#197998 - Today at 10:48 AM Other sports that use a ball
W9JAB
Action Bowler

Registered: 01/07/14
Posts: 261
A/S/L: 66/m/Il.
I was watching the latest Junior Gold Championship, and seeing some really good young bowlers doing very well.
I saw Parker Bohn's kid bowl. And it got me thinking, how the sport has changed so much since his father's day.(not that his day has passed)

Now I,m not getting on the old band wagon about new balls or oil,or wood V.S. plastic lanes.

BUT, the more I thought about it I can't come up with any outer
sport (activity) that every one dose not use the same ball.

I'm not a golfer so maybe you can all use a different kinds of balls, but it seems to me that bowling has gotten to a point were the ball technology is the dominating factor rather then skill.

Oh sure you still need to toss a decent shot, I prove that twice a week.

But still to see kids under 12 hooking the entire lane?
And ball reps swarming around like flies?
Tells me that the ball tech. may be playing too much a roll in the game.

And what about the PBA and USBC, are they in the pockets of the manufactures?

Were dose it end, we are now seeing computer placed in finger holes to record ball motion, when do you buy a "programmable" ball? Just program in your speed, hook, tilt, and surface, set it down let it go and watch a strike, then call it bowling? seeingstars
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#198000 - Today at 12:26 PM Re: Other sports that use a ball
mmalsed
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1300
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
The NFL (and college and HS) football has changed MASSIVELY over the years. It's been fairly stable recently, but it started as a pretty shapeless mass, then moved to something a rugby player would recognize, then as passing became accepted (which it was totally not for a long time) it started to migrate to its ovoid shape. Then with the AFL of the 70s being SO pass heavy (since it's exciting and flashy) and they used a slightly smaller and far pointier ball with bigger laces, when the AFL and NFL merged, that ball further influenced the NFL's ball. Then as things evolve further, weather proofing, slightly different lacing, etc. the ball has changed slightly over the past 20 years, but it's changed DRAMATICALLY since its inception. Then look at weights and pressures. . . smile

From the Smithsonian -
#198001 - Today at 12:55 PM Re: Other sports that use a ball
Mkirchie
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 677
A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey
Originally Posted By: W9JAB
but it seems to me that bowling has gotten to a point were the ball technology is the dominating factor rather then skill.

I sure know it seems like this, however I still don't feel it is 100 % true since the access to the technology is pretty much equal. Then the more skill a bowler has, the more they can take advantage of technology. The pros take advantage of the technology way more than any amateur will because they are way more consistent with pretty much everything about ball motion at release and are more knowledgeable. If you gave an equal arsenal of balls to Tommy Jones and a 220 avg. house bowler, I would put my money on Jones winning on any pattern. Giving the same equipment to the 220 avg. house bowler does not make up the skill difference.

Originally Posted By: W9JAB
But still to see kids under 12 hooking the entire lane?
And ball reps swarming around like flies?

I watched the same U12 clip on youtube that you watched with Bohn's son. Bohn's son generates a ton of power from his form, probably more than his father ever did even when he was young. Rylan, the other bowler is an 11 year old two hander who based on analyzing the first 15 feet of his first shot in slow motion has a ball speed at release around 16.5 mph and around 340-380 rpm's. Those numbers are crazy for his age and are the result of what he does at release, not the result of ball technology. I think that the technology has promoted the need to generate more power than before, but the technology cannot generate that power on its own. However, I will add that I am not a big fan of the influence of the ball reps at events and I would like to see that change.

I'm not sure if comparing a bowling ball to other balls in sports is a good comparison solely because of the individual nature of the ball to a bowler compared to other balls being used in the majority of other sports where two or more people interact with the same ball. Also, the rules of how you bowl (not league rules, average rules, equipment rules, etc) have stayed relatively static while other sports adjust rules related to game play on a frequent basis (I'm looking at you, NHL).

Mark
#198002 - 3 minutes 38 seconds ago Re: Other sports that use a ball
82Boat69
Team USA Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 467
A/S/L: 69/M/California
I think USBC finds itself in the same position as gun-control advocates. Even if USBC wanted to control the new balls being made, they can't outlaw all the balls already out in the field.

Maybe the real question is, who are we really talking about? What percentage of bowlers can actually make use of the new balls?

I would speculate that 95% or even more don't have a clue about the potential of their equipment. On this forum, we may spend too much time on the 5% and not the other 95% :-)

How many scratch leagues are there versus mixed handicapped? Does anyone know what percentage of high-end balls do manufacturers make versus how many low-end balls?

If high-tech balls are a problem, for what percentage of bowlers are they a problem for?
