Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Page 2 of 2 < 1 2 Topic Options Rate This Topic #198017 - 08:02 PM Re: Balls with no filler Re: Dennis Michael] djp1080

High Roller



Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 315

A/S/L: 70/m/IL Dennis, So you've felt a difference in various colors of finger grips from Vise. It was suggested to me to go to ovals and I've never gone back to the lifts. Usually ask for orange and blue finger grips, but have some yellow or white, too. Not familiar with the clear ones. Perhaps I ought to order some for myself. Each ball I have uses a slug in the thumb...

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #198018 - 08:29 PM Re: Balls with no filler Re: Mkirchie] Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9490

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9490A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill I did ask Vise, they admitted the clear are softer.



I had developed calluses on my finger tips from the lifts. Changed, and they went away.



Edited by Dennis Michael ( 08:42 PM ) _________________________

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









Top #198020 - 10:23 PM Re: Balls with no filler Re: djp1080] Mkirchie





Registered: 01/14/07

Posts: 682

A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey Touring Pro ContenderRegistered: 01/14/07Posts: 682A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey Originally Posted By: djp1080 It was suggested to me to go to ovals and I've never gone back to the lifts.

Before I started switching my own grips, I had mine replaced in ball one time and the



Mark Before I started switching my own grips, I had mine replaced in ball one time and the Pro Shop operator at the time put in the Turbo Quad ovals with the textured mesh. I hadn't asked for them, I had always used lifts before then. They were already glued in and I didn't want to be a bother, so I didn't say anything. It turned out that I really liked it and have stayed that way since.Mark _________________________

Current Average - 225

HG-300(10)

HS-789

Top Page 2 of 2 < 1 2

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel