Balls with no filler Mkirchie





Registered: 01/14/07

Posts: 680

I'm looking into a new ball purchase hopefully in the fall and would like to get a ball with no filler, just core and coverstock material. I've been surprised that on all the major sites that sell balls that I have not found that as an option to filter when searching for balls. From what I definitely know, all the new Quantums have no filler and the Hyroad has no filler. Some other helpful info is that I would prefer a symmetric core and a ball that is on the strong side (stronger than my current vintage Danger Zone). That likely eliminates the Hyroad from what I have seen online, it is probably similar to the Danger Zone in terms of strength. Any other suggestions that anyone knows of that fit this criteria? Thank you in advance.

Mark



Mark _________________________

Current Average - 225

HG-300(10)

HS-789

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Re: Balls with no filler Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9487

Mark, that has been my preference for years. And, why I have all Lane Master balls.



I did try the Quantum, and found it very similar in ball path to one of my existing balls, to my satisfaction. Hard to find another.



My preferred specs also include 2.58> RG and .032 Diff max. Makes the selection even harder.



I like the controllable arc and the hitting power of the symmetrical core. I stay away from snappy, hockey sticks. When the Diff goes up, I consider it to be an indicator of an erratic prediction of ball performance. And with my slower speed, I need more control. And, they are much more consistent on different oil patterns from light house to sport.



Another thing I have noticed. I believe when balls crack, it is because of a separation between the cover stock and the filler. Whether it's caused by temp changes or oil consumption, doesn't matter. Expansion differences between cover and filler due to temps is what I think causes it.



Edited by Dennis Michael ( 08:56 AM ) _________________________

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









Re: Balls with no filler Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9487

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9487A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill



https://www.lane-masters.com/lane-masters-bowling-balls you can see the solid resin and symmetrical cores of Lane Master balls here.

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









Re: Balls with no filler Mkirchie





Registered: 01/14/07

Posts: 680

Yeah, I've only had one asymmetric and I wasn't a big fan of it either. Thanks for the Lane Masters link, I'll end up considering that along with the Quantums. Since I generally have been a fan of the Brunswick stuff, I'm likely to lean that way.



I do agree about the cover/filler relationship. The only reactive ball I have ever owned that didn't have filler is my rather old Critical Mass with a gigantic number of games on it. The ball is pristine around the holes with no cracks or chips at all. I'm not sure if I could say the same thing about balls from the mid 90's that had filler. Additionally, I was horrified at how thin the cover on the Vintage Danger Zone is when I changed my grips for the first time.



Mark _________________________

Current Average - 225

HG-300(10)

HS-789

Re: Balls with no filler BOSStull

2x Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/15/11

Posts: 1054

A/S/L: 60/M /Georgia Registered: 10/15/11Posts: 1054A/S/L: 60/M /Georgia Originally Posted By: Dennis Michael



https://www.lane-masters.com/lane-masters-bowling-balls you can see the solid resin and symmetrical cores of Lane Master balls here.



You may want to check the L/M balls that have a similar light bulb core called the Dynasty core. I have an older L/M ball called The New Standard with the Dynasty core that is still my benchmark ball. I also have a Hy-Road. Both balls cover the same amount of boards overall with the Hy-Road having a stronger backend and the New Standard having a more controllable arc. I got the Hy-Road back in June and since then these are the only 2 balls I have been using.



Also of note with 2 piece balls depending on the ball RG will go down Diff goes up with 14. 15, and 16 lb balls. Since the weight of the outer coverstock can not be changed the increase in weight of the ball is increased by changing the density of material at the core. Both my balls are 16 and have different characteristics than either the 14 or 15 equivalent balls.

The Quantums are an exception. Brunswick changes the shape of the core to keep Diff and TG constant.



I looked at an earlier Danger Zone ball and the core was very similar to the Hy-Road. Don't know of the Vintage Danger Zone is the same but outer shape looks the same as the PDF of Danger Zone . See PDFs attached.









Re: Balls with no filler Mkirchie





Registered: 01/14/07

Posts: 680

A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey Touring Pro ContenderRegistered: 01/14/07Posts: 680A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey One of the reasons I'm considering a new ball is because I already have two weaker balls that are very similar and I never use one of them. On a certain web site that sells balls they have a certain scale and the Vintage Danger Zone (VDZ) and the Hy-Road are very similar on that scale and I'm concerned that I could buy a ball that ends up too similar to another ball. Otherwise, I would likely get the Hy-Road based on its reputation.



I like the Quantums because they would definitely be different, but they are a little more than I would like to spend. The L/M might end up being more than I would like to spend too. Additionally, I've been thinking that my VDZ is strong enough for me on a fresh shot. If I were to get something stronger, it might not see much use. If the Hy-Road could end up between my VDZ and my Critical Mass, that would work out well. I also don't own a hybrid reactive so that would be a plus.



What I'm likely to do is start the season and see if I really have a need to pick up a new ball. While practicing over the summer, I've bowled really well with what I have. I don't want to end up buying a new counterweight to replace the current counterweight in my 4 ball bag.



Mark _________________________

Current Average - 225

HG-300(10)

HS-789

Re: Balls with no filler Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9487

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9487A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill



Mark, the prices are listed in the Lane Master URL. I have a deal with my ball driller that any LM ball I bring in is a $25 fee to drill, plus grips. Which I supply my own. Only because I prefer Vice clear over turbo colored, which he has.

I was a LM staffer, so my price was $115 for any ball, no shipping. Plus the $25, made a $140 price acceptable. I gave that up, cause I had to commit to buying 8 balls per year and use no others in leagues or tournaments.

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









