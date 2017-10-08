BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Coaching And Equipment » Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions » Other sports that use a ball
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Page 2 of 2 < 1 2
Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#198015 - Today at 09:31 AM Re: Other sports that use a ball [Re: Dennis Michael]
BOSStull Offline
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1056
A/S/L: 60/M /Georgia
Originally Posted By: Dennis Michael

Now, the shot was changed again. I rolled 300 last tuesday. We shall see. It's not that its easier now, or back then. The shot was a Brunswick recommended pattern, professed by Mo Pinel. It had more oil early and less later, total volume was lower and the XMas tree was very narrow, Theory was to get more slide, which Mo professes. His 9 degree entry angle left corner pins all night. And, more 7-10's then I care to remember.
Way to go on the 300 Dennis .I did not know the Brunswick machine did not buff. I knew our shot changed about 3 years ago when we got our Brunswick machine. New Kegel coming at the end of the month.
_________________________
Average 212
HG 300, HS 811

https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/





Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
Page 2 of 2 < 1 2



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Balls with no filler
by Dennis Michael - Today at 09:49 AM
Other sports that use a ball
by BOSStull - Today at 09:31 AM
Lane Machine Breakdowns
by Dennis Michael - Yesterday at 10:49 PM
Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard!
by Dennis Michael - 08/10/17 02:17 PM
Interesting Week... almost four 300 games
by Dennis Michael - 08/10/17 02:06 PM
Oh boy! Oh boy! Oh BOY!!!
by goobee - 08/10/17 12:25 PM
Frozen rope with a twist
by W9JAB - 08/10/17 11:02 AM
Sign-up open for fall V-league (closes 8/20)
by Richie V. - 08/08/17 10:41 AM
Code Red
by rrb6699 (RayRay) - 08/08/17 06:06 AM
Loving the sport patterns
by wronghander - 08/07/17 10:01 PM
leagues
by goobee - 08/07/17 07:40 PM
For Sale: Mastermind Einstein and Hy-road Pearl
by goobee - 08/07/17 07:13 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.