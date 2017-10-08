BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#197993 - 08/10/17 11:07 AM Re: Lane Machine Breakdowns
W9JAB
W9JAB Online brickwall
Action Bowler

Registered: 01/07/14
Posts: 263
A/S/L: 66/m/Il.
Dennis, are you talking about the center on rt.12 in Lake Zurich?
_________________________
L/T 48
Code Black

#197995 - 08/10/17 02:03 PM Re: Lane Machine Breakdowns
Dennis Michael
Dennis Michael Online jestera
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9492
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
Datsit.

And, the backhoe is still there. As of yesterday.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




#197999 - 08/11/17 10:52 AM Re: Lane Machine Breakdowns
W9JAB
W9JAB Online brickwall
Action Bowler

Registered: 01/07/14
Posts: 263
A/S/L: 66/m/Il.
Have you ever called to see whatsup?
_________________________
L/T 48
Code Black

#198012 - 08/12/17 10:49 PM Re: Lane Machine Breakdowns
Dennis Michael
Dennis Michael Online jestera
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9492
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
not my job.

If someone wants to leave an idle machine for over a month, it's their problem.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




#198022 - Yesterday at 06:24 PM Re: Lane Machine Breakdowns
Dennis Michael
Dennis Michael Online jestera
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9492
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
Yay, Yay!! Back hoe disappeared over the weekend. Was there about 6 weeks for a 3 day job.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




#198023 - Yesterday at 07:12 PM Re: Lane Machine Breakdowns
djp1080
djp1080 Offline
High Roller

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 316
A/S/L: 70/m/IL
Progress!

#198024 - 32 minutes 28 seconds ago Re: Lane Machine Breakdowns
Dennis Michael
Dennis Michael Online jestera
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9492
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
Now I find out the details.

There was a water main line break under the lot pavement. Brunswick has a preferred Contractor Plumber. However, he doesn't have a backhoe. So, Brunswick rented it for a month.

Whatever they saved in the Plumber price, I'm sure they spent on the rental. Probably more.

Typical.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




