalion
Yes, I see it now. I also see the estimated low to cash numbers have actually dropped. I don't think I've ever seen that happen


I'm actually not surprised, I found Singles/Doubles to be much harder than Team. Many folks may have had trouble on Day 2 as well.
#197827 - 07/08/17 01:38 PM Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships
Richie V.
Richie V. Offline
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4540
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
If you haven't seen, Belmo made his OC debut this week, and did it in an unusual way that was actually pretty cool: He wasn't sure how it worked, so he just put his name on the sub board and connected with a group from Naples, FL (who were looking for a sub on the board as he was filling out his sub slip). Belmo ended up 16th in all-events.
#197828 - 07/08/17 04:33 PM Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships
Richie V.
Richie V. Offline
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4540
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
Adding Riggs' write-up about Belmo's appearance, which includes an interview with Richard Belcher, who was captain of the group Belmo landed with.

https://www.11thframe.com/oc/article/953...-subbing-with-a
#197869 - 07/18/17 01:38 PM Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships
Richie V.
Richie V. Offline
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4540
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
I didn't see what time, but I thought I saw that the lane conditions for the Open would be revealed today, and I thought I also saw an interview with Chris Barnes was involved.
#197870 - 07/18/17 05:03 PM Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships
Richie V.
Richie V. Offline
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4540
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
And here they are...

Team: http://usbcongress.http.internapcdn.net/...mOilPattern.pdf

38', 29.45 mL total oil, 1.79:1 L, 1.79:1 R (middle track ratios slightly different L-R)

Minors: http://usbcongress.http.internapcdn.net/...SOilPattern.pdf

41', 29.71 mL total oil, 1.93:1 L, 2:21:1 R

Both patterns were asymmetrical, but it was less pronounced on the team pattern. Jeff Richgels speculated that they were using a new oil (he mentioned Kegel Current, which was being tested at this year's Hoosier Classic collegiate tournament), but they were actually using Fire, which breaks down quicker than the Ice oil recently used in the tournament.

Thoughts?
#198028 - Today at 02:27 AM Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships
goobee
goobee Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 470
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
If anyone is interested, the payout results are now final. I didn't fare too well overall but I'm not too disappointed. I won 11 of 12 brackets on Day 1. thumbsup
