#198017 - Yesterday at 08:02 PM Re: Balls with no filler
Dennis, So you've felt a difference in various colors of finger grips from Vise. It was suggested to me to go to ovals and I've never gone back to the lifts. Usually ask for orange and blue finger grips, but have some yellow or white, too. Not familiar with the clear ones. Perhaps I ought to order some for myself. Each ball I have uses a slug in the thumb...

#198018 - Yesterday at 08:29 PM Re: Balls with no filler
I did ask Vise, they admitted the clear are softer.

I had developed calluses on my finger tips from the lifts. Changed, and they went away.


#198020 - Yesterday at 10:23 PM Re: Balls with no filler
Originally Posted By: djp1080
It was suggested to me to go to ovals and I've never gone back to the lifts.

Before I started switching my own grips, I had mine replaced in ball one time and the Pro Shop operator at the time put in the Turbo Quad ovals with the textured mesh. I hadn't asked for them, I had always used lifts before then. They were already glued in and I didn't want to be a bother, so I didn't say anything. It turned out that I really liked it and have stayed that way since.

