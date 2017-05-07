Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Page 4 of 4 < 1 2 3 4 Topic Options Rate This Topic #197815 - 02:52 AM Re: Loving the sport patterns Re: SteveH] Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9490

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9490A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill It's been years since I bowled in a Friday Nite Classic League. And, Dead Man's Curve was the shot for the entire league.



If I recall, Straight up 8-9 was the line I played. And, If you could maintain the line, you could score. It was speed sensitive as well. Pretty much like playing the Shark without a back end.



Matte finish, solid balls were my call then. Worked the best for me. Didn't use a spare ball either. Chances are, if you missed a spare, you missed it right (right handed). Ball just didn't hook into the spare. Made me make tons of adjustments lining up.



I remember, I looked forward to bowling on it every week. A real challenge. But, 218 over a Summer league on that shot was very satisfying. _________________________

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #197835 - 10:59 PM Re: Loving the sport patterns Re: SteveH] wronghander

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 04/04/12

Posts: 497

A/S/L: 33/M/Mass Registered: 04/04/12Posts: 497A/S/L: 33/M/Mass 218 is excellent on that pattern. Great job.



Tonight the pattern was 40' Kegel Chichen Itza. I thought my 2000 pin down Ridiculous Asym was the way to go in practice trying to play straight up 8 but had to be absolutely perfect to strike. So I started with that but even the tiniest miss inside would leave an ugly split. 4th frame I thought I made a good shot and yelled out "carry" only to have the ball break through the headpin and leave a very ugly 6,7,8,10. Ended up making enough good shots to find a triple toward the end and get out of that game with a 189.



After leaving another two splits early in the 2nd decided to go to my 500 grit Pyramid Antidote and move 2&2 left, playing up 6. That worked a lot better and I started to string strikes. Got out of that game with a 208. Third game really started to put something together starting with strike, spare, followed by a 5-bagger. Missed outside though and ended the run with a washout, which I converted. Made a bad adjustment which caused me to miss inside on the next frame and leave a 4,7,10 that I could not convert, then a strike/spare to end the game with a 221. Final game started to get a little tired and started to lose ball reaction. Teammate noticed my feet were getting fast (which by default I tend to have fast feet) so I slowed it down and finished with 216 (including striking out in the 10th) after having only 86 through 5. Satisfying to follow up last week's 803 with an 834 on a different pattern. _________________________

High Game: 300 (4)

High Series: 774



Current Arsenal: DV8 Grudge, Pyramid Antidote, Radical Ridiculous Asym, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength

Top #197864 - 10:41 PM Re: Loving the sport patterns Re: SteveH] wronghander

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 04/04/12

Posts: 497

A/S/L: 33/M/Mass Registered: 04/04/12Posts: 497A/S/L: 33/M/Mass Walked into the center tonight and saw the sheet for the pattern that was being put out, Kegel Red Square. Dead flat, 1:1 pattern. I figured so much for my 200+ average lasting in this league. But I had a great look in practice with my pin down 2000 grit Radical Ridiculous Asym and found the strike line the last couple of shots of warm up.



First frame I throw what I felt was a good shot but must have missed a little too much to the left cause I left half a loaf (bucket + 10 pin). Cleaned it up and then made sure I was lined up with my target and threw a triple en route to a clean 225 game. Had a dip in the next game with 191 as I started to get a little quick, but got it together and finished the night with 216 and 217 for an 849 series. Nobody else in the league broke 700 (one other left hander in the league FWIW).



I'll admit I did get lucky on a few shots that I pulled that resulted in Brooklyns and was fortunate that my misses left were makeable spares rather than washouts. Also, despite this being dead flat it still didn't play as difficult as Nationals for me. I had much better ball reaction on this pattern than either the team or d/s pattern and I knew if I hit my mark I had a great chance to strike. Only left two 7 pins all night. _________________________

High Game: 300 (4)

High Series: 774



Current Arsenal: DV8 Grudge, Pyramid Antidote, Radical Ridiculous Asym, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength

Top #197890 - 05:17 PM Re: Loving the sport patterns Re: SteveH] goobee





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 469

A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California Team USA ContenderRegistered: 02/25/15Posts: 469A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California My house started a small bi-monthly five gamer sport shot tournament. I'm thinking about bowling it to get experience on sport patterns. The 6:00 PM starting time is tough though, I get off at 5:00 and CA rush hour traffic is the pits. _________________________

Primary



14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2

15lbs Motiv Venom Shock

14lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Weak)

15lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Agg)



Secondary



15lbs Blend10 OSW

15lbs Motiv Venom Panic

15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank



Spare



15lbs Faball Nail

Top #197934 - 10:01 PM Re: Loving the sport patterns Re: SteveH] wronghander

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 04/04/12

Posts: 497

A/S/L: 33/M/Mass Registered: 04/04/12Posts: 497A/S/L: 33/M/Mass Let us know how it went if you ended up partaking.



They put down an actual PBA pattern for us tonight: Shark. HATED this pattern the one time I bowled on it a couple of years ago and wasn't liking it much better in practice. Figured my best option was my 2000 Ridiculous Asym and playing up 10, but got off to a terrible start with a washout followed by a greek church when I got a little soft. 17 after 2, ugh. Then made a few spares before I realized I'm going to really have to not only hit my target and keep my speed down but also put something extra on the ball in order to get to the pocket and carry. So I did and found a double, but a 7 pin and whiff on the spare attempt cost me a chance at a 200 game. Stayed clean the rest of the game including striking out in the 10th to finish with a 183.



Second game I actually found a double and left makeable spares where I was clean after 8, but went high in frame 9 and left a 4 pin and due to my indecision of whether to go straight at it or cross alley I missed it (going a little right to left at it and missing it slightly to the right) and then another light seven followed by a bad miss on that spare as well (got only the 6 pin) I had to settle for 180. Wasn't too happy.



3rd game I was all over the place. Started to lose the line and ball started over reacting on me. I tried moving in a bit and after finding a double started to belly the ball just a little too much and couldn't get it back to the headpin. Finally in the 10th I decided to go back to playing 10 but simply moved the ball in the setup to the left side of my body instead of center and struck out for 188.



Carried that momentum into the final game and started with a triple, and really felt I was locked in at that point. 4th frame was a little too fast and left a ringing 7, but stayed in the pocket the whole game and had a chance to strike out to shoot 257 and break 800 for the night. First ball was a little inside though and left another 4 pin. Went straight at it and picked it up, then struck out for 236 to give me 787 for 4.



Despite it being my lowest series of the 5 weeks that I've partaken in this but considering it's the only one that's been on an actual PBA shot I'll take it. Definitely need to work on my spare game more but encouraged that I was able to get to the pocket and strike. _________________________

High Game: 300 (4)

High Series: 774



Current Arsenal: DV8 Grudge, Pyramid Antidote, Radical Ridiculous Asym, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength

Top #197937 - 11:57 AM Re: Loving the sport patterns Re: wronghander] Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9490

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9490A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Originally Posted By: wronghander



but a 7 pin and whiff on the spare attempt cost me a chance at a 200 game. Stayed clean the rest of the game including striking out in the 10th to finish with a 183.





Wow, does this ring home. I swear my ball would back up, shooting cross lane, and over the center oil, on this pattern. Would miss that 7 to the right each time.



I'm a righthander. Wow, does this ring home. I swear my ball would back up, shooting cross lane, and over the center oil, on this pattern. Would miss that 7 to the right each time.I'm a righthander.



Edited by Dennis Michael ( 11:58 AM ) _________________________

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









Top #197942 - 09:42 PM Re: Loving the sport patterns Re: SteveH] wronghander

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 04/04/12

Posts: 497

A/S/L: 33/M/Mass Registered: 04/04/12Posts: 497A/S/L: 33/M/Mass Wow, that's crazy. In my case I went straight at it but missed to the left and sent it in the gutter, so took the lane out of play but didn't matter in my case. After that I moved my target past the arrows which helped me keep the ball on line on left side spares. _________________________

High Game: 300 (4)

High Series: 774



Current Arsenal: DV8 Grudge, Pyramid Antidote, Radical Ridiculous Asym, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength

Top #197974 - 10:01 PM Re: Loving the sport patterns Re: SteveH] wronghander

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 04/04/12

Posts: 497

A/S/L: 33/M/Mass Registered: 04/04/12Posts: 497A/S/L: 33/M/Mass Came back down to earth tonight bowling on the 2017 TOC pattern. Shot 169,144,174,204 for 691. Really had a tough time finding a line that would strike until the last game. Lots of over under and really struggled to carry. Lot of flat 7s when I did hit the pocket. Make a small move off that and I'd leave a 6 pin. Kept trying to adjust and things got worse with bad splits and washouts. Missed a couple of single pins too by a hair but lesson learned, going to use my urethane-ish ball for spares next week.



Last game actually was inside 2nd arrow playing 12 out to 9 or so and got a little bit of hold and that allowed me to break 200 to end the night. _________________________

High Game: 300 (4)

High Series: 774



Current Arsenal: DV8 Grudge, Pyramid Antidote, Radical Ridiculous Asym, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength

Top #198021 - 09:52 PM Re: Loving the sport patterns Re: SteveH] wronghander

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 04/04/12

Posts: 497

A/S/L: 33/M/Mass Registered: 04/04/12Posts: 497A/S/L: 33/M/Mass Finished up on the Chameleon tonight. Started out great with a 213 (and that was despite two pocket 7-9s) but had a lefty on the pair with me and the lanes started to transition in game 2 and that plus some issues with the approaches made it a lackluster rest of the night for me. Finished with 147, 173, and finally 179. Managed to finish at a 201 average, not bad.



Started out playing 10 with my pin down Ridiculous Asym and that worked out great, but that went away in game 2 and had a hard time finding it after that. Lot of splits and washouts. Finally in the last game after a slow start I decided I was just going to take my 500 grit Antidote and move left, playing up 6-7 and that was good enough to get me my first double since game 1. However, ball was reacting way too violently on the left lane and even the slightest miss there got me in trouble, so a mid-game split wiped away any hope of finishing the league off with a 200 game. Still, I had a chance to go off the sheet for 190 but left a ringing 7 and had to settle for the 179.



So that's it for this league. I did really well on the Kegel shots but once it switched to the PBA patterns my scores started to go down. Still, I'm pretty encouraged that I can get the ball to at least move on these patterns and look forward to participating in a few sport shot tourneys in the upcoming season. Also, there's another center a little further away that does sport shot sweepers on Monday nights, so I may give that a shot next week, we'll see. _________________________

High Game: 300 (4)

High Series: 774



Current Arsenal: DV8 Grudge, Pyramid Antidote, Radical Ridiculous Asym, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength

Top Page 4 of 4 < 1 2 3 4

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel