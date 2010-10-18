Other sports that use a ball

I was watching the latest Junior Gold Championship, and seeing some really good young bowlers doing very well.
I saw Parker Bohn's kid bowl. And it got me thinking, how the sport has changed so much since his father's day.(not that his day has passed)
Now I,m not getting on the old band wagon about new balls or oil,or wood V.S. plastic lanes.
BUT, the more I thought about it I can't come up with any outer
sport (activity) that every one dose not use the same ball.
I'm not a golfer so maybe you can all use a different kinds of balls, but it seems to me that bowling has gotten to a point were the ball technology is the dominating factor
rather then skill.
Oh sure you still need to toss a decent shot, I prove that twice a week.
But still to see kids under 12 hooking the entire lane?
And ball reps swarming around like flies?
Tells me that the ball tech. may be playing too much a roll in the game.
And what about the PBA and USBC, are they in the pockets of the manufactures?
Were dose it end, we are now seeing computer
placed in finger holes to record ball motion, when do you buy a "programmable"
ball? Just program in your speed, hook, tilt, and surface, set it down let it go and watch a strike, then call it bowling?