Balls with no filler

Mark, that has been my preference for years. And, why I have all Lane Master balls.
I did try the Quantum, and found it very similar in ball path to one of my existing balls, to my satisfaction. Hard to find another.
My preferred specs also include 2.58> RG and .032 Diff max. Makes the selection even harder.
I like the controllable arc and the hitting power of the symmetrical core. I stay away from snappy, hockey sticks. When the Diff goes up, I consider it to be an indicator of an erratic prediction of ball performance. And with my slower speed, I need more control. And, they are much more consistent on different oil patterns from light house to sport.
Another thing I have noticed. I believe when balls crack, it is because of a separation between the cover stock and the filler. Whether it's caused by temp changes or oil consumption, doesn't matter. Expansion differences between cover and filler due to temps is what I think causes it.
Edited by Dennis Michael (08/09/17 08:56 AM)
