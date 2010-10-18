Other sports that use a ball

Sponsored Links







I saw Parker Bohn's kid bowl. And it got me thinking, how the sport has changed so much since his father's day.(not that his day has passed)



Now I,m not getting on the old band wagon about new balls or oil,or wood V.S. plastic lanes.



BUT, the more I thought about it I can't come up with any outer

sport (activity) that every one dose not use the same ball.



I'm not a golfer so maybe you can all use a different kinds of balls, but it seems to me that bowling has gotten to a point were the ball technology is the dominating factor rather then skill.



Oh sure you still need to toss a decent shot, I prove that twice a week.



But still to see kids under 12 hooking the entire lane?

And ball reps swarming around like flies?

Tells me that the ball tech. may be playing too much a roll in the game.



And what about the PBA and USBC, are they in the pockets of the manufactures?



I was watching the latest Junior Gold Championship, and seeing some really good young bowlers doing very well.I saw Parker Bohn's kid bowl. And it got me thinking, how the sport has changed so much since his father's day.(not that his day has passed)

Now I,m not getting on the old band wagon about new balls or oil,or wood V.S. plastic lanes.

BUT, the more I thought about it I can't come up with any outer sport (activity) that every one dose not use the same ball.

I'm not a golfer so maybe you can all use a different kinds of balls, but it seems to me that bowling has gotten to a point were the ball technology is the dominating factor rather then skill.

Oh sure you still need to toss a decent shot, I prove that twice a week.

But still to see kids under 12 hooking the entire lane?
And ball reps swarming around like flies?
Tells me that the ball tech. may be playing too much a roll in the game.

And what about the PBA and USBC, are they in the pockets of the manufactures?

Were dose it end, we are now seeing computer placed in finger holes to record ball motion, when do you buy a "programmable" ball? Just program in your speed, hook, tilt, and surface, set it down let it go and watch a strike, then call it bowling?

L/T 48

Code Black

From the Smithsonian - The NFL (and college and HS) football has changed MASSIVELY over the years. It's been fairly stable recently, but it started as a pretty shapeless mass, then moved to something a rugby player would recognize, then as passing became accepted (which it was totally not for a long time) it started to migrate to its ovoid shape. Then with the AFL of the 70s being SO pass heavy (since it's exciting and flashy) and they used a slightly smaller and far pointier ball with bigger laces, when the AFL and NFL merged, that ball further influenced the NFL's ball. Then as things evolve further, weather proofing, slightly different lacing, etc. the ball has changed slightly over the past 20 years, but it's changed DRAMATICALLY since its inception. Then look at weights and pressures. . .From the Smithsonian - _________________________

Originally Posted By: W9JAB but it seems to me that bowling has gotten to a point were the ball technology is the dominating factor rather then skill.

I sure know it seems like this, however I still don't feel it is 100 % true since the access to the technology is pretty much equal. Then the more skill a bowler has, the more they can take advantage of technology. The pros take advantage of the technology way more than any amateur will because they are way more consistent with pretty much everything about ball motion at release and are more knowledgeable. If you gave an equal arsenal of balls to Tommy Jones and a 220 avg. house bowler, I would put my money on Jones winning on any pattern. Giving the same equipment to the 220 avg. house bowler does not make up the skill difference.



Originally Posted By: W9JAB But still to see kids under 12 hooking the entire lane?

And ball reps swarming around like flies?

I watched the same U12 clip on youtube that you watched with Bohn's son. Bohn's son generates a ton of power from his form, probably more than his father ever did even when he was young. Rylan, the other bowler is an 11 year old two hander who based on analyzing the first 15 feet of his first shot in slow motion has a ball speed at release around 16.5 mph and around 340-380 rpm's. Those numbers are crazy for his age and are the result of what he does at release, not the result of ball technology. I think that the technology has promoted the need to generate more power than before, but the technology cannot generate that power on its own. However, I will add that I am not a big fan of the influence of the ball reps at events and I would like to see that change.



I'm not sure if comparing a bowling ball to other balls in sports is a good comparison solely because of the individual nature of the ball to a bowler compared to other balls being used in the majority of other sports where two or more people interact with the same ball. Also, the rules of how you bowl (not league rules, average rules, equipment rules, etc) have stayed relatively static while other sports adjust rules related to game play on a frequent basis (I'm looking at you, NHL).



A/S/L: 69/M/California I think USBC finds itself in the same position as gun-control advocates. Even if USBC wanted to control the new balls being made, they can't outlaw all the balls already out in the field.



Maybe the real question is, who are we really talking about? What percentage of bowlers can actually make use of the new balls?



I would speculate that 95% or even more don't have a clue about the potential of their equipment. On this forum, we may spend too much time on the 5% and not the other 95% :-)



How many scratch leagues are there versus mixed handicapped? Does anyone know what percentage of high-end balls do manufacturers make versus how many low-end balls?



If high-tech balls are a problem, for what percentage of bowlers are they a problem for? _________________________

Take baseball or softball from wood bats to high tech bats. Every year new bats. I use to play softball and bought Worth PowerCells. The softball had a trampoline affect. Balls jumped off so much certain models were outlawed by USSSA. Mine of course. And you talk about bowling ball cracking. These high tech bats were constantly denting and cracking. Sofbtall Ball technology to combat HiTech bats created restricted flight softballs.



Golf clubs what a difference between my first set of Spalding clubs and my Callaway Big Bertha Clubs. I stopped there with these clubs although there are new and improved versions could not justify price of another set for how little I play. Anyone use a



Tennis rackets also new and improved. When I played tennis way back had just a wooden racket. Take baseball or softball from wood bats to high tech bats. Every year new bats. I use to play softball and bought Worth PowerCells. The softball had a trampoline affect. Balls jumped off so much certain models were outlawed by USSSA. Mine of course. And you talk about bowling ball cracking. These high tech bats were constantly denting and cracking. Sofbtall Ball technology to combat HiTech bats created restricted flight softballs.Golf clubs what a difference between my first set of Spalding clubs and my Callaway Big Bertha Clubs. I stopped there with these clubs although there are new and improved versions could not justify price of another set for how little I play. Anyone use a Bandit golf ball?Tennis rackets also new and improved. When I played tennis way back had just a wooden racket.

It's not that balls have changed but, everyone in bowling uses a different kind, where in other ball sports, the ball is the "official", same, one/kind.



So if we are to compare skill from one bowler to another the ball variable needs to be taken out of the mix.



Like the

It's not that balls have changed but, everyone in bowling uses a different kind, where in other ball sports, the ball is the "official", same, one/kind.

So if we are to compare skill from one bowler to another the ball variable needs to be taken out of the mix.

Like the Mark Roth plastic ball torment a few years back.
Everyone has the same ball, and skill level is the game, not ball technology.

I still don't see an appropriate comparison between uniform balls used in team sports or direct 1 vs. 1 competition sports such as tennis as it is impossible for a player to change to a ball of their liking in the middle of play. A pitcher cannot pitch a ball they like and then have the ball change in mid-pitch to a ball the batter would prefer. That doesn't mean that bowling is flawed in the regard that a bowler can choose which ball they feels works best, and sometimes they make the wrong choice.



Originally Posted By: W9JAB So if we are to compare skill from one bowler to another the ball variable needs to be taken out of the mix.

I'm pretty sure that this comparison can still be made regardless of the equipment being used. The technology does not make a 180 ave. house bowler look like a pro. I don't compare the pros to each other in terms of skill because I know they all have around the same ridiculous skill regardless of what they use to score on the conditions they are dealt.



Originally Posted By: W9JAB

Everyone has the same ball, and skill level is the game, not ball technology. Like the Mark Roth plastic ball torment a few years back.Everyone has the same ball, and skill level is the game, not ball technology.

I believe that the top end balls that the pros use are not that different from each other even across different companies. Nothing has changed so drastically that a pro can use a ball that gives them a substantial advantage over another pro.



In general, I just respectfully differ in opinion that technology has become more important than skill in bowling. If technology has really overridden skill, high average typical house shot bowlers would not have problems with tough patterns that the very skilled pros can dominate.



In general, I just respectfully differ in opinion that technology has become more important than skill in bowling.

I think it has enhanced scoring, I'm old enough to remember a 300 game a big



If technology has really overridden skill, high average typical house shot bowlers would not have problems with tough patterns that the very skilled pros can dominate.

The lane dressing has become an technological break-thru in it's self compared to a bug sprayer and mop, it's more like an ink jet printer. This gives a whole new wrinkle to the game, but it's the same for everyone on the lane.



Once again I do not contend that it's only the ball that makes the bowler, But I do question the legitimacy of everyone using a different ball in competition.



Just look at what it has become, You need to limit the amount of balls each player can bring to the game. I remember when NO one had a ball just for spares. This is great for manufactures that now can look forward to selling you five balls when the standard was one, and pity the bowler who brought the wrong ball to the match.



Maybe we could see a match just for asymmetric resin, and one for say symmetrical urethane, with all the cones the same, just a thought.



I think it has enhanced scoring, I'm old enough to remember a 300 game a big deal, now much more common place. And bowler averages much higher then when I was a kid in the 50's.

The lane dressing has become an technological break-thru in it's self compared to a bug sprayer and mop, it's more like an ink jet printer. This gives a whole new wrinkle to the game, but it's the same for everyone on the lane.

Once again I do not contend that it's only the ball that makes the bowler, But I do question the legitimacy of everyone using a different ball in competition.

Just look at what it has become, You need to limit the amount of balls each player can bring to the game. I remember when NO one had a ball just for spares. This is great for manufactures that now can look forward to selling you five balls when the standard was one, and pity the bowler who brought the wrong ball to the match.

Maybe we could see a match just for asymmetric resin, and one for say symmetrical urethane, with all the cones the same, just a thought.

