Oh boy! Oh boy! Oh BOY!!!

Originally Posted By: Dennis Michael 6 ball, why not correct the spin? It's your release.



Oh, believe me, I have tried and am trying...I didn't used to deliver a ball this way until the advent of resin. When that came about, I need a way to get more skid and that was what I came up with through natural progression (no coaching). I can roll it sometimes, and I like the results, but...old dog, new tricks, all that rot...but I am not consistent with it...at least yet. I do realize spinning it is only effective on a narrow range of conditions, and rolling it would be more effective more often. If I ever master that, I will prolly have to re-layout some stuff. LoL Time to get a coach back involved. The last one I used to go to moved 800 miles away. I do not THINK it was his frustration over dealing with me that drove him out... could be though. LoL

