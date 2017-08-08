|
#197976 - 08/08/17 07:01 AM
Interesting Week... almost four 300 games
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 06/07/13
Posts: 512
A/S/L: Single/male/FL
I hadn't had a 300 in almost a year then almost 4 last week. unfortunately, just bowling fun leagues this summer because of work schedule.
I shot them at two different houses and 3 different lines. the first one was right off the gutter playing into a wall of carrydown. that one felt like I was cheating it seemed too easy.
the next one was standing 21 throwing 11 at the arrows. I didn't have a gimme shot on this one. just made good shots.
I had shot 227 gm1 then was trying to chase transition only shot 199. That put me on a quest for the proper adjustment, so, I pulled out the ball I started with, added speed and had the last 15.
Next day a 279 with a solid 8 frame 6.
next day another 300 playing down the 7 board with miss area to the right. I figured out I had to keep my speed up in this one too.
each game had at least one "lucky" shot like a barely tripped 4pin, a light mixer, etc. and all of the 300s came in the 3rd game.
I found it comes down to the 9 counts falling. From now on once I line up, I'm trying hard to really note and hold roll characteristics and entry angles when lanes transition. it's really critical for me because alternate lines don't carry as well as speed changes in the same area of the lane.
Really lining up properly will make you look like a genius out there.
I'm gonna see if I can throw 3 or more a week from now on.. now to get them in the same series....
rr
Twnr-RH
300(10) 290(36) 280(30)
Ser- 1072-4g 867-3g
Tilt: 15, AoR- 65, PAP: 4 3/4ovr, 3/4up,
Sp:15.5 avg
Alpha Crux-15#
Guru Mastr-15#
Sinister-15#
Grenade-16#
Quantum Violet-16#
Wht Dot-16#
MoRich Frenzy-15#
Multi wins/Top 5 Finshes-Scr&Hcp events
Legend
Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#197977 - 08/08/17 08:45 AM
Re: Interesting Week... almost four 300 games
[Re: rrb6699 (RayRay)]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9493
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
|
CONGRATS, RAYRAY!!
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl
#197978 - 08/08/17 10:40 AM
Re: Interesting Week... almost four 300 games
[Re: rrb6699 (RayRay)]
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4540
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
|
RayRay, could you let me know about the leagues and bowling centers for the 300s so I can post about them on FB? TIA
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-ZoneCareer Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 174 HS: 615 HG: 244
Sunday Niters - Avg: 177 HS: 639 HG: 248
Composite Avg: 175The Tenth Board
: My bowling blogRichie's BowlSK profile
#197981 - 08/09/17 07:22 AM
Re: Interesting Week... almost four 300 games
[Re: rrb6699 (RayRay)]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9493
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
|
Had 300 in Sr League yesterday. Woohoo. But, non-sanctioned. So, doesn't count.
But, it helped to win 1st place.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl
#197989 - 08/09/17 02:27 PM
Re: Interesting Week... almost four 300 games
[Re: rrb6699 (RayRay)]
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4540
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
|
Dennis, I can still mention the league & bowling center (with city/state) on Facebook
. I only use forum names on Facebook
, too.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-ZoneCareer Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 174 HS: 615 HG: 244
Sunday Niters - Avg: 177 HS: 639 HG: 248
Composite Avg: 175The Tenth Board
: My bowling blogRichie's BowlSK profile
#197996 - 08/10/17 02:06 PM
Re: Interesting Week... almost four 300 games
[Re: rrb6699 (RayRay)]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9493
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
|
Thanks Richie. But, I don't care to be on Facebook
.
My whole family unfriended me there, years ago. I never went back.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl
#198026 - Yesterday at 09:45 PM
Re: Interesting Week... almost four 300 games
[Re: rrb6699 (RayRay)]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 498
A/S/L: 33/M/Mass
|
Congrats Ray and Dennis, great rolling.
I found it comes down to the 9 counts falling. From now on once I line up, I'm trying hard to really note and hold roll characteristics and entry angles when lanes transition. it's really critical for me because alternate lines don't carry as well as speed changes in the same area of the lane.
This is good advice and I agree. It's all about how the ball goes through the pins. These single pin leaves have prevented me from getting to the next level of bowling the last couple of seasons, but something I'm concentrating on now. Merely hitting the pocket is not good enough.
Last night was a good example of this. Got off to a slow start and left a couple of blower 10 pins. Instead of calling it bad luck and making no adjustments (like I would normally do) I concentrated on getting it out a little further to get more entry angle and my carry went up significantly. Had the front 7 in the 3rd game but left two 7 pins and had to settle for a clean 268, but I'll take it.
_________________________
High Game: 300 (4)
High Series: 774
Current Arsenal: DV8 Grudge, Pyramid Antidote, Radical Ridiculous Asym, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength
#198027 - 55 minutes 43 seconds ago
Re: Interesting Week... almost four 300 games
[Re: rrb6699 (RayRay)]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9493
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
|
had one of those nites, last nite. Call them Average Management nite.
Lanes seemed unusually week. All my balls hooked early, and I really had trouble keeping the ball outside. I went to my spare ball in game 2. At least, I held the outside better.
But, the bad thing..... I missed the 10 pin 7 times. Each time, the plastic spare ball hooked left.
Last nite was Playoff for Summer league. We were in first going in. Not at the end. Oh well, First in one league, second in the other. Took home $250 for Summer leagues.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl
