Interesting Week... almost four 300 games

Originally Posted By: rrb6699 (RayRay) I found it comes down to the 9 counts falling. From now on once I line up, I'm trying hard to really note and hold roll characteristics and entry angles when lanes transition. it's really critical for me because alternate lines don't carry as well as speed changes in the same area of the lane.



This is good advice and I agree. It's all about how the ball goes through the pins. These single pin leaves have prevented me from getting to the next level of bowling the last couple of seasons, but something I'm concentrating on now. Merely hitting the pocket is not good enough.



This is good advice and I agree. It's all about how the ball goes through the pins. These single pin leaves have prevented me from getting to the next level of bowling the last couple of seasons, but something I'm concentrating on now. Merely hitting the pocket is not good enough.

Last night was a good example of this. Got off to a slow start and left a couple of blower 10 pins. Instead of calling it bad luck and making no adjustments (like I would normally do) I concentrated on getting it out a little further to get more entry angle and my carry went up significantly. Had the front 7 in the 3rd game but left two 7 pins and had to settle for a clean 268, but I'll take it. Congrats Ray and Dennis, great rolling.

